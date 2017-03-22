Player Page

Roster

Oscar Lindberg | Center | #24

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 202
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (57) / ARI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Oscar Lindberg scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
The Rangers got another impressive performance from one of their depth players. Lindberg’s goals, which were both scored in the second period, gave his team 2-0 and 3-0 leads. The Rangers haven’t been very good at home this season, but they’ve now put together back-to-back solid efforts at Madison Square Garden, and that’s allowed them to tie the series at two heading back to Ottawa. Lindberg is up to three goals and four points in 10 games this postseason. Game 5 goes on Saturday afternoon. May 4 - 10:25 PM
More Oscar Lindberg Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
65812202320100186.093
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014NYR100000000002.000
2015NYR68131528124312002114.114
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9PIT100000000000.000
Apr 8@ OTT100002000001.000
Apr 5@ WAS1000-10000001.000
Apr 2PHI110110000003.333
Mar 31PIT1000-10000000.000
Mar 28@ SJ100000000001.000
Mar 26@ ANA100000000001.000
Mar 25@ LA100000000000.000
Mar 22NYI101110000001.000
Mar 21@ NJ110110000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Brandon Pirri
5Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Tanner Glass
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Brady Skjei
3Kevin Klein
4Dan Girardi
5Brendan Smith
6Marc Staal
7Nick Holden
8Adam Clendening
9Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
3Magnus Hellberg
 

 