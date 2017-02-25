Adam Larsson | Defenseman | #6

All Positions

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid's second goal of the playoffs clinched a 3-1 win for the Oilers Saturday. The goal ended any chance of the Sharks winning the series as Edmonton moved on to the second round winning four games to two. McDavid's goal came with a second remaining in the game and gave him four points in the six game series. The Oilers move on to face the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2 of the postseason.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has produced three goals and six assists in the last nine games. Edmonton's second line has been productive down the stretch with 14 goals during that nine-game span. The trio of RNH, Jordan Eberle and Milan Lucic will be counted on to supply more secondary scoring in the playoffs behind Connor McDavid's line.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula is projected to skate with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Game 5 on Thursday night. He moved up to the top line during the morning skate. Caggiula hasn't registered a point in Edmonton's first-round series against San Jose. Patrick Maroon was bumped to a combination with Mark Letestu and Zack Kassian.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais scored the overtime goal as the Oilers completed the comeback to take Game 5 over San Jose 4-3 on Thursday night. Desharnais picked up a perfect pass in the slot from Leon Draisaitl and deposited his first of the playoffs at 18:15 of overtime. It was his first goal since March 14th as he sent the Oilers fans home happy. Oscar Klefbom tied the game late in the third period to send it to the extra period. Patrick Maroon and Mark Letestu scored the other Edmonton goals in the contest.

5 Anton Lander Active

Anton Lander has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Lander will get to take in the playoff atmosphere, but he's unlikely to draw into a game. He had a goal and four points in 22 regular season games with Edmonton.

6 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 79 games this season he's posted 16 goals and 35 points along with 71 hits.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored one goal and had an assist Wednesday night as the Oilers lost a 3-2 contest in overtime to the Sharks. Lucic’s assist came on Oscar Klefbom’s goal at the 6:44 mark of the first. He added his own a little more than 10 minutes later to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead. The Sharks pressed harder in the next two periods and forced the game into an extra session. San Jose outshot the Oilers in overtime by a 6-3 margin.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon found the back of the net in Edmonton's 4-3 overtime win over San Jose in Game 5 on Thursday. That was Maroon's first goal and point of the 2017 playoffs. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 34 career postseason games.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot netted his first goal since Dec. 8 on Tuesday. Pouliot's goal was the start of what wound up being a 7-1 blowout win over Dallas. He recorded 33 goals and 70 points in 113 games in his previous two campaigns, but has been far less productive offensively in 2016-17 with six goals and 11 points in 54 games.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks and Jujhar Khaira are expected to be scratched for Game 3 on Sunday against San Jose. Should they continue to sit, it'll be their third straight postseason game as healthy scratches. Hendricks posted seven points in 42 games this season, as Khaira picked up one point in 10 games.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev scored the series clinching goal on Saturday. Slepyshev's goal made it 2-0 Edmonton as they went on to defeat the Sharks 3-1 and take the series in six games. It was his first of the playoffs and after a four goal, 10 point regular season in 41 games, Slepyshev has been seeing some first line duty with Connor McDavid.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has been called up by Edmonton. Khaira had a goal in 10 games with Edmonton this season. At the AHL level he recorded eight goals and 20 points in 27 contests.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl's first career postseason goal set the tone for the Edmonton Oilers' 3-1 win in Game 6 against San Jose. Draisaitl opened the scoring 54 seconds into the second period after he collected two assists in Game 5. He appears to be feeling better after struggling earlier in the series when he wasn't 100 percent healthy. Anton Slepyshev got the game winner and Connor McDavid scored into an empty net to help the Oilers advance to the second round of the playoffs.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle finally made his playoff debut on Wednesday after appearing in 507 regular season contests. Eberle endured years of futility with Edmonton, but the Oilers have graduated from the rebuilding stage this season. Unfortunately Wednesday's playoff game didn't go as they had hoped as Edmonton suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose. Eberle did chip in with an assist, but he also took a minor penalty for tripping.

