C 1 Martin Hanzal Sidelined

Martin Hanzal (personal) isn't available for Thursday's game. Hanzal is dealing with a family matter. He should be an option on Saturday though.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak has played quite well defensively. The Coyotes took Dvorak late in the second round in 2014 and it was his offensive prowess that was attractive. But Dvorak knew that he had to play well defensively if he hoped to make it in the NHL despite his 52 goals and 121 points for London last season in 59 OHL games. "I wanted to make sure I was good defensively," Dvorak said. "You don’t want to be a liability out there. I think defensively I’ve done pretty well this year. I think as the games go by, I’m trying to get a little more creative offensively and trying to make more things happen." Dvorak has four goals and 12 points in 33 games this season but is an impressive plus-five on a weak Arizona squad. While we cannot recommend him at this time, look for him in a year or two in your pool.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (upper body) returned to action on Monday January 16. Martinook missed the Coyotes' previous three games. He had no points and a neutral plus/minus in 14:28 minutes of ice time as Arizona suffered a 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland earned his third assist in six games with Arizona Friday night. He helped set up Shane Doan's 400th career goal late in the second period in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. Holland made an impact against the Leafs last week too when he scored the shootout winner for the Coyotes.

5 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson (leg) might not be able to return in 2016-17. Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 17 because of a broken tibia and fibula. Before the injury he was off to a solid start with five goals and nine points in 16 contests.

6 Laurent Dauphin Active

Laurent Dauphin has been called up by the Arizona Coyotes. Dauphin's latest AHL stint lasted less than a week. He has two goals and three points in 21 contests with Arizona in 2016-17.

7 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored in the Coyotes 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Rieder has points in consecutive games and has 15 total points in 37 games. Anthony Duclair and Christian Dvorak scored the other goals for the Coyotes in the loss. Arizona will try to snap a six game losing streak on Saturday in Calgary.

2 Jamie McGinn Active

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled to find the back of the net in 2016-17. The Coyotes are one of just three teams that have failed to hit the 80-goal mark this season. Their 2.11 goals-per-game is second-worst in the NHL, but things have been even worse lately. During their current five-game losing skid, Arizona's scoring just 1.6 goals-per-game. "It’s not going in right now, but we have to stay positive and continue to work," winger Jamie McGinn said. "You stop working, you’re going to have no chance. You just gotta bear down and keep going."

3 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse skated on the Coyotes' first line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata on Monday. Crouse got the opportunity as the Coyotes' look for someone to fill the void left by Max Domi while he recovers from a broken hand. Crouse didn't end up with a point or shot on goal in his first trial in that position though. That being said, he did block three shots.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov will face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. He is projected to play between Tobias Rieder and Radim Vrbata because Martin Hanzal is unavailable due to a family matter. That would be a big opportunity for Burmistrov against his former team. He picked up an assist in his Coyotes debut on Monday versus Edmonton.

5 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini registered an assist in Arizona's 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Monday. Perlini has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to six goals and eight points in 18 contests this season.

6 Max Domi I.L.

Max Domi (hand) resumed skating on Monday. Domi hasn't played since Dec. 8 due to a broken hand. He didn't work with a puck at all during Monday's skate.

RW 1 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair registered a pair of assists Friday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim. He has produced two goals and two assists in the past five games. Duclair is trying to battle back from an unproductive start to the season. He currently has nine points in 36 matches.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata has five points in his last four games. Vrbata has 10 goals and 29 points in 44 contests in 2016-17. That's already two points better than he got last season in 63 games and his current pace is more in line with what we came to expect from him prior to that down season.

3 Shane Doan Active

It's a classic story for Shane Doan. The long-time Coyotes captain, and last remaining playing member of the original Winnipeg Jets is open to the idea of being moved to a team who has a chance to win the Cup this year. That's huge news as far as Doan goes, who has resisted such a move for years now. It's also huge news for the Coyotes who will get a chance to see who their new leader may be. Stay tuned.

4 Ryan White I.L.

Ryan White (lower body) remains a possibility for Thursday's game. That being said, White is on the injured reserve list, so the Coyotes would need to make room for him prior to the contest if they are to use him. White has missed 11 straight games.

5 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. This is the second time in three games that Jooris will find himself in the press box. The 26-year-old has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season. Kevin Connauton will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The goal was the positive aspect of his net, but unfortunately for fantasy owners, he also finished with a minus-5 rating (you read that correctly). Ekman-Larsson's power play goal gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at the time, but the Jets answered with five straight goals in the second and third period. The 25-year-old now has nine goals, 15 assists and a minus-19 rating in 44 games.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored the first goal of the night and had an assist on the final goal as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night. This was also Goligoski’s first goal of the season. Fortunately, he has also posted 11 assists and that has made him fantasy relevant.

3 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone has been struggling to get back up to his 2015-16 level after undergoing surgery in April. Stone had a career-high 36 points last season, but he has no goals and six assists in 28 contests in 2016-17. He's also spent some time in the press box. "It’s getting the confidence back that you have your legs underneath you," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. "I think that’s where he’s been." He's worth keeping an eye on as a potential bounce back candidate for the second half of the season.

4 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun (upper body) is warming up against the Islanders on Saturday night. The rookie defender has posted seven points with 35 PIMs, 45 hits, and 49 blocks while seeing an average of 16:21 of ice per night. It would appear he's about to make his 31st appearance this season.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy picked up a point during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild, his return after a three-game absence. He also had a minus-2 rating in 17:25 of ice time in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Murphy currently has five points in 27 games this season.

6 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday night. Through 32 games this season he's posted two helpers with 39 PIMs, 48 blocks, and 110 hits. Not too shabby in reverse leagues.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton will be sitting in the press box Wednesday night when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Winnipeg Jets. Connauton has appeared in a meager 11 games in 2016-17, odd considering he can move the puck as a lower pairing defenseman. This will make his fourth straight scratch, surpassing that point already four times this season. Laurent Dauphin will be in the press box as a scratch as well.

8 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith was pulled in Wednesday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Coyotes actually held a 2-1 lead heading into the second period, but that's when things fell apart, as they allowed the Jets to score five unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Smith was given the hook after allowing six goals on 35 shots. He has an 8-13-5 record with a 2.99 goals-against-average and a . 914 save percentage this season. Louis Domingue entered the game in relief of Smith, and he stopped all four shots he faced.