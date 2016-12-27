Player Page

John Klingberg | Defenseman | #3

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (131) / DAL
John Klingberg scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Klingberg's goal at the 15:53 mark of the second period gave the Stars a 3-2 lead and it proved to be the game-winner. The 25-year-old has picked up five points in his last five contests. He has six goals and 23 points in 41 games this season. Lauri Korpikoski, Brett Ritchie, Stephen Johns and Patrick Eaves also scored for Dallas in this one. Jan 13 - 12:46 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4051722-3241800161.082
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014DAL6511294053221000398.112
2015DAL761048582230220004171.058
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 10@ ANA100002000003.000
Jan 9@ LA100030000000.000
Jan 7@ STL1112020100011.000
Jan 4MON111200100003.333
Dec 31FLA1000-10000003.000
Dec 29COL100012000004.000
Dec 27@ ARI1101100000111.000
Dec 23LA101112000004.000
Dec 20STL1011-10010002.000
Dec 17PHI101110000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 