Player Page

Roster

Ryan Murphy | Defenseman | #7

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/31/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (12) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Calgary Flames have stated that they will buy out Ryan Murphy.
Calgary agreed to take Murphy's contract as part of the Eddie Lack deal, but it appears that the Flames don't want the defenseman. Murphy's stock has fallen hard since he was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He had two assists in 27 games last season. Jun 30 - 12:20 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Ryan Murphy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27022-1180000017.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012CAR4000-42000007.000
2013CAR4821012-9101200081.025
2014CAR374913-1183200161.066
2015CAR3501010-1100100047.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ PHI000000000000.000
Apr 8STL000000000000.000
Apr 6NYI000000000000.000
Apr 4@ MIN000000000000.000
Apr 2@ PIT000000000000.000
Apr 1DAL000000000000.000
Mar 30CLM000000000000.000
Mar 28DET000000000000.000
Mar 27DET1000-10000000.000
Mar 25@ NJ100010000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Curtis Lazar
6Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
D1Mark Giordano
2Dougie Hamilton
3T.J. Brodie
4Travis Hamonic
5Dennis Wideman
6Matt Bartkowski
G1Mike Smith
2Eddie Lack
 

 