Ryan Strome | Winger | #18

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 199
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (5) / NYI
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Strome did all his damage in the second period, as his goal made it 2-0 at the 14:36 mark of the frame. He also helped set up John Tavares' goal (3-0) less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old has five goals and five assists in 30 games this season. Dec 23 - 9:59 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
305510-4141200151.098
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NYI3771118-184300189.079
2014NYI81173350234717102179.095
2015NYI7182028-92813000132.061
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23BUF111210010014.250
Dec 20@ BOS100010000000.000
Dec 18OTT1000-10000002.000
Dec 16@ BUF1101100000011.000
Dec 15CHI110110000003.333
Dec 13WAS1000-10000001.000
Dec 10@ CLM1000-20000000.000
Dec 8STL000000000000.000
Dec 6NYR100000000002.000
Dec 4DET1000-10000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Casey Cizikas
4Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Jason Chimera
3Josh Bailey
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Stephen Gionta
6Alan Quine
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Jaroslav Halak
2Thomas Greiss
3Jean-Francois Berube
 

 