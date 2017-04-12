Brandon Saad | Winger | #20

All Positions

According to Jay Zawaski from 670 the Score, the Chicago Blackhawks are close to trading a core player to clear some cap space. He has been told that the core player is not Jonathan Toews, and that the deal will weaken the team in the short-term. This likely indicates that it will be a straight salary dump for prospects and/or draft picks. With Toews being ruled out, this leaves us with Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, and Corey Crawford as being a part of a potential deal. Most people are speculating the odd man out of Chicago will be Seabrook, as most believe his best days are behind him. Zawaski also added that Marcus Kruger's days in Chicago are almost certainly over.

Artem Anisimov (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 1 against Nashville. "I don't know if [there is any] doubt at all," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's good to go." Anisimov has been out of action since Mar. 14 due to a lower-body injury. He recorded 22 goals and 45 points in 64 games during the 2016-17 campaign. Look for Anisimov to be back between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin on Thursday night.

Tanner Kero started as a temporary replacement for injured forward Marcus Kruger, but he will likely start next season as his full-time replacement. The Blackhawks are once again in a tight bind with regards to the salary cap, and Marcus Kruger appears to be the next victim of what has turned into a yearly salary dump tradition for Chicago. When Kruger is moved, Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune expect Tanner Kero to take over for him. Kero can do most of the things Kruger can, he just needs to produce more offensively seeing as he had only six goals and ten assists in 47 games. We wouldn't recommend selecting him in even the deepest of fantasy formats next season.

Although Marcus Kruger wasn't selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, that might still be his destination. Chicago reportedly might trade Kruger to Vegas in exchange for a defenseman. He doesn't bring much to the table offensively, but he's strong without the puck and when it comes to killing penalties. While parting ways with Kruger would be a tough pill for the Blackhawks to swallow, they could use the $3,083,333 in cap relief that a trade would provide.

Vince Hinostroza, John Hayden, Tomas Jurco and Jordin Tootoo are each expected to be scratched against Nashville for Game 4 on Thursday. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much production from this group in the series thus far. Tootoo has averaged 6:13 of ice time, with two shots on net in two games. Both Hinostroza and Hayden have played just once and less than seven minutes each.

John Hayden is completely focused on hockey now that he has earned a degree in political science. He had to juggle his studies and playing for the Blackhawks after he signed a two-year deal in March. "Now that everything is officially settled down it's a relief not to have any summer classes," Hayden said. "Now it's the first time in my life I officially have just hockey on my menu." He skated in 12 games with Chicago in 2016-17 and posted four points. Hayden also dressed in one playoff match. The 22-year-old forward is hungry for more NHL action in 2017-18, but he will have to earn his spot at training camp.

Ryan Hartman will start Game 2 on Chicago's top line with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik. Rookie Nick Schmaltz was on the line at the start of Game 1, but a tough period led to him being demoted. Schmaltz's loss is Hartman's gain. Hartman finished the regular season with 19 goals and 31 points in 76 games. The promotion will definitely increase his fantasy value.

The Chicago Blackhawks have reacquired Brandon Saad along with Anton Forsberg and a 2018 fifth-round pick in exchange for Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte, and a 2017 sixth-round pick. Panarin and Saad both come with a $6 million annual cap hit, so this isn't about saving money in the short-term for Chicago, but Saad is signed through 2020-21 while Panarin can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign, so Chicago is gaining some cost certainty here. Saad had 24 goals and 53 points in 82 games last season, making it the third straight campaign where he recorded between 52 and 53 points. He's a known quantity for Chicago as he played with the Blackhawks until 2015 when they dealt him to Columbus in the first place.

Nick Schmaltz wasn't out for long after he was hurt at the World Hockey Championship last week. He was back in the lineup for the United States after missing one contest following a late hit from Sweden's Gabriel Landeskog. Schmaltz has collected three assists in five games at the tournament.

Dennis Rasmussen ended Chicago's goalless drought in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at 141:05 in Game 3 on Monday night. He gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead and Patrick Kane put them up 2-0 going into the third, but Nashville came back for a 3-2 win in overtime. The Predators have the Blackhawks on the brink of elimination with a 3-0 series lead.

Andrew Desjardins (lower body) isn't joining the Blackhawks in Nashville. Desjardins won't play in Game 3 or 4 as a result. He had an assist in 46 regular season contests.

Patrick Kane sees promise in the Blackhawks' younger players. "I think for us, yeah we might be getting a little bit older, but I don't think we're slowing down," Kane said. "We have some young guys that will be even better than they were last year. Hartman had a great year but I think he can be better. I think Schmaltz will be even better. He's a guy to watch coming into the season. He's got all the talent in the world and can do some special things." Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz were rookies last season and recorded 31 points and 28 points respectively. The Blackhawks have once again found themselves in a difficult cap situation that will likely result in them moving veterans, so they'll need young players like Hartman and Schmaltz to step up to help fill the void.

