Anders Nilsson | Goalie | #31

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 229
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (62) / NYI
Recent News

Anders Nilsson will get the nod Thursday night.
Nilsson is making his second straight start. That can be seen as a reward for turning aside 24 of 25 shots in the Sabres' 4-1 victory over the Rangers. Jan 5 - 3:14 PM
Source: Sabres.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
12715633282.35387359.9281
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2011NYI421812000102.75112102.9111
2013NYI19110187022573.11548491.8960
2015STL2915001013026783.12789711.9010
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 3@ NYR160100011.002524.9600
Dec 31@ BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23@ NYI160010055.003227.8440
Dec 22CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ CAR16500001.922221.9550
Dec 16NYI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13LA0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Johan Larsson
4Zemgus Girgensons
5Derek Grant
6William Carrier
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Justin Bailey
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Dmitry Kulikov
4Jake McCabe
5Josh Gorges
6Cody Franson
7Justin Falk
8Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
 

 