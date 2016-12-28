Player Page

Jonathan Huberdeau | Winger | #11

Team: Florida Panthers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (3) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) might not play at all in 2016-17.
Losing Huberdeau has been a major blow to the Panthers and not getting him back at all will severely hinder their chances of making the playoffs. As Panthers coach Tom Rowe noted though, Florida will not rush back one of their franchise players. Huberdeau has 58 goals and 172 points in 272 career games. Jan 19 - 2:35 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012FLA48141731-151827001112.125
2013FLA6991928-53723001108.083
2014FLA791539541038012000169.089
2015FLA76203959174349102174.115
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Aleksander Barkov
2Vincent Trocheck
3Nick Bjugstad
4Derek MacKenzie
5Greg McKegg
6Michael Sgarbossa
7Paul Thompson
LW1Jonathan Huberdeau
2Jussi Jokinen
3Jonathan Marchessault
4Jared McCann
RW1Jaromir Jagr
2Reilly Smith
3Colton Sceviour
4Shawn Thornton
D1Aaron Ekblad
2Keith Yandle
3Jason Demers
4Mark Pysyk
5Alex Petrovic
6Jakub Kindl
7Michael Matheson
8Dylan McIlrath
G1Roberto Luongo
2James Reimer
3Reto Berra
 

 