C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid had a couple of assists on his 21st birthday Saturday. And there was no better place to celebrate a 21st birthday than in Las Vegas where the Oilers played. Although we doubt he went into a casino, he was certainly eligible to do so for the first time. McDavid has 15 goals and 52 points in 46 games after back-to-back two assist nights.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins I.L.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be sidelined for the next five-to-six weeks. The Oilers have termed Nugent-Hopkins' issue as simply being upper-body, but he's reportedly dealing with a bruised sternum and cracked ribs. This is a particularly unfortunate development given that Nugent-Hopkins had been one of the few positives in Edmonton's season thus far. He has 16 goals and 31 points in 46 contests this season.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome registered an assist in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to Winnipeg Wednesday night. That gives Strome four points in his last four games. It helps that he's been playing alongside Leon Draisaitl as Draisaitl has shared in three of Strome's last four points.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu has gone nine straight games without a point. Of course, Letestu is far from the only Oilers forward struggling right now. Letestu averages just 13:34 minutes per game, but 2:51 of those minutes come on the power play. That's a really good opportunity, but lately it hasn't been paying dividends. He has eight goals and 16 points in 41 contests this season, with six of those points coming with the man advantage.

LW 1 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon was reinstated from his suspension on Sunday January 7. Maroon was suspended for his hit to the head on Drew Doughty of the Kings Tuesday. Maroon had a minor penalty in 15:21 of action. Activate him if you normally would.

2 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic has gone seven straight games without a goal. Lucic's struggles to find the back of the net correspond with the Oilers' latest slump. Edmonton is 1-5-1 in its last seven games and has been held to one or no goals in four of those contests. Overall, this has been a solid season for Lucic as he's scored nine goals and 27 points in 43 games.

3 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri will be a healthy scratch on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks. Cammalleri has four goals and 13 points in 29 games with the Oilers and Kings this season. He has two points in his last five games but isn't the point producer he once was. He will be joined by defenseman Eric Gryba in the press box.

4 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira scored a goal in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday. Khaira has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals and 13 points in 24 contests despite averaging around 12:30 minutes per game.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading Anton Slepyshev. That's not shocking given that Slepyshev has been a healthy scratch in 13 of the Oilers' last 18 games. The 23-year-old hasn't been more than a supporting player with Edmonton and so far has five goals and 14 points in 70 career NHL games. It's possible that there would be some interest in acquiring him, though Edmonton wouldn't get anything big in return.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl registered an assist in the Oilers' 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. Draisaitl has 11 goals and 34 points in 40 games this season. That's obviously pretty good, though it's not quite at the level we would hope for out of Draisaitl. Of course, he's far from the Oilers' biggest issue this season.

2 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian has been getting more aggressive as the campaign goes on. Kassian chips in offensively, but his main value is his physical play. Lately, he's been a bigger asset for the Oilers in that regard. "I’m hounding more," said Kassian. "When I’m at my best I’m kind of rambunctious, jumping plays and kind of hard to read. At the beginning of the year, I was maybe trying to be safe or make a perfect play rather than just go and make stuff happen. I had some talks with a couple of coaches and it’s starting to come around. There’s still room for improvement but definitely it’s getting better." Kassian is also on a four-game point streak, which has helped the Oilers win three of their last four games.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula picked up a goal and two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Caggiula fed the puck over to Darnell Nurse on a two-on-one to finish off the Golden Knights 54 seconds into the extra frame. Caggiula is now up to six goals and 12 points in 34 games and has no fantasy value. Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid finished the game with two assists.

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi has just two goals and three points in his last 10 games. Puljujarvi has been getting opportunities this season, but unfortunately it hasn't translated to much offensive success. Through 26 games this season, Puljujarvi has eight goals and 11 points. The 19-year-old has a lot of offensive upside, but it might be a couple years before he's a valuable contributor in standard fantasy leagues.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Pakarinen has nine goals and 13 points in 18 AHL games this season. He also has an assist in 18 contests with Edmonton.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Active

Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) logged 23:05 minutes of ice time, including 1:20 on the power play in his return to the lineup, on Friday night. Despite the fact that that is good news, it is important to note that Klefbom may end up sharing much of the power-play quarterbacking duties with a now healthy Andrej Sekera, who logged 2:06 with the man advantage Friday night. Just something to keep in mind when setting your fantasy lineups.

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night. Larsson has been sidelined since Nov. 28 due to an upper-body injury. He has four points, 90 hits and 52 blocks in 25 games this season. Feel free to get him back in your lineup if you normally would.

3 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell scored his third goal of the season in a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Russell hadn't scored since Nov. 30 against the Leafs. You may or may not have remembered how that game went down for him. The Oilers needed a shootout to dispatch the Ducks. The SO winner came from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Russell has three goals and 16 points in 41 games for the Oilers this season.

4 Matthew Benning Active

The Edmonton Oilers will scratch Matt Benning tonight vs. the Los Angeles Kings. Benning has nine points in 36 games this season but was a minus-3 last time out against the Winnipeg Jets. He will be joined in the press box by Yohann Auvitu and Anton Slepyshev.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse scored the overtime winner as the Oilers knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Saturday. Nurse has been hot of late as it was his fourth goal in his last four games to give him six goals and 17 points this season. He had five goals and 11 points in 44 games in an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign so the fact that he has already played two more games this season bodes well. He should be in someone's lineup at this time.

6 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Davidson has two assists and a minus-3 rating in 24 games this season. He's now been scratched in four of Edmonton's last five games. Anton Slepyshev and Yohann Auvitu will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera will be scratched Sunday afternoon. Sekera has skated in eight games since returning to the lineup from off-season knee surgery. Anton Slepshev and Drake Caggiula will also be out against Chicago.

8 Yohann Auvitu Active

It appears Yohann Auvitu will be scratched again tonight for the Edmonton Oilers. Auvitu has two goals and five points in 20 games so far this season and will sit for the ninth time in Edmonton's last 10 games. He will be joined in the press box by Brandon Davidson and Anton Slepyshev.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

One of the issues that the Edmonton Oilers have dealt with this season is that Cam Talbot hasn't been the hero they need him to be. While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl naturally get a lot of credit for the Oilers' success in 2016-17, Talbot was a vital part of that squad as he posted a 42-22-8 record, 2.39 GAA, and .919 save percentage in a staggering 73 starts. By contrast, he's left a lot to be desired this season with his 3.11 GAA and .902 save percentage in 36 games. The Oilers are a long shot to make the playoffs at this point, but if they are to have any hope of getting there then Talbot needs to have a great second half. Unfortunately, we're skeptical that that will happen.