Ryan Nugent-Hopkins | Center | #93

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be sidelined for the next five-to-six weeks.
The Oilers have termed Nugent-Hopkins' issue as simply being upper-body, but he's reportedly dealing with a bruised sternum and cracked ribs. This is a particularly unfortunate development given that Nugent-Hopkins had been one of the few positives in Edmonton's season thus far. He has 16 goals and 31 points in 46 contests this season. Jan 19 - 4:12 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46161531-42043101106.151
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011EDM62183452-216320002134.134
2012EDM4042024382900078.051
2013EDM80193756-1226614004178.107
2014EDM76243256-1225212012189.127
2015EDM55122234-91847001108.111
2016EDM82182543-102956004200.090
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 13@ VGK100000000000.000
Jan 12@ ARI110110000002.500
Jan 9@ NAS100000000002.000
Jan 7@ CHI1000-10000001.000
Jan 6@ DAL1011-30010002.000
Jan 4ANA100000000001.000
Jan 2LA1000-10000002.000
Dec 31WPG100002000001.000
Dec 29CHI112322010005.200
Dec 27@ WPG1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
4Mark Letestu
LW1Patrick Maroon
2Milan Lucic
3Mike Cammalleri
4Jujhar Khaira
5Anton Slepyshev
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Brandon Davidson
7Andrej Sekera
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Al Montoya
 

 