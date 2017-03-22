Oscar Lindberg | Center | #24

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan registered an assist in the Rangers' 4-1 win over Ottawa in Game 3 on Tuesday. Stepan has recorded a point in back-to-back games since saying on Friday that he's "stunk since the playoffs started." Even with that offensive resurgence, he still has just two goals and four points in nine postseason contests.

2 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad recorded an assist in the Rangers' 4-1 win against Ottawa on Tuesday. Zibanejad has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has a goal and seven points in nine playoff games. That puts him in first place among the Rangers in the scoring race.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes picked up his first point of the playoffs on Saturday. Hayes had a nice regular season with 17 goals and 49 points but was pointless in his first five games of the post-season before his assist on the winning goal by Mats Zuccarello. If you took him in a playoff pool you have to be happy with the point and the Rangers moving on to the second round.

4 Brandon Pirri Active

It appears that there will not be any lineup changes for the Rangers as they take on the Canadiens in Game 5 on Thursday. Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel, Tanner Glass, Steven Kampfer, Kevin Klein, and Adam Clendening are each expected to remain healthy scratches as the Blueshirts try to take a commanding 3-2 series lead tonight.

5 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg scored a pair of goals in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers got another impressive performance from one of their depth players. Lindberg’s goals, which were both scored in the second period, gave his team 2-0 and 3-0 leads. The Rangers haven’t been very good at home this season, but they’ve now put together back-to-back solid efforts at Madison Square Garden, and that’s allowed them to tie the series at two heading back to Ottawa. Lindberg is up to three goals and four points in 10 games this postseason. Game 5 goes on Saturday afternoon.

LW 1 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash will play in Game 4 against Ottawa on Thursday night. Nash was expected to play all along, but the fact that he missed Thursday's morning skate left a little doubt. He's skating on a line with Derek Stepan and Jimmy Vesey. Nash has three goals and two assists in nine postseason games.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider has accounted for just one assist in seven playoff contests. He was in front of the net screening Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson when the Rangers scored their lone goal on Thursday in a 2-1 loss in Game 1 versus the Senators. If he keeps going to the net and parking himself there then he should be rewarded for it eventually. He also had four shots on goal in the contest. Kreider recorded only one assist in six matches in Round 1 versus Montreal.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Grabner recovered a puck behind the Senators net, and he was able to slide it into the goal because Craig Anderson was caught out of position. The goal gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead at the time and they never looked back. Grabner now has four goals and a plus-1 rating in nine games during the postseason. The Rangers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 going Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel will spend Game 1 on Wednesday in the press box. Puempel was used in four of the Rangers' final six regular season contests. He had six goals and nine points in 40 games in 2016-17.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey has contributed two assists in seven playoff games. The 23-year-old rookie had 16 goals and 27 points in 80 games during the 2016-17 campaign. "We want more quality shots and get that second and third whack and get more bodies to the net. Once we get the first goal, we've got to find a way to get a second. We've got a find a way to get a little hungrier," said Vesey. ". . . The last series [against Montreal] was more up and down. This series might have to be more possess the puck in their end and generate chances from there." He has been credited with 10 shots so far in the postseason.

6 Tanner Glass Active

Tanner Glass drew into the Rangers' lineup for Game 3 on Tuesday. Glass was playing in his first contest since April 16. The Rangers swapped out Pavel Buchnevich to put Glass in the lineup. The 33-year-old forward registered an assist in 10:00 minutes of play to help New York earn a 4-1 victory against Ottawa.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. This was a huge win for the Rangers, as it allowed them to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the series. Zuccarello opened the scoring at the 5:31 mark of the first period, and he also picked up the only assist on Michael Grabner’s goal less than 10 minutes later. Zuccarello finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 18:16 of ice time. The Rangers forward now has four goals and six points in nine games this postseason. Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg also found the back of the net for the Rangers. Game 4 will be played in New York on Thursday night.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller picked up his first point of the postseason Saturday. The Rangers second leading scorer in the regular season, Miller had been struggling in the playoffs before Saturday but so had most of the Rangers as they have been led by Mika Zibanejad who has only four points in six games. Miller had 56 points in the regular season and should be able to get to 60-plus points next year. Draft him accordingly.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast found the back of the net in the Rangers' 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 4 Tuesday night. Fast opened the scoring 11:39 minutes into the game. It was his first goal and second point of the 2017 playoffs. He has four goals and 10 points in 31 career postseason contests.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against Ottawa on Thursday. This is the second straight game that Buchnevich will watch from the press box. The rookie has one assist in five games this postseason. Matt Puempel, Brandon Pirri, Steven Kampfer and Kevin Klein will also sit tonight. The Rangers trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh scored a power play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers are now down 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. McDonagh gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at the 7:10 mark of the second period, but Sens forward Ryan Dzingel responded just over 11 minutes later to tie the game at one. Unfortunately for New York, Sens defenseman Erik Karlsson scored a goal late in the third period (from a terrible angle) to give Ottawa the lead and the win. McDonagh finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal and five hits in 28:21 of ice time. McDonagh has one goal and two assists in seven postseason games in 2017. Game 2 will be played in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

