Darcy Kuemper | Goalie | #35

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 215
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (161) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Darcy Kuemper faced 43 shots and blocked all but two as the Wild beat the Oilers 5-2 Tuesday night.
In his 11th game of the season, Kuemper now has a record of 6-3-2. With a save percentage of .954 Tuesday, he has topped the .900 mark in more than half his starts, which makes him a hidden gem for fantasy owners each time he gets the call. Feb 1 - 12:29 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
10604532333.28333300.9010
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2012MIN628812000102.08119109.9160
2013MIN261480128041602.43702642.9152
2014MIN3115691412024682.60718650.9053
2015MIN21106367052432.43507464.9152
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 26STL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 24@ DAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 22NAS158010133.103128.9030
Jan 21ANA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 19ARI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 17NJ0000000.0000.0000
Jan 15@ CHI0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14@ DAL160100044.003834.8950
Jan 12MON0000000.0000.0000
Jan 8@ ANA0000000.0000.0000

PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Mike Reilly
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 