3 Zack Kassian Active

The Edmonton Oilers are anticipating a physical series with the Anaheim Ducks in the second round. "They're a big strong team, a physical team, a little different from San Jose," said Zack Kassian. "San Jose was standoffish, check with their sticks. Anaheim is a physical team. We're expecting that battle to increase especially as the series goes on." Kassian is one of the Oilers most physical players, so he'll be a key ingredient in matching the Ducks blow-for-blow. Kassian finished the 2016-17 campaign with 201 hits, which put him in a tie for 23rd place in the league.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Coach Todd McLellan is expected to forego any changes to his group of forwards Saturday night against the Sharks for Game 6. Which means that Iiro Pakarinen, Jujhar Khaira and Matt Hendricks are expected to be scratched along with the rest of the Black Aces on board. Pakarinen hasn't played since Game 1 and he saw just 8:26 of playing time.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera scored and added two assists in the Oilers' 7-4 win over Colorado on Thursday. He logged over 20:00 minutes of ice time in the comeback win. He's been a nice source of offense from the blue-line for the Oilers this season and of late with five points in his last five games. Sekera has racked up 33 points in 72 games this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a two assist game.

2 Oscar Klefbom Active

Look for Oscar Klefbom (flu) to be back in the Oilers lineup Wednesday. Klefbom missed the third period Saturday as he had the flu. "We weren’t sure how sick he was getting but it progressively got worse," coach Todd McLellan said. "He’ll be fine. Nothing that a pillow won’t cure." Klefbom is a top-two defenseman and the Oilers will need him at full strength if they want to get past the Anaheim Ducks in quarter-final action.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Leon Draisaitl picked up a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. What an incredible night for the Oilers forward. Draisaitl helped set up Mark Letestu's power play goal in the first period (1-1) before picking up primary assists on third-period goals by Letestu (2-1) and Adam Larsson (3-1). Draisaitl finally put the game away in the third frame, as he was able to score an empty-netter with just over a minute left in regulation. Draisaitl had no points in his first four games of the 2017 playoffs, but he's now recorded seven points in his last three contests. Game 2 will be held in Anaheim on Friday night.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell will return to Edmonton's blue line on Friday against Pittsburgh after missing the past two games with an upper body injury. Russell will pair on the right side with Andrej Sekera to create the Oilers' second defensive unit. Through 52 games this season Russell has posted a goal and seven points along with 56 hits and 152 blocks.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 44 games this season he has picked up 11 points along with 53 blocks and 107 hits.

6 Griffin Reinhart Active

Griffin Reinhart has been scratched from Game 3 against the Sharks. He was called up as a potential replacement if Oscar Klefbom couldn't play. However Klefbom is indeed in the lineup tonight.

7 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning recorded two assists in Edmonton's 4-3 win over the Sharks in Game 5 Thursday night. Those were Benning's first two career playoff points. The 22-year-old defenseman had three goals and 15 points in 62 contests as a rookie in the 2016-17 regular season.

8 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba is a healthy scratch in Game 1 against Anaheim on Wednesday night. Gryba suited up in just one of the six games in Edmonton's opening-round series against the Sharks. Mark Fayne, Matt Hendricks, Anton Lander, Ilro Pakarinen will also watch the game from the press box. None of these players have any fantasy value.

9 Joey LaLeggia Active

The Edmonton Oilers have summoned Joey LaLeggia. Laleggia has 20 goals and 38 points in 67 AHL games. The 24-year-old has no NHL playing experience and that's unlikely to change during this stint with the team.

10 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has been called up by the Edmonton Oilers. Oesterle had seven goals and 32 points in 44 AHL contests. He appeared in two regular season games with Edmonton in 2016-17 and didn't record a point.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton is now up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Oilers appeared to take the game over in the third period, as they got back-to-back goals in less than two minutes from Mark Letestu and Adam Larsson to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead. But that's when the Ducks woke up. Anaheim got two quick goals of their own from Patrick Eaves and Jakob Silfverberg to tie it up at three. Thankfully for Edmonton, Larsson scored his second of the game to with less than five minutes remaining in regulation before Leon Draisaitl added an empty-netter. Talbot owns a 5-2 record with a 2.17 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage this postseason. Game 2 will be played in Anaheim on Friday night.

2 Laurent Brossoit Active

Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win over Vancouver in the regular season finale on Sunday night. Brossoit finished with an impressive 4-1 record this season, along with a 1.99 goals against average and .928 save percentage. The 24-year-old had three straight wins to finish off the year.