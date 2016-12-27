John Klingberg | Defenseman | #3

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tyler Seguin Active

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 victory over Los Angeles. Seguin has been red hot since mid-December with five goals and 12 points in his last 11 matches. He also had seven shots in Monday's win. Seguin currently has 41 points in 41 games.

2 Jason Spezza Active

Jason Spezza has accumulated nine points in the last seven games. He has two goals and even helpers during that span and he has been held off the scoresheet on just one occasion. Spezza will look to continue his recent success when the Stars visit Los Angeles on Monday night.

3 Cody Eakin Active

Cody Eakin has finished serving his four-game suspension for charging Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist. He is ready to return to the lineup on Thursday against Colorado. Eakin has contributed just one assist in 17 games this season.

4 Radek Faksa Active

Radek Faksa dished out three assists in Monday's 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings. He doesn't have a shot on goal in his last two games, but he does have four helpers over that span. Faksa has accounted for five goals and 17 points in 41 contests.

5 Devin Shore Active

Devin Shore picked up his sixth goal of season during Thursday's 4-2 win over Colorado. Shore, who was expected to produce a bit more, now has 14 points in 37 games of his rookie campaign.

LW 1 Jamie Benn Active

Jamie Benn (foot) will rejoin the Stars on Thursday. Benn is rejoining the Stars after four games on the sidelines. He was on a four-game point streak before getting hurt, so we'll see if he can pick up right where he left off. He has 10 goals and 34 points in 38 contests in 2016-17.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp made six shots on goal against the Anaheim Ducks, but John Gibson denied them all as the Dallas Stars lost the 2-0 contest. Sharp was coming off a much more productive night with one goal and two assists Monday against the Kings on four shots. The injury-plagued winger seemed to be getting into a rhythm with those three points, which is going to be critical as the team evaluates the risk of another concussion with how much ice time they want to allot him. Sharp has already missed one 14-game streak to a concussion and another 12-game period that ended on New Year’s Eve against the Florida Panthers.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel was back in the lineup on Wednesday night. He logged 17:00 of ice time against Montreal after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Roussel had two shots and three hits in his return.

4 Mattias Janmark I.L.

There's an 80 percent chance that Mattias Janmark will make a full recovery from his knee injury. The Stars announced that the injury will keep him out for five to six months. The 23-year-old has Osteochondritis dissecans, which is genetic. "What happened with Mattias is he had a small segment, approximately 21 millimeters by 11 millimeters, that became displaced and is locked in his knee," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "It's the bone and the cartilage, they both came off together." Nill added that Janmark could still return to action this season.

RW 1 Jiri Hudler Active

Jiri Hudler scored his first goal of the season at the 7:44 mark of the third period to give Dallas a 6-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday night. After a relatively calm first and second period, the third exploded with six goals scored. Dallas entered that period with a 3-1 lead, but the Kings scored three times in the first five and half minutes with one answer from the Stars. A little more than two minutes after Drew Doughty tied the game, Hudler reestablished the Stars lead. Hudler’s first goal in 16 games this season was not the only drought-killer for the Stars. Brett Ritchie kicked off the scoring for the team late in the first to snap a 12-game goalless streak. Hudler also had an assist on Tyler Seguin's second period goal

2 Ales Hemsky I.L.

Ales Hemsky underwent hip surgery Monday morning. He is projected to be sidelined for five-to-six months. Hemsky was hurt during the World Cup of Hockey and managed to play in just one game this season before he got re-injured. This timetable will keep him on the shelf for most of the 2016-17 campaign.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday. Eaves' left Tuesday's contest, but the injury also sounded like it was minor, so it's not surprising that he's available. He has 14 goals and 23 points in 41 contests this season.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski doesn't have any fantasy value, but coach Lindy Ruff appreciates having him on the roster. "Here's a guy that nine times out of 10 will go out and play the game the right way, get in the right place," Ruff said. "He's a bigger body (6-1, 193) that can kill penalties. We can use him in tougher defensive situations, where if somebody's been struggling, you can put him on the ice. He's an all-around player." He contributed his 10th point in 34 games Friday against Los Angeles, with an assist. Korpikoski hasn't scored a goal since he scored three in a row from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13.

5 Brett Ritchie Active

Brett Ritchie snapped a 12-game goalless slump Monday night. He scored his eighth goal of the season in a 6-4 win over Los Angeles. Ritchie has collected 12 points in 41 games.

6 Curtis McKenzie Active

Curtis McKenzie will be return to the Stars' lineup on Saturday against the Flyers. Through 21 games played this season, the 25-year-old has just three goals and seven points to go along with 30 PIMs and 36 hits. The Stars could really use a boost in his production, if we're being honest.

D 1 John Klingberg Active

John Klingberg scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Klingberg's goal at the 15:53 mark of the second period gave the Stars a 3-2 lead and it proved to be the game-winner. The 25-year-old has picked up five points in his last five contests. He has six goals and 23 points in 41 games this season. Lauri Korpikoski, Brett Ritchie, Stephen Johns and Patrick Eaves also scored for Dallas in this one.

2 Dan Hamhuis Active

Dan Hamhuis picked up his seventh point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. Through 27 games now the veteran defender has seven helpers. With just 55 career goals in 899 games, we wouldn't expect much unfortunately.

3 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya (lower body) played on Tuesday. Oduya was regarded as a game-time decision. In the end he had a minus-two rating in 18:32 minutes of ice time.

4 Stephen Johns Active

Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, and Curtis McKenzie were made late scratches agianst the Blues on Saturday. Of the three it's Johns whose made the biggest impact on the stat sheet. He's posted seven points and 19 PIMs along with 50 blocks and 78 hits across 28 games.

5 Esa Lindell Active

Esa Lindell scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 OT win to the Los Angeles Kings. Lindell found the back of the net just 1:07 into the extra frame. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and two hits in 21:14 of ice time. Lindell has three goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format. Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars tonight.

6 Jordie Benn Active

Jordie Benn scored his second goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 win over the flyers. The tally gives him nine points on the season, and three points over his last three games. Could he be heating up? Not likely. Benn has crossed the 20-point plateau just once.

7 Jamie Oleksiak Sidelined

Jamie Oleksiak (hand) will probably keep him out for a couple weeks, per coach Lindy Ruff. Oleksiak sustained the injury during Tuesday's game against Anaheim. He has five goals and six points in 20 contests this season.

G 1 Antti Niemi Active

Antti Niemi stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Niemi gave up two goals in the first period, but he was able to shut the door the rest of the way. He has a 9-7-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage. Fantasy GMs should do everything in their power to avoid having either of Dallas' goaltenders on their roster.