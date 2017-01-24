Player Page

Dougie Hamilton | Defenseman | #27

Team: Calgary Flames
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (9) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Dougie Hamilton picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Hamilton registered assists on second-period goals by Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan before scoring one of his own (on the power play) to extend Calgary's lead to 3-1 in the third frame. Hamilton finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two penalty minutes ad five shots on goal in 19:57 of ice time. The Flames defenseman has quietly put together a solid fantasy year, as he's up to 10 goals and 39 points in 60 games. Feb 23 - 11:12 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5992736148110014168.054
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012BOS42511164142200083.060
2013BOS6471825224024001114.061
2014BOS72103242-341510002188.053
2015CAL82123143-1446511003190.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21@ NAS111222000002.500
Feb 18@ VAN100002000005.000
Feb 15PHI101120000001.000
Feb 13ARI100000000001.000
Feb 7@ PIT100010000004.000
Feb 5@ NYR110100100005.200
Feb 3@ NJ100000000005.000
Feb 1MIN100000000001.000
Jan 26@ OTT101100000004.000
Jan 24@ MON1011-10010003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Monahan
2Mikael Backlund
3Sam Bennett
4Matt Stajan
5Freddie Hamilton
LW1Johnny Gaudreau
2Matthew Tkachuk
3Micheal Ferland
4Lance Bouma
RW1Michael Frolik
2Troy Brouwer
3Kris Versteeg
4Alex Chiasson
D1Mark Giordano
2T.J. Brodie
3Dougie Hamilton
4Dennis Wideman
5Matt Bartkowski
6Ladislav Smid
7Michael Stone
8Jyrki Jokipakka
9Deryk Engelland
G1Brian Elliott
2Chad Johnson
 

 