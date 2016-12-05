Player Page

Mika Zibanejad | Center | #93

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (6) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Mika Zibanejad is looking for a mid-late January return from his broken fibula.
Zibanejad broke his fibula on November 20 after starting the season off strong with 15 points in 18 games and the Rangers really miss his play at center. He is no longer in a walking boot or using crutches and that's a major step but it should still take some time before he is wheeling on the ice. He is a definite keeper in a lot of pools and should be the Rangers top pivot for a long time. Dec 25 - 8:50 AM
Source: NY Post
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1951015160500047.106
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011OTT9011-320100012.000
2012OTT4271320963100090.078
2013OTT69161733-151835000153.105
2014OTT80202646020410000150.133
2015OTT81213051-21829207184.114
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23MIN000000000000.000
Dec 20@ PIT000000000000.000
Dec 18NJ000000000000.000
Dec 17@ NAS000000000000.000
Dec 15@ DAL000000000000.000
Dec 13CHI000000000000.000
Dec 11NJ000000000000.000
Dec 9@ CHI000000000000.000
Dec 8@ WPG000000000000.000
Dec 6@ NYI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 