Marian Hossa will not play in 2017-18 because of side effects from medication to treat a skin disorder. It was reported on Tuesday that Hossa may be forced to retire due to the issue. "Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder," Hossa said in a statement. "Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice." He also added that he wouldn't be commenting further on his health. Team physician Dr. Michael Terry said that the skin disorder "is becoming more and more difficult to treat and control with conventional medications while [Hossa] plays hockey," so it was a joint decision for him not to play.

Richard Panik made it sound like there wasn't much of a negotiating process before he inked his two-year, $5.6 million extension with Chicago on Thursday. "I was waiting for the first offer to come in, and the first offer they gave me surprised me," Panik said. "There wasn't much thinking involved. I was really happy to get the first offer [because] it was a good one." It's good that Panik was happy with Chicago's offer because, if anything, he might have been able to hold out for more if he really wanted to. He's coming off a strong season where he recorded 22 goals and 44 points in 82 games. He'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this deal, so if he has another couple solid seasons during this contract then his next signing should be fairly lucrative.

It looks like Jordin Tootoo will be back in the lineup for Game 3 against Nashville. He was a healthy scratch on Saturday after playing in the first game of the series. Tootoo logged just 5:29 of ice time in that contest. Vince Hinostroza is slated to return to the press box instead.

Tomas Jurco is expected to be a healthy scratch on Sunday. Jurco also spent Thursday's contest in the press box. He has a goal and no assists in 27 games this season.

Kyle Baun has been called up by Chicago. He notched 14 goals and 34 points in 74 games with Rockford of the AHL in 2016-17. Baun will join the "Black Aces" group, so he isn't expected to play in the postseason.

After being shut out in Game 1, the Blackhawks know they have to find a way to make life more difficult for Preds goalie Pekka Rinne. "That's no secret in playoff hockey, that it's always going to be those greasy goals that aren't always pretty plays," defenseman Duncan Keith said. "It comes down to having a little more determination and, like (Quenneville) said, that desperation — pick it up a bit. Maybe that'll be the difference." The Blackhawks will look to even up the best-of-seven series at home on Saturday night.

The Chicago Blackhawks have not talked to any teams about Brent Seabrook, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. LeBrun added that the Blackhawks value Seabrook's leadership too much to consider trading him. Seabrook's name surfaced as a possible trade candidate over the weekend, but it doesn't sound like he is going anywhere. He is signed for seven more years.

Brian Campbell got his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday versus Nashville. He broke a 3-3 tie at the 18:55 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of 2016-17. Campbell had produced just three assists over his previous 20 contests. He has 16 points and a plus-21 rating in 63 matches.

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Niklas Hjalmarsson. Murphy scored two goals and registered 15 assists in 77 contests while averaging 19:11 minutes in 2016-17. He'll help fill the void left by Hjalmarsson and, critically for Chicago, he's providing the Blackhawks with some long-term cost certainty. He's entering just the second season of his six-year, $23.1 million deal.

Johnny Oduya might be a healthy scratch in Game 4 on Thursday. That's based on Wednesday's practice where Michal Kempny was paired with Brent Seabrook instead of Oduya. Given that Chicago is trailing Nashville 3-0 in the series, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blackhawks make some changes. Oduya has no points and a minus-three rating in three playoff contests this year. He's been averaging 21:01 minutes per game.

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that Michal Kempny has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. After crossing the pond from the KHL, Kempny picked up two goals and eight points in 50 games this season. He showed some potential and finished the season as one of the Blackhawks with the best possession numbers. "Michal’s style of play is an asset to our defense," general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement. "He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks." Kempny does not warrant any fantasy consideration next season.

Michal Rozsival (facial fractures) isn't accompanying the Blackhawks to Nashville. It would have been surprising if Rozsival was available for Game 3 or 4 anyways given that he had surgery on Tuesday. He had a goal and three points in 22 regular season contests.

Gustav Forsling is expected to be scratched against Nashville in Game 4 on Thursday. It would be his fourth straight game as a healthy scratch after putting up five points in 36 games during the regular season.

Corey Crawford allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. Many picked the Hawks to make a long playoff run, but that doesn't matter anymore because they've officially been eliminated from the postseason. Crawford gave up three goals or more in Games 2, 3 and 4. He finishes the playoffs with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. Crawford wasn't spectacular in the series, but the fact that his team only managed to score three goals in four games certainly didn't help.

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Anton Forsberg from Columbus as part of the Artemi Panarin trade. Forsberg posted a 2.28 GAA and .926 save percentage in 51 AHL contests in 2016-17. With Scott Darling now in Carolina, Forsberg could be the Blackhawks' backup goaltender next season.