Louis Domingue | Goalie | #35

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 5 (138) / ARI
Louis Domingue is expected to start Thursday night.
Domingue will be going for his first win since Jan. 7. He has a 5-11-1 record, 3.14 GAA, and .900 save percentage in 20 contests this season. Jan 19 - 3:48 PM
Source: Dave Vest on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
209765111513.14511460.9000
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2014PHO730812011142.73158144.9110
2015ARI39220615180571012.7511421041.9122
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 18@ WPG11100000.00441.0000
Jan 16@ EDM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 14ANA158010122.072220.9090
Jan 13WPG0000000.0000.0000
Jan 7NYI16510001.922827.9640
Jan 6@ ANA0000000.0000.0000
Jan 4@ VAN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31@ CAL158010044.142420.8330
Dec 29NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27DAL0000000.0000.0000

