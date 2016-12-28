Player Page

Gabriel Landeskog | Winger | #92

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/23/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (2) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Though the asking price is "high", Adrian Dater reports that Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is "firmly on the trade block."
Landeskog carrier a cap hit of just under $5.58M with a real salary of $24.5M over the remaining four years of his current contract. He also has a modified no-trade clause that kicks in in 2018-19. The 24-year-old isn't the reason why Colorado is failing, but they're considering another rebuild and apparently are willing to part with Landekog - should the haul for him be sufficient. Where he fits in around the league lies much closer to the acquiring team's willingness to make Colorado an offer they can't refuse. Jan 7 - 1:45 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
297613-10302000258.121
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011COL82223052205166025270.081
2012COL369817-42202301109.083
2013COL81263965217155004222.117
2014COL82233659-27989002214.107
2015COL75203353-569410122169.118
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 6NYI110110000003.333
Jan 4@ CAL100002000001.000
Jan 2@ VAN101110000003.000
Dec 31NYR1000-20000003.000
Dec 29@ DAL1000-22000001.000
Dec 27CAL1202-10000004.500
Dec 23@ CHI100010000001.000
Dec 22TOR1000-20000000.000
Dec 20@ MIN100002000000.000
Dec 18@ WPG1000-20000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Matthew Nieto
5Cody McLeod
6Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
 

 