Player Page

Roster

Jamie Oleksiak | Defenseman | #5

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 255
College: Northeastern University
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / DAL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jamie Oleksiak has been acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pittsburgh sent a 2019 conditional fourth-round draft pick to Dallas for Oleksiak. The 24-year-old defender has had trouble staying the lineup with the Stars, while skating in 140 games in six seasons. He has 22 points and 100 penalty minutes in his career so far. Dec 19 - 2:25 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
More Jamie Oleksiak Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
21123-6180000017.059
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012DAL16022-5140000011.000
2013DAL7000-32000005.000
2014DAL36178080000036.028
2015DAL19022-5210000013.000
2016DAL41527-4370001133.152
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 16@ PHI000000000000.000
Dec 15@ NJ000000000000.000
Dec 13@ NYI000000000000.000
Dec 11@ NYR000000000000.000
Dec 9VGK1000-20000002.000
Dec 7@ STL100000000001.000
Dec 5NAS111225000002.500
Dec 3@ COL000000000000.000
Dec 2CHI100000000000.000
Nov 30@ CHI100000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Carter Rowney
4Riley Sheahan
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Ryan Reaves
5Dominik Simon
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Chad Ruhwedel
7Matt Hunwick
8Jamie Oleksiak
9Kevin Czuczman
G1Matt Murray
2Tristan Jarry
 

 