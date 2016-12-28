Player Page

Roster

Jakob Silfverberg | Winger | #33

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/13/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 196
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (39) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jakob Silfverberg has an upper-body injury.
Silfverberg isn't going to travel with the team to Minnesota, so he won't play on Saturday. He probably will miss Monday's game in Winnipeg too, but it's theoretically possible that he'll meet up with the Ducks before that contest. He has 13 goals and 29 points in 48 contests in 2016-17. Jan 20 - 1:45 PM
Source: Eric Stephens on Twitter
More Jakob Silfverberg Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
48131629131232104132.098
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012OTT481091991221102134.075
2013ANA5210132321210201119.084
2014ANA81132639152422122189.069
2015ANA8220193983222012215.093
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 19COL100000000004.000
Jan 17TB1000-10000001.000
Jan 15STL100000000003.000
Jan 14@ ARI100000000001.000
Jan 12@ COL110112000004.250
Jan 10DAL111210100015.200
Jan 8MIN101100000001.000
Jan 6ARI100000000002.000
Jan 4DET100000000000.000
Jan 1PHI101120000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 