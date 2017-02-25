Player Page

Adam Larsson | Defenseman | #6

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (4) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Leon Draisaitl picked up a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
What an incredible night for the Oilers forward. Draisaitl helped set up Mark Letestu's power play goal in the first period (1-1) before picking up primary assists on third-period goals by Letestu (2-1) and Adam Larsson (3-1). Draisaitl finally put the game away in the third frame, as he was able to score an empty-netter with just over a minute left in regulation. Draisaitl had no points in his first four games of the 2017 playoffs, but he's now recorded seven points in his last three contests. Game 2 will be held in Anaheim on Friday night. Apr 27 - 1:28 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
794151921550000085.047
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011NJ 6521618-7200401068.029
2012NJ 370664120000030.000
2013NJ 26123-1120000120.050
2014NJ 64321242340003191.033
2015NJ 823151815770001165.046
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9VAN100010000002.000
Apr 8@ VAN1000-10000000.000
Apr 6@ SJ101112000000.000
Apr 4@ LA100004000000.000
Apr 1ANA101110000001.000
Mar 30SJ100015000000.000
Mar 28LA100000000001.000
Mar 25COL1000-10000002.000
Mar 23@ COL100010000002.000
Mar 22@ ANA1000-12000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Anton Lander
6Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Griffin Reinhart
7Matthew Benning
8Eric Gryba
9Joey LaLeggia
10Jordan Oesterle
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
3Nick Ellis
 

 