2 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei's performance in Game 2 has the Rangers smiling. The talented rookie rearguard was having a strong playoff until two games ago when his performance slipped. However, Saturday Skjei regained his form scoring two goals. "There’s been some real good communication with his teammates and we’ve had some real good video sessions," said Ranger coach Alain Vigneault regarding Skjei. "Obviously this is a bigger stage. Every shift he goes out there he gets more experience and I’m very confident that he’ll be able to handle it better. There’s a lot of upside there, not just skill-wise but mentally he’s a real bright kid. He’s learning every time he steps on the ice." Skjei has been one of the nice surprises for the Rangers this season.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein will likely be a healthy scratch in Game 3 against Ottawa. He was on the ice for the pre-game skate, but he didn't take part in pairing rushes. The Rangers will go with Ryan McDonagh and Dan Girardi, Marc Staal and Nick Holden, and Brady Skjei and Brendan Smith. Klein has only suited up in one game this postseason. Adam Clendening, Matt Puempel, Steven Kampfer and Brandon Pirri will also watch from the press box.

4 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi isn't dwelling on the possibility of a buyout as he puts his energy into trying to push the Rangers to a championship. Girardi has seen his role with the Rangers diminish over the past couple seasons, but he was strong in the first round series against Montreal. "I’m not worried about what might happen later or what happened before. I’m only thinking about right now," Girardi said. "I’m just playing every game as hard as I can. I’m not doing any speculating about the future. I’m playing to help the team win. I’m not playing for next year. I’m playing to win the Cup." The Rangers next test will be facing the Ottawa Senators in the second round. That series starts on Thursday.

5 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith logged just 2:34 minutes of ice time in the third period of Game 2 against Ottawa. Smith wasn't used at all in the last 5:37 minutes of the Rangers' third period. He went on to log 20:44 in total in that contest, but the game went to double overtime and he ranked last on the Rangers' defensemen in ice time. "Any player at any level, a professional level, wants to play more, and I strive to try to keep getting better to play more minutes, and that’s all I’m gonna try to do," Smith said. "For anybody, you always want to play more minutes and hopefully down the stretch here I’ll be able to prove that I can play a little more minutes at different times. But that’s up to me to prove it." The Rangers sent a second and a third round pick to Detroit to acquire him in February.

6 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal returns to action on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The veteran defender has posted three goals and 10 points with 86 hits and 91 blocks in 71 games.

7 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden found the back of the net in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. After dropping the first two games of the series in Ottawa, the Rangers have managed to tie the series up at two. Holden opened the scoring at 14:04 mark of the opening period and the Rangers never looked back. The Rangers haven’t been very good on home ice throughout the season, but they’ve been remarkably good at Madison Square Garden in Game 3 and 4. Holden has one goal and one assist in nine games this postseason. Oscar Lindberg (twice) and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers. Game 5 will be played in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

8 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening and Steven Kampfer have been scratched for Game 6 against Montreal on Saturday. Unfortunately, neither defender has managed to crack the lineup this postseason thus far. Clendening posted 11 points in 31 games this season, while Kampfer picked up two points in 10 games.

9 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has inked a two-year, two-way deal with the New York Rangers. Kampfer will come with a $650,000 annual cap hit at the NHL level. He's wrapping up a two-year, $1,225,000 deal that was one-way, which means that he earned the same amount even in the AHL. He had a goal and an assist in 11 games with Florida and the Rangers in 2016-17.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. It's the second straight 4-1 win for New York. After dropping the first two games of the series in Ottawa, they've responded with two incredible performances on home ice in Games 3 and 4. Lundqvist has now given up two goals or less in three of the four second-round games. He owns a 6-4 record with a 1.94 goals-against-average and a .937 save percentage this postseason. The Rangers will now have to show that they can win a game in Ottawa if they want to move on to the third round. Game 5 goes Saturday afternoon.

2 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta (knee) said he's available to play in the postseason. Raanta had a bone bruise that prevented him from playing in the regular season finale. "The doctors said nothing else could happen," Raanta said. "Going to have to suck it up and play with the pain." He had a 2.26 GAA and .922 save percentage in 30 games this season.