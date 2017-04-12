Player Page

Brandon Saad | Winger | #20

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 206
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (43) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
The Chicago Blackhawks have reacquired Brandon Saad along with Anton Forsberg and a 2018 fifth-round pick in exchange for Artemi Panarin, Tyler Motte, and a 2017 sixth-round pick.
Panarin and Saad both come with a $6 million annual cap hit, so this isn't about saving money in the short-term for Chicago, but Saad is signed through 2020-21 while Panarin can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign, so Chicago is gaining some cost certainty here. Saad had 24 goals and 53 points in 82 games last season, making it the third straight campaign where he recorded between 52 and 53 points. He's a known quantity for Chicago as he played with the Blackhawks until 2015 when they dealt him to Columbus in the first place. Jun 23 - 12:46 PM
Source: Aaron Portzline on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8224295323812004210.114
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011CHI200000000003.000
2012CHI4610172717120310298.102
2013CHI78192847202036022159.119
2014CHI8223295271228006203.113
2015CLM7831225311462017233.133
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ TOR1000-10000004.000
Apr 8@ PHI1000-10000002.000
Apr 6WPG120210000006.333
Apr 4@ PIT100000000003.000
Apr 2WAS101120000003.000
Mar 31@ CHI100000000004.000
Mar 30@ CAR100000000002.000
Mar 28BUF110110000004.250
Mar 25PHI100000000000.000
Mar 23@ WAS100000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Tanner Kero
4Marcus Kruger
5Vince Hinostroza
6John Hayden
LW1Ryan Hartman
2Brandon Saad
3Nick Schmaltz
4Dennis Rasmussen
5Andrew Desjardins
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Jordin Tootoo
5Tomas Jurco
6Kyle Baun
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Connor Murphy
5Johnny Oduya
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
3Jeff Glass
 

 