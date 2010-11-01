Keith Kinkaid | Goalie | #1

All Positions

C 1 Adam Henrique Active

Adam Henrique scored a power play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Henrique gave his team a 2-1 lead in the first period, but New Jersey watched as the Penguins scored four goals in a row. Henrique finished the game with a minus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 19:04 of ice time. He has nine goals and 11 assists in 35 contests this season.

2 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac registered an assist in the Devils' 3-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday. He managed to return to the game, sporting a face shield, after he suffered a broken nose. Zajac is on a three-game point streak with him scoring three goals and three assists over that span. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 25 games this season.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha will get his first taste of the Devils-Rangers rivalry on Sunday. Through the first 26 games of his career the talented rookie has two goals and nine points along with 10 PIMs and 27 hits. Giving everyone a bit of his love.

4 Vernon Fiddler I.L.

Vernon Fiddler will miss three-to-four weeks because of a lower-body injury. He has been placed on injured reserve after he was hurt Tuesday night versus Pittsburgh. Fiddler has three points and 25 penalty minutes in 35 games this year.

5 Jacob Josefson I.L.

Jacob Josefson (concussion) might return on Thursday. Josefson believes he's ready to go, but he needs final medical clearance. He's also on the injured reserve list, so the Devils need to activate him if he gets the green light.

6 Marc Savard I.L.

The New Jersey Devils acquired Marc Savard's contract and a 2nd round pick in 2018 for minor leaguers Paul Thompson and Graham Black. Savard hasn't played in the NHL since 2010-11 because of lingering concussion issues. He hasn't officially retired for contractual reasons, but his playing days are over. The move allows the Panthers to ditch Savard's $4.1 million cap hit. The Devils now have two players that can be placed on long-term injured reserve (Savard and Ryane Clowe).

LW 1 Taylor Hall Sidelined

Taylor Hall will miss Thursday's game against Washington with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. The Devils say the injury is not related to knee surgery he underwent back in November. Hall has 23 points, including 15 assists, in 27 games this campaign.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri's assist Saturday was the 600th point in his NHL career. The assist was his first point in six games as he has struggled of late to hit the milestone. Cammalleri was hot before that as he had nine goals and 14 points in eight games. The streaky forward could start another streak soon so it's best to keep him in your lineup.

3 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood got into his first NHL fight Friday night. He tangled with Pittsburgh defenseman Steve Oleksy at the 17:53 mark of the second period. Coach John Hynes likes Wood's competitiveness and energy. Wood also has two goals and in the last four games.

4 Luke Gazdic Active

Luke Gazdic has been brought up by New Jersey. The Devils made the move after putting Vernon Fiddler on injured reserve. Gazdic has no points and seven penalty minutes in four outings with New Jersey this campaign.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri is riding a three-game point streak. It might not seem like much, but it's welcomed production for a Devils team that simply doesn't score. The 25-year-old has also scored five points in his last five contests. After scoring 30 goals last season, Palmieri is only on pace to hit 15 this year, but maybe he's starting to come around.

2 Beau Bennett Active

Beau Bennett will play against the Rangers on Sunday. So far this season he has a grand total of seven points in 24 games, with no production to speak of in four games since returning from a leg injury.

3 P. A. Parenteau Active

P. A. Parenteau found the back of the net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Parenteau has been in a pattern of scoring in every other contest for eight straight games. At this point he has nine goals and 15 points in 33 games this season. That's not great, but it might be doing well enough to generate some interest on the trade market as we approach closer to that point. With the Devils already looking like a long shot to make the playoffs, it will be interesting to see if they can get anything in return for Parenteau after claiming him off waivers from the Islanders before the season started.

4 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

After being a healthy scratch for the last four games, Devante Smith-Pelly will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. He hasn't recorded a point in his last 11 appearances. Smith-Pelly has two goals and four assists in 28 games this year.

5 Sergey Kalinin Active

Sergey Kalinin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old has two points in 27 games this season and he won't have any fantasy value whether he plays or not. Yohann Auvitu will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene recorded an assist in New Jersey's 5-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. Greene has three goals and eight points in 32 contests in 2016-17. He's a big part of the Devils' defense, but he is not a significant asset in standard fantasy leagues.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson scored the only goal on Saturday night as the New Jersey Devils lost 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Severson had an assist from Taylor Hall and Travis Zajac—their third assist in both cases—but it was not enough to stem the loss. The Devils gained the advantage briefly with this score at the 14:39 minute mark of the first period, but Ben Bishop turned stingy for the remainder of the game and was perfect in the final two periods. This was Severson’s second goal of the season and his ninth point.

3 John Moore Active

John Moore scored at the 10:50 mark of the first period to briefly tie the game, but the New Jersey Devils ultimately lost 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. If Moore was not on one’s fantasy roster, there was a very good reason. He entered Saturday night’s game with an eight-game streak in which he failed to earn a single point. The Illinois defenseman now has five goals for the season and six assists, but his most recent goal came well back on November 25th.

4 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy scored his first goal of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Through 25 games this season he now has three points. For his career, he has 16 goals and 80 points in 359 games.

5 Jon Merrill Active

Jon Merrill will tag in for Yohann Auvitu against the Rangers on Sunday. Through 170 games now in the NHL the 24-year-old defender has accumulated just five goals and 30 points along with 68 PIMs, 140 hits and 168 blocks. Not bad rates if you need a physical player tonight.

6 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini will stay in the minors through the weekend at the least. Santini hasn't played with New Jersey yet this season, but he's spent most of the campaign thus far in the NHL. That being said, he was briefly sent to the AHL on Sunday so that he could get into a minor league game. When he was reassigned again on Wednesday, the question then became if this was another short-term AHL stint and the jury still seems to be out on that.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey will be in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh. He has been in the press box since Dec. 20 when he suited up versus Nashville. In 32 appearances this season, Quincey has chipped in two goals, seven assists and 41 shots.

8 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu has been called up by New Jersey. However, he will be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old first-year defender has two goals and two assists in 23 games this campaign.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider questioned his team's urgency after Tuesday's loss to the Penguins. The Devils are in the basement of the Eastern Conference standings and they've won just one of their last 10 games, so frustration is clearly setting in. "I just didn’t see the urgency from everyone to really want to tie that game," said Schneider. "We’ve got to take some pride in not giving up four or five a night and bearing down and believing we can get back in these games." Things won't get easier for New Jersey, as they'll open a home-and-home series against the Capitals starting on Thursday.