|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Eric Staal
Active
Eric Staal had four shots and a goal in a 4-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night.
He scored his 16th goal of the season and reached the 40-point mark in his 44th game with the Wild. Staal has enjoyed a great bounce-back season in Minnesota after he registered 39 points in 83 combined games with Carolina and the New York Rangers last year.
Jan 20
|2
|Mikko Koivu
Active
Mikko Koivu tickled the twine with his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night.
He wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an illness, but got back in the fold for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. Koivu has racked up 34 points in 46 games this year.
Jan 25
|3
|Erik Haula
Active
Erik Haula scored for the seventh time this season on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey.
He gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Devils rallied to snatch the win away. Haula entered the match with no goals and one assist in his previous seven outings.
Jan 18
|4
|Tyler Graovac
Active
Tyler Graovac scored twice as the Wild topped the Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night.
Graovac scored the first goal of the night at the 13:09 mark of the first and added his second 12:44 into the second. This was Graovac’s first multi-point game of the season. Notably, it was also the first time that he scored goals in back-to-back efforts. Graovac scored against the Blues on January 26.
Jan 31
|LW
|1
|Zach Parise
Active
Zach Parise's tough season rolled into the All-Star break on a 10-game goal drought.
He's picked up a trio of helpers over that time, including one against the Blues in the final game before the break. But Parise hasn't lit the lamp since Jan. 7th, and he has but eight goals and 22 points through 39 games thus far while sporting a career-worst 7.1% shooting clip. He has 83 goals and 166 points in 206 career games following the All-Star break with an 11.6% clip, so there's room for hope.
Jan 28
|2
|Mikael Granlund
Active
Don't look now but it's Mikael Granlund who leads the Wild, who sit atop the Western conference standings, in scoring through the All-Star break.
It's been a career season for the soon-to-be 25-year-old, who has 12 goals and a team-leading 30 assists and 42 points in 48 games. Only 17 times has he been held off the score sheet (same as Connor McDavid, by the way). He rolls into the break on a nine-game point streak with two goals and 11 points over that span. He also has just four multi-game point droughts, with one last four games and the other two at just two games apiece. Suffice it to say, he's for real this season.
Jan 28
|3
|Jason Zucker
Active
The Minnesota Wild can thank Jason Zucker and Erik Haula most of all for their comeback, 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.
Early in the second period, the Ducks had gone up 3-1. Zucker and Haula keyed much of the rally from there, as Zucker now has 14 goals on the season while Haula has nine. Ryan Suter scored the game-winner, his seventh of 2016-17. Suter also had two assists on the night.
Jan 22
|4
|Jordan Schroeder
Active
Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak.
Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.
Jan 16
|RW
|1
|Nino Niederreiter
Active
Nino Niederreiter scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Both of his assists came in the second period, as he set up goals by Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu. Niederreiter's goal early in the third period made it 4-1 for Minnesota. The Wild forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 13:09 of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 48 games this season.
Jan 26
|2
|Charlie Coyle
Active
Charlie Coyle has gone eight straight games without scoring a goal.
"He's got to shoot the puck when he gets it," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He's not looking to shoot ... ever." Coyle has been credited with just five shots on goal during his slump. He has contributed five assists during that span to give him some fantasy value, but he needs to start firing the puck on goal.
Jan 24
|3
|Jason Pominville
Active
Jason Pominville extended his point streak to four consecutive games on Tuesday night.
He scored a goal for the second match in a row during Minnesota's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas. Pominville has accounted for six points during his scoring spree.
Jan 25
|4
|Chris Stewart
Active
Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night.
Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.
Jan 24
|5
|Zack Mitchell
Active
Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers.
Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.
Dec 4
|D
|1
|Ryan Suter
Active
Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal.
The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.
Jan 13
|2
|Jared Spurgeon
Active
Jared Spurgeon picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.
Spurgeon opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:58 mark of the first period and he also registered an assist on Erik Haula's third period-goal, which gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the Wild, they allowed the Devils to score back-to-back goals before the end of the game. Spurgeon has now picked up nine points in his last 10 games. He's up to six goals, 15 assists and a plus-26 rating in 39 games this season.
Jan 17
|3
|Matt Dumba
Active
Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night.
He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.
Jan 13
|4
|Jonas Brodin
Sidelined
Jonas Brodin will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a broken finger.
His 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games this season is already far better than the seven points he produced in 68 appearances last year.
Jan 18
|5
|Marco Scandella
Active
Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season.
Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.
Jan 30
|6
|Christian Folin
Active
Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Folin has one goal and five points in 34 games this season. Jonas Brodin, who's injured, will also miss tonight's game.
Jan 31
|7
|Nate Prosser
Active
Nate Prosser will return to the blue line against the Predators on Sunday.
Through 18 games this season he's posted two points with 18 hits and 26 blocks.
Jan 22
|8
|Mike Reilly
Active
Minnesota has called up Mike Reilly.
Reilly spent the All-Star break in the AHL. He has no points in 13 games with Minnesota this season.
Jan 30
|9
|Victor Bartley
I.L.
Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve.
He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.
Oct 11
|G
|1
|Devan Dubnyk
Active
Devan Dubnyk got lit up for five goals by the Pacific division during Sunday's All-Star Game.
The Great Wall of St. Paul could only stop six of 11 shots faced as he entered the game down 5-1. The Pacific would go on to beat Dubnyk's Central division 10-3.
Jan 29
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
Active
Darcy Kuemper faced 43 shots and blocked all but two as the Wild beat the Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night.
In his 11th game of the season, Kuemper now has a record of 6-3-2. With a save percentage of .954 Tuesday, he has topped the .900 mark in more than half his starts, which makes him a hidden gem for fantasy owners each time he gets the call.
Feb 1