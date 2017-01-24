Dougie Hamilton | Defenseman | #27

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Monahan Active

Sean Monahan assisted on three of the Flames' six goals on Tuesday. That was Monahan's first three-point game of the 2016-17 campaign. That makes it a high mark in what's been a somewhat disappointing campaign for him. He has 19 goals and 38 points in 60 contests this season.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund found the back of the net twice in Calgary's 6-5 overtime win against Nashville on Tuesday. That was Backlund's third multi-goal game of the season. He has 17 goals and 41 points in 60 contests in 2016-17.

3 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett had root canal surgery Wednesday morning. He also required 10 stitches after he took a stick to the mouth from teammate Deryk Engelland. However, Bennett said he will be ready to play on Thursday night.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan scored a goal in Friday's overtime win over New Jersey. He tied the game at 3-3 in the third period with his fifth marker of the season. Stajan has recorded two points in his last two outings to give him a total of 18 on the year.

5 Freddie Hamilton Active

Freddie Hamilton will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Montreal. He suited up in last night's game against the Leafs, but Micheal Ferland will take his spot tonight. Jyrki Jokipakka will also serve as a healthy scratch.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau registered four assists in Calgary's 6-5 OT win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Three of his four assists were of the primary variety. Gaudreau helped set up goals by Micheal Ferland (twice), Dougie Hamilton and Mark Giordano (game-winning goal). Johnny Hockey finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and a takeaway in 19:56 of ice time. The Flames forward also put his four-game pointless streak to bed in the process. He has 11 goals and 28 assists in 50 games this season.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk has five points in his last three games. Tkachuk registered two assists in a 6-5 overtime win against Nashville Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and 39 points in 56 contests this season, which is good for fifth place in the rookie scoring race.

3 Micheal Ferland Active

Micheal Ferland scored twice in Calgary's 6-5 overtime win against Nashville Tuesday night. Ferland has 10 goals and 17 points in 56 contests this season. That's a huge jump from his four markers in 71 contests in 2015-16. His jump is thanks to a 14.3 shooting percentage as opposed to an increase in SOG per game.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma will draw back in Wednesday night. He has sat out the last two games as a healthy scratch. Bouma has three goals and two assists in 37 games with the Flames this season. Garnet Hathaway will be in the press box against Philadelphia so that Bouma can return.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik scored in Calgary's 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He snapped his seven-game goalless drought in the process. Frolik's goal at the 18:03 mark of the second period made it 2-0 for Calgary, but that's when things got interesting. The Penguins managed to tie the game by scoring twice in the third frame. Luckily for the Flames, Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout to give Calgary the win. Frolik has 13 goals and 31 points in 56 games this season. Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary.

2 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer ended his personal 12-game goal drought during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. The goal was just his ninth of the season, and he had but one point during the drought. Now through 47 games the burly winger has nine goals and 19 points.

3 Kris Versteeg Active

Kris Versteeg skated on the top line during Friday's practice. He joined a combination with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, which bumped Troy Brouwer to a line alongside Sam Bennett and Micheal Ferland. Versteeg has two points in the last 10 games and could be a great position to get back on track versus Vancouver on Saturday night.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson, Jyrki Jokipakka and Garnet Hathaway will be scratched against the Canucks on Saturday. Chiasson has posted eight goals and 15 points along with 40 PIMs and 61 hits in 58 games this season. Hathaway meanwhile has a point with 44 PIMs and 56 hits in 26 games.

D 1 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano has found the back of the net in three straight games. Giordano scored the game winner and registered an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime victory against Nashville. He has nine goals and 26 points in 60 contests in 2016-17.

2 T.J. Brodie Active

T.J. Brodie picked up four assists in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the New Jersey Devils. Brodie helped set up goals by Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg, Matt Stajan and Mikael Backlund (overtime winner). Brodie finished tonight's game with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 22:48 of ice time. The 26-year-old is up to three goals and 22 points in 54 games this season.

3 Dougie Hamilton Active

Dougie Hamilton picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hamilton registered assists on second-period goals by Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan before scoring one of his own (on the power play) to extend Calgary's lead to 3-1 in the third frame. Hamilton finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes ad five shots on goal in 19:57 of ice time. The Flames defenseman has quietly put together a solid fantasy year, as he's up to 10 goals and 39 points in 60 games.

4 Dennis Wideman Active

Dennis Wideman, Jyrki Jokipakka and Freddie Hamilton will each be scratched against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Through 52 games this season Wideman has posted three goals and 16 points along with 30 PIMs, 59 hits and 66 blocks. The youngster Jokipakka meanwhile has posted six points with 25 hits and 30 blocks in 38 games.

5 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski isn't sure if his Flames debut will come on Saturday night against Vancouver. Coach Glen Gulutzan said he hasn't made a decision yet. "We wanted to make sure he got through a good practice here," said the Calgary bench boss after Friday's session. "(Thursday) we gave him our five-on-five plan. But like I said, Bart's familiar with a lot of what we do ... we'll make a decision (Saturday). It'll either be (Bartowski) or Joki (Jyrki Jokipakka)."

6 Ladislav Smid I.L.

Ladislav Smid (neck) hasn't decided if he wants to retire yet, per Flames GM Brad Treliving. Smid is still just 30 years old, but he's dealing with a neck injury that's serious enough to keep him out of the entire 2016-17 campaign at the least. With that in mind it's not clear what the future holds for Smid, though the Flames might have some scouting work available for him.

7 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone made his Flames debut on Tuesday. Stone registered an assist and finished with a neutral plus/minus in a 6-5 overtime win against Nashville. He logged 17:09 minutes of ice time, which is a step down from the 20:13 minutes per game he averaged in Arizona.

8 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Calgary Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers. Jokipakka has one goal and six points in 38 games this season, hardly fantasy worthy stock and merely a depth defenseman in the organization. He's appeared in three of the last eight games, and this will be his third straight scratch. With him in the press box will be Freddie Hamilton who hasn't dressed since January 23, 2017 and Garnet Hathaway who dressed in two games before this scratch. Lance Bouma will take his spot on the roster.

9 Deryk Engelland Active

With Troy Brouwer out of the lineup with a hand injury, Deryk Engelland will wear an "A" on his jersey. The 34-year-old isn't known for his offensive production, but he's shown that he can be a leader both on and off the ice. Engelland has played in 425 career NHL games and regularly sticks up for teammates. He's also a calming presence on a young blue line that features Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Jyrki Jokipakka. We don’t make the decisions, the players do," head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He’s stepped up for a lot of guys this year and stepped up for our team. That wasn’t a decision the coaches had to deliberate over."

G 1 Brian Elliott Active

Brian Elliott turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Elliott gave up a goal early in the first period, but the Lightning didn't score again until Nikita Kucherov added a power play marker with just over a minute left in the game. Elliott is 3-0-1 in his last four games and he's given up two goals or less in three of those outings. He has a 14-13-3 record with a 2.81 goals-against-average and a .896 save percentage. His fantasy stock is slowly starting climb.