Mika Zibanejad | Center | #93

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan accounted for one goal and two assists in Friday's 7-4 loss to Minnesota. He enters the holiday break with two goals and three assists over a three-game point streak. Stepan has scored seven markers and 26 points through 36 matches this season.

2 Mika Zibanejad I.L.

Mika Zibanejad is looking for a mid-late January return from his broken fibula. Zibanejad broke his fibula on November 20 after starting the season off strong with 15 points in 18 games and the Rangers really miss his play at center. He is no longer in a walking boot or using crutches and that's a major step but it should still take some time before he is wheeling on the ice. He is a definite keeper in a lot of pools and should be the Rangers top pivot for a long time.

3 Kevin Hayes Active

Kevin Hayes scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Chris Kreider gave New York a 1-0 lead in the first period, while Jets forward Mark Scheifele tied it up in the second. Hayes scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with only 1:09 remaining in regulation. Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller picked up the assists on the goal. Hayes has 11 goals and nine assists in 28 games in 2016-17. Those are much better totals than many expected from him at this point of the season.

4 Oscar Lindberg Active

Oscar Lindberg had seven shots on goal Friday and impressed coach Alain Vigneault with his play. Lindberg has been a healthy scratch too many times but is in the lineup with injuries to Rick Nash, Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. "I really liked Oscar’s line," Vigneault said as he played with Jesper Fast who had six shots on goal and Marek Hrivik. "They spent a lot of time in the other team’s end, got a lot of shots, and without a doubt, it was a team effort." Lindberg has only one assist in 14 games this season but he is coming off off-season hip surgery.

LW 1 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash's groin injury is to the other side of the groin he injured earlier in December. The Rangers will likely be more careful in deciding when he returns as they do not want a recurrence of the injury. He will miss Tuesday's game and will need to practice and have the Rangers medical staff happy enough that he is fully recovered before a return can happen. Nash has 13 goals and 20 points this season in 30 games. Keep him reserved for now.

2 Chris Kreider Active

Chris Kreider picked up two goals and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Kreider opened the scoring in the first period and his second goal cut Minnesota's lead to 6-4 at the time. The Rangers forward also helped set up Ryan McDonagh's goal in the middle frame. Kreider has 11 goals and 13 assists in 30 games this season. He's on pace to surpass the 60-point mark for the first time in his career. He's worth owning in most standard leagues.

3 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins. Grabner's goal cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 in the third period, but that's as close as the Rangers would come to making it a game. He has 14 goals, five assists and a plus-18 rating in 34 games this season.

4 Matt Puempel Active

Matt Puempel found the back of the net in the Rangers' 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Puempel has two goals and no assists in 22 games this season. In 61 career games he now has eight points.

5 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey and Mats Zuccarello were the first two shooters in SO overtime and both sunk their pucks as the New York Rangers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 Saturday night. This game followed the same pattern as an earlier shootout contest. The Rangers took an early lead with Rick Nash’s first period score and that allowed the ultimately victorious team to play a little more relaxed than the Preds who tied the contest in the second. Notably, the same was true of the Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes contest. In both games, the first two skaters in the SO were successful denying a third round attempt.

6 Brandon Pirri Active

Brandon Pirri will be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Pirri has been scratched for the last two contests, but he is getting a chance to play again because of a groin injury to Rick Nash. He has potted six goals and 12 points in 32 games this campaign.

7 Marek Hrivik Active

Marek Hrivik is expected to draw into the Rangers' lineup on Tuesday. Hrivik was called up by the Rangers on Monday. He has eight goals and 17 points in 20 AHL games this season, but he'll probably end up on the Rangers' fourth line.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello racked up three assists in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Friday night. He has contributed five helpers over a three-game point spree and has amassed 10 points in 12 contests this month. If there is one blemish over that span, it's that Zuccarello has recorded just one goal in that time.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller missed the final 8:56 of Sunday's contest, but he should be fine for Tuesday's game. Miller exited the contest after blocking a shot with his arm. Fortunately the X-rays were reportedly negative so he's projected to remain in the lineup. He has nine goals and 22 points in 30 games in 2016-17.

3 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast scored in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Fast's goal was pretty nice, as he batted the puck into the net after it hit him in the chest near the Hawks net. The marker put an end to Fast's 17-game goalless drought. He has three goals and 10 assists in 31 games this season. Oscar Lindberg picked up the only assist.

4 Pavel Buchnevich Sidelined

Pavel Buchnevich (back) skated with his teammates Friday. He was sporting a non-contact jersey, as he attempts to recover from core and back issues. Buchenvich has been out of action since Nov. 12, but could on track to return in mid-to-late January.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. After a sluggish stretch in November, McDonagh has bounced back in December with seven points in 11 matches. He also has both of his goals this month.

2 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi appears to be playing Saturday night. That means that his precautionary scratch will probably come on Sunday at Edmonton. If it works out like that then Adam Clendening could be facing the Oilers.

3 Kevin Klein Active

Kevin Klein is expected to draw back into the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch Thursday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault is hoping he'll see more urgency in Klein's game after being scratched. Adam Clendening will probably be taken out of the lineup to make room for Klein, though that wasn't confirmed.

4 Marc Staal Active

Marc Staal, scorer of goals. Staal picked up his third goal of the season during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. It was his second goal in three games. He has now just 37 career markers, so we'd just enjoy this mini-streak for what it is.

5 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 1-0 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Neither team was able to find the back of the net during regulation, but it took Holden just 55 seconds to end it in the extra frame. Derek Stepan and Ryan McDonagh assisted on Holden's fourth goal of the season. Holden has 13 points in 29 games in 2016-17.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening will tag in for Brady Skjei against the Wild on Friday. This will be Clendening's third game of the month, and ninth of the season. He has three points with four PIMs and five blocks in that time.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer has been dealt to the New York Rangers. He cleared waivers on Monday, but stayed with the Panthers until he was moved, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for Dylan McIlrath. Kampfer has 23 points in 134 career NHL appearances.

8 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei was scratched Friday as a coach's decision. "I thought the last little while he's been kind of struggling," coach Alain Vigneault said. "When we were looking at the scoring chances [against] and all the other [information], we felt this was the best move." Skjei received a bit of wake-up call and should be back in the lineup after the holiday break.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist allowed four goals on 13 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. No one's been able to stop the red-hot Wild, and Lundqvist was no exception. The Rangers goalie lasted just 24:55 in this game. Lundqvist didn't factor into the decision. Antti Raanta entered the game in relief of Lundqvist and allowed two goals on seven shots.