Keith Kinkaid | Goalie | #1

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/4/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Keith Kinkaid will play between the pipes Thursday night.
Kinkaid will be getting into his first game since Dec. 17. He has a 2.70 GAA and .922 save percentage in eight contests. Dec 29 - 1:24 PM
Source: Devils.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
8489332222.70283261.9220
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2012NJ 1260000112.311312.9230
2014NJ 1992565041402.59469429.9150
2015NJ 23124099017582.81605547.9042
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 27PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23@ PIT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20NAS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18@ NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ OTT158010122.073028.9330
Dec 15@ STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11@ NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 9STL160010044.003228.8750
Dec 8@ MON0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Adam Henrique
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Miles Wood
4Luke Gazdic
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3P. A. Parenteau
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 