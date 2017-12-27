Player Page

Joel Armia | Winger | #40

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/31/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (16) / BUF
Joel Armia suffered an upper-body injury during Game 5 against Minnesota on Friday night.
Armia scored in the first period, but he exited the game sometime after that. The Jets have already announced that he won't be returning tonight. The team will likely provide an update on his status after the game. Apr 20 - 8:57 PM
Source: Winnipeg Jets PR on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7912172932204112128.094
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014WPG100000000000.000
2015WPG4346102120002152.077
2016WPG5710919-82002401111.090
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7CHI101100000001.000
Apr 5CAL1000-10000000.000
Apr 3@ MON100002000002.000
Apr 2@ OTT100000000001.000
Mar 31@ TOR100010000000.000
Mar 29@ CHI1000-30000003.000
Mar 27BOS100000000000.000
Mar 25NAS101100010004.000
Mar 23ANA100002000002.000
Mar 20LA100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Paul Stastny
3Bryan Little
4Adam Lowry
5Jack Roslovic
6Matt Hendricks
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Mathieu Perreault
4Andrew Copp
5Shawn Matthias
6Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Ben Chiarot
6Joe Morrow
7Dmitry Kulikov
8Toby Enstrom
9Sami Niku
10Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Steve Mason
3Michael Hutchinson
 

 