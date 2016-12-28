Jonathan Huberdeau | Winger | #11

All Positions

C 1 Aleksander Barkov I.L.

Aleksander Barkov (lower body) might not be able to return this season. Barkov hasn't played since Dec. 28. Losing him would be a big blow to the Panthers' chances of making the playoffs, but it's vital that they be careful with Barkov as they hope he'll be a major part of their franchise for many years to come. Before getting hurt he had nine goals and 27 points in 36 contests this season.

2 Vincent Trocheck Active

Vincent Trocheck potted his 17th goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton. He extended his point streak to six straight games. Trocheck has been red hot with six goals and four assists during that span. He has been held off the scoresheet just two times in the past 12 contests. Trocheck has 32 points in 47 games.

3 Nick Bjugstad I.L.

Nick Bjugstad is slated to miss at least a few more games as he recovers from a groin injury. The good news is that he is making progress. Bjugstad has begun skating again and he has been on the stationary bike frequently. He has been limited to 21 games this season due to injuries.

4 Derek MacKenzie Active

Derek MacKenzie is poised to play in his 500th career game Wednesday night. The captain of the Florida Panthers has 10 points in 46 games this season as well as 105 points in 499 appearances.

5 Greg McKegg Active

Greg McKegg will get back into the lineup on Tuesday against Calgary. According to interim coach Tom Rowe, McKegg will center the fourth line with Shawn Thornton and Paul Thompson. He has sat out the last four games with an upper-body injury.

6 Michael Sgarbossa Active

Michael Sgarbossa scored at the 18:35 mark of the second period to record his first career goal in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Sgarbossa had two previous assists, but they both came early in the season while he was still with the Ducks.

7 Paul Thompson Active

Paul Thompson will sit out on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets. Thompson has appeared in 11 games this season, contributing two assists and 15 minutes in penalties averaging 7:33 per game. One more thing, he's a minus-3.

LW 1 Jonathan Huberdeau I.L.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) might not play at all in 2016-17. Losing Huberdeau has been a major blow to the Panthers and not getting him back at all will severely hinder their chances of making the playoffs. As Panthers coach Tom Rowe noted though, Florida will not rush back one of their franchise players. Huberdeau has 58 goals and 172 points in 272 career games.

2 Jussi Jokinen Active

Forward Jussi Jokinen scored a goal and picked up an assist in the Florida Panthers' 3-0 shutout of the visiting New Jersey Devils Monday night. Vincent Trocheck also registered a goal and an assist. Their assists were produced on Reilly Smith's power-play goal in the first period. It was Smith's eighth goal of the season. Jokinen made it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season at 18:55 of the third period and Trocheck contributed his 12th of the season at 19:44. Both late goals were into the empty net.

3 Jonathan Marchessault Active

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Marchessault's goal at the 10:07 mark of the third period broke a 1-1 tie. Vincent Trocheck and Jaromir Jagr picked up the assists on Florida's second goal. Marchessault has picked up five points in his last five contests. He's up to 12 goals and 25 points in 33 games this season. Greg McKegg also found the back of the net for the Panthers.

4 Jared McCann Active

Jared McCann registered a pair of assists in Florida's 5-2 loss to Calgary on Tuesday. He had the primary helper on a pair of goals by Vincent Trocheck in the contest. McCann has three points in the last four games, while skating on Florida's top line.

RW 1 Jaromir Jagr Active

Jaromir Jagr scored at the 1:27 mark of the third for what became the game winning goal in a 4-3 win by the Panthers over the Blue Jackets Saturday night. Jagr’s 757th career goal is his eighth of the season, but his first in 2017; Jagr’s last goal was earned New Year’s Eve against the Stars.

2 Reilly Smith Active

Reilly Smith scored a power play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders. Smith's goal cut the Islanders' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as Florida would come to leveling the score. Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle picked up the assists on the goal. Smith has nine goals and nine assists in 42 games.

3 Colton Sceviour Active

Colton Sceviour (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup on Friday night. He has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury. Sceviour's return will help fill the hole left by Seth Griffith's concussion.

4 Shawn Thornton Active

Shawn Thornton scored his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Saturday. Thornton also has an assist in 19 games this season. He's been good for exactly one goal in each of his last three campaigns, so it wouldn't be at all surprising if he goes the rest of 2016-17 without finding the back of the net again.

D 1 Aaron Ekblad Active

Aaron Ekblad scored at the 1:05 minute mark of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks lost a 4-2 contest to the Florida Panthers Saturday night. Ekblad’s seventh goal of the season snapped a six-game streak in which he failed to find the back of the net and it came with assists from Jaromir Jagr (his ninth) and Aleksander Barkov (his 14th). Overall the defenseman has not been particularly effective in recent games, having recorded only two assists in that same period of time. Moreover, he has a negative plus/minus in five of his last eight games.

2 Keith Yandle Active

Keith Yandle scored his third goal of the season Wednesday in a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. He opened the scoring early in the first period for his first marker since Dec. 20. Yandle, who has 20 points in 43 contests, has two points in his last two appearances.

3 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. Demers netted the final goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the second period. He's been quite a pickup for the Panthers, as he's already scored eight goals, which is a new career-high for him. Demers finished tonight's game with three shots on goal and two hits in 20:46 of ice time. He's up to 17 points in 43 games this season.

4 Mark Pysyk Active

Mark Pysyk now owns a scoring streak. All of two games now, yes, but a scoring streak nevertheless. The 24-year-old picked up his fourth helper and fifth point of the season during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Through the first 152 games of his career, Pysyk now has six goals and 31 points.

5 Alex Petrovic I.L.

Alex Petrovic (ankle) is expected to miss another four weeks. He had surgery on his broken ankle in late November and was initially give a six-to-eight week timetable. Petrovic hasn't played since Nov. 15.

6 Jakub Kindl Active

Jakub Kindl and Paul Thompson will be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 11 games this season Kindl has a point with 13 blocks and 23 hits. Thompson meanwhile has seen just five games to his credit.

7 Michael Matheson Active

Florida Panthers defensemen Michael Matheson and Aaron Ekblad both made four shots on goal in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins Saturday night. In the last four games the Panthers have played against the Bruins they have come up short every time. In four games they have only scored five goals with a grand total of zero being added tonight. Surprisingly, the defense had the best luck getting pucks to the net with Matheson and Ekblad both making four shots on goal. Their combined eight shots made up 32% of the 25 total for the team. Matheson had the highest time on ice of the team with 21:59 followed closely by Ekblad with 21:29. Both defensemen have shown the ability to score with seven and three goals the season respectively, but nothing was getting past Tuukka Rask Saturday night.

8 Dylan McIlrath Active

Dylan McIlrath has completed his conditioning assignment with AHL Springfield. McIlrath has a goal and an assist in six AHL games. He also has a goal in four contests with the Panthers in 2016-17.

G 1 Roberto Luongo Active

Roberto Luongo faced 28 shots Tuesday night and let four get past his as the Panthers lost 5-2 to the Flames. Luongo looked good in the first period as he blocked nine of 10 shots. In the second, the Flames got a little more aggressive and overwhelmed the Panthers’ goalie three times on 14 shots. He gave up the final goal in the third and then one more went into an empty net. This was the second straight game in which Luongo gave up four goals.

2 James Reimer Sidelined

James Reimer has temporarily parted ways with the Panthers so that he can be with his wife for the birth of their child. Reimer will probably miss Friday's game in Vancouver as a result. Maybe he'll rejoin the team in Arizona before Monday's contest.