Johan Larsson | Center | #22

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Sidelined

Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) could be sidelined for two-to-three weeks. "The initial part is 10-14 days of healing time on the procedure and the lack thereof of an appendix," coach Dan Bylsma said. "It's roughly that period of time of rest and recovery and then getting back on the ice." O'Reilly was absent for six games earlier this season because of an oblique problem. In 27 appearances, he has seven goals and 18 points.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel added another tally to his total during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Eichel is now up to seven goals and 12 points through 15 games this season, firmly asserting his prowess over the NHL.

3 Johan Larsson Sidelined

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

4 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Girgensons got the Sabres on the board with just 1:03 remaining in the game. Zach Bogosian and Sam Reinhart picked up the only assists on Buffalo's only goal. Girgensons has three goals and three assists in 33 games.

5 Derek Grant Active

Derek Grant will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday night. Through 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has posted just a trio of helpers which brings him to six helpers in 66 career NHL games.

6 William Carrier Sidelined

William Carrier (hand) practiced on Sunday and is set to return to action on Tuesday against the Rangers. Through the first two dozen games of his young career, Carrier has two points with 15 PIMs and 72 hits.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Evander Kane scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Kane opened the scoring at the 7:12 mark of the first period and then scored the go-ahead goal (4-3) in the third. After a slow start, Kane is starting to find his scoring touch. He's found the back of the net four times in the last five games and he's now up to eight goals on the season. He also dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith.

2 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Tyler Ennis (groin) joined the Sabres for the start of Sunday's practice. Ennis left the ice once the drills got underway. He's projected to be able to return in a week or two.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno ticked off all the boxes during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins on Thursday. Foligno picked up his fifth goal of the season, which gives him three points over his last four games to boot. He also notched two hits and three blocks as well in the effort. For the season Foligno has 12 points in 35 games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers and Cody Franson will be scratched against the Islanders on Friday nigiht. Franson is out with an undisclosed, though non-serious, injury. Through the first dozen games of the season for Deslauriers, who started the season on I/R, he has no points with 31 hits and an average of 8:19 of ice time.

5 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Active

Kyle Okposo snapped his seven-game goal drought during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. He netted a power-play goal in the first period to end a five-game point skid as well. The Sabres' massive off-season signing now has 10 goals and 23 points in 34 games this season.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart stretched his point streak to five games with a helper during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. During the streak he has two goals and six points. Not too shabby at all for the 21-year-old who now has eight goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.

3 Matt Moulson Active

Matt Moulson picked up a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins. He didn't have a point in his previous five outings. Unfortunately, he hasn't quite been able to rediscover his scoring touch in Buffalo, as he's up to just seven assists and 15 points in 35 games.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta netted his second goal of the week during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime over the Oilers. The Captain is now up to six goals and 11 points through 26 games this season. Not too shabby for the 37-year-old, all things considered.

5 Justin Bailey Active

Justin Bailey has been called up by the Buffalo Sabres. This move follows William Carrier suffering a hand injury during Thursday's game. Bailey has 13 goals and 22 points in 31 contests in 2016-17.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen added another assist to his impressive total during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. The marker gives him 22 assists and 25 points this season, and 90 points for his career. That 42-point plateau he hit last season seems sure to fall some time in February.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian got through his first game back from injury Saturday night without incident. Bogosian, who had missed 20 games with a knee injury, was on the ice for 21:17 and 22 shifts against the Islanders, most with Dmitry Kulikov. The veteran rearguard was minus one for the evening and took one shot on goal. If you have Bogosian on your fantasy team, he is now safe to activate.

3 Dmitry Kulikov Sidelined

Dmitry Kulikov didn't make the trip to Boston for Saturday's game against the Bruins. This is the second straight game he misses and the 16th overall this season. Kulikov suffered a back injury in the preseason and just hasn't felt right ever since. He's considered day-to-day at this point, but the fact that the issue has lingered for multiple months has to be concerning.

4 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe has been playing with Zach Bogosian in recent games. He has formed an excellent pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen this season, but was bumped from that spot in favor of Dmitry Kulikov. Kulikov has struggled mightily this year with no points and minus-10 rating in 19 games, so it is probably in the Sabres' best interest to make a change and get McCabe back with Ristolainen.

5 Josh Gorges Sidelined

Josh Gorges (hip) took part in Monday's practice. Gorges left Saturday's game because of the injury. Consider him questionable for Tuesday's contest.

6 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson (lower body) will be back on Thursday. Franson missed three straight games due to the injury. He has a goal and eight points in 31 games in 2016-17.

7 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk has been called up by the Buffalo Sabres. Falk had been sent down to the minors on Sunday. He has no points in two games with the Sabres this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

Robin Lehner got chewed up by the Bruins for the fourth time this season. He turned away 25 of 28 shots, including five of six on the kill as the Sabres fell 3-1 on Saturday. Lehner falls to 0-4 with 15 goals served up to the Bruins this season. He's 8-11-5 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.