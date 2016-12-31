Player Page

Sean Couturier | Center | #14

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/7/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 211
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (8) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Sean Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Couturier helped set up Travis Konecny's power play goal in the first period and he added one of his own in the second to give his team a 3-2 lead. Couturier finished tonight's game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, five shots on goal and a blocked shot in 22:50 of ice time. He has eight goals and four assists in 28 games this season. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, while Claude Giroux scored the winner in the shootout. Jan 12 - 10:38 PM
More Sean Couturier Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
277310-4140101146.152
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011PHI77131427181401204116.112
2012PHI4641115-8100400075.053
2013PHI8213263914503142165.079
2014PHI8215223742815110148.101
2015PHI6311283983025011119.092
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 10@ BUF100000000002.000
Jan 8@ CLM1000-10000002.000
Jan 7TB110110000004.250
Jan 4NYR100000000000.000
Jan 1@ ANA110100000003.333
Dec 30@ SJ100000000004.000
Dec 28@ STL100000000000.000
Dec 22@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 21WAS000000000000.000
Dec 19NAS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Boyd Gordon
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Matt Read
2Brayden Schenn
3Travis Konecny
4Michael Raffl
5Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 