All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal had four shots and a goal in a 4-3 win against Arizona on Thursday night. He scored his 16th goal of the season and reached the 40-point mark in his 44th game with the Wild. Staal has enjoyed a great bounce-back season in Minnesota after he registered 39 points in 83 combined games with Carolina and the New York Rangers last year.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu tickled the twine with his 14th goal of the season on Tuesday night. He wasn't able to play on Sunday because of an illness, but got back in the fold for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dallas Stars. Koivu has racked up 34 points in 46 games this year.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula scored for the seventh time this season on Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead in the third period, but the Devils rallied to snatch the win away. Haula entered the match with no goals and one assist in his previous seven outings.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac scored twice as the Wild topped the Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night. Graovac scored the first goal of the night at the 13:09 mark of the first and added his second 12:44 into the second. This was Graovac’s first multi-point game of the season. Notably, it was also the first time that he scored goals in back-to-back efforts. Graovac scored against the Blues on January 26.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise's tough season rolled into the All-Star break on a 10-game goal drought. He's picked up a trio of helpers over that time, including one against the Blues in the final game before the break. But Parise hasn't lit the lamp since Jan. 7th, and he has but eight goals and 22 points through 39 games thus far while sporting a career-worst 7.1% shooting clip. He has 83 goals and 166 points in 206 career games following the All-Star break with an 11.6% clip, so there's room for hope.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Don't look now but it's Mikael Granlund who leads the Wild, who sit atop the Western conference standings, in scoring through the All-Star break. It's been a career season for the soon-to-be 25-year-old, who has 12 goals and a team-leading 30 assists and 42 points in 48 games. Only 17 times has he been held off the score sheet (same as Connor McDavid, by the way). He rolls into the break on a nine-game point streak with two goals and 11 points over that span. He also has just four multi-game point droughts, with one last four games and the other two at just two games apiece. Suffice it to say, he's for real this season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

The Minnesota Wild can thank Jason Zucker and Erik Haula most of all for their comeback, 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Early in the second period, the Ducks had gone up 3-1. Zucker and Haula keyed much of the rally from there, as Zucker now has 14 goals on the season while Haula has nine. Ryan Suter scored the game-winner, his seventh of 2016-17. Suter also had two assists on the night.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder is on a three-game point streak. Schroeder had an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He's up to three goals and seven points in 12 games this season.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter scored a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Both of his assists came in the second period, as he set up goals by Tyler Graovac and Mikko Koivu. Niederreiter's goal early in the third period made it 4-1 for Minnesota. The Wild forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating and four shots on goal in 13:09 of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 48 games this season.

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle has gone eight straight games without scoring a goal. "He's got to shoot the puck when he gets it," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "He's not looking to shoot ... ever." Coyle has been credited with just five shots on goal during his slump. He has contributed five assists during that span to give him some fantasy value, but he needs to start firing the puck on goal.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville extended his point streak to four consecutive games on Tuesday night. He scored a goal for the second match in a row during Minnesota's 3-2 shootout win over Dallas. Pominville has accounted for six points during his scoring spree.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 victory versus Montreal. The goal snapped a nine-game drought and gave him six on the year. Suter leads the league with a plus-26 rating and he has racked up 24 points in 40 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon picked up a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Spurgeon opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 17:58 mark of the first period and he also registered an assist on Erik Haula's third period-goal, which gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately for the Wild, they allowed the Devils to score back-to-back goals before the end of the game. Spurgeon has now picked up nine points in his last 10 games. He's up to six goals, 15 assists and a plus-26 rating in 39 games this season.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba collected three helpers in a 7-1 thumping of Montreal on Thursday night. He is one point away from his second straight 20-point season. Dumba had one power-play point and a plus-3 rating in 15:46 of ice time on Thursday.

4 Jonas Brodin Sidelined

Jonas Brodin will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a broken finger. His 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 43 games this season is already far better than the seven points he produced in 68 appearances last year.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Folin has one goal and five points in 34 games this season. Jonas Brodin, who's injured, will also miss tonight's game.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will return to the blue line against the Predators on Sunday. Through 18 games this season he's posted two points with 18 hits and 26 blocks.

8 Mike Reilly Active

Minnesota has called up Mike Reilly. Reilly spent the All-Star break in the AHL. He has no points in 13 games with Minnesota this season.

9 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk got lit up for five goals by the Pacific division during Sunday's All-Star Game. The Great Wall of St. Paul could only stop six of 11 shots faced as he entered the game down 5-1. The Pacific would go on to beat Dubnyk's Central division 10-3.