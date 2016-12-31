Player Page

Johan Larsson | Center | #22

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/25/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (56) / MIN
Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season.
Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games. Jan 2 - 5:49 PM
Source: Buffalo News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
366511-7201000249.122
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012BUF100000000002.000
2013BUF280440190000021.000
2014BUF39610160121300050.120
2015BUF7410717-4271300595.105
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31@ BOS100000000000.000
Dec 29BOS1000-20000002.000
Dec 27@ DET100010000001.000
Dec 23@ NYI1000-20000001.000
Dec 22CAR110102000002.500
Dec 20@ FLA100002000001.000
Dec 17@ CAR100012000003.000
Dec 16NYI1101100000011.000
Dec 13LA101100000001.000
Dec 9WAS100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Justin Bailey
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 