C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby scored his 14th goal of the season in a 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Crosby was six seconds away from going pointless for a third straight game, but his goal late in the third period saved that scenario from happening. The Pens got goals from Carter Rowney, Evgeni Malkin, and the eventual game-winner from Olli Maatta. Crosby's goal was just the icing on the cake. He now has 14 goals and 33 points in 34 games this season.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored his 11th goal of the season as the Pittsburgh Penguins fell 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night. Malkin scored a minute into the third period to cut the lead to one, but the Penguins couldn't complete the comeback. He now has 11 goals and 31 points in 31 games so far this season and has scored in back-to-back games. Malkin continues to be a reliable point-per-game player in his 12th season in the NHL.

3 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney (hand) will rejoin the Penguins Friday afternoon. Rowney had been regarded as a game-time decision. He's projected to play alongside Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan registered an assist in the Penguins' 2-1 loss to Vegas on Thursday. Sheahan has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has three goals and 10 points in 32 contests in 2017-18.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

Jake Guentzel collected an assist in the Penguins' 2-1 loss to Colorado on Monday. Guentzel has 12 goals and 21 points in 32 contests this season. He got off to a slow start, but has 10 goals and 15 points in his last 17 games.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust registered an assist in the Penguins' 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders Thursday night. Rust has four goals and 16 points in 30 contests this season. He should be able to finish with around 40 points, which would be a step up from his 28 points in 57 contests in 2016-17.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin broke a 19 game goalless streak on Saturday. The Penguins had not been getting much scoring from their bottom-six forwards but it is finally turning around as Hagelin scored his second of the season Saturday while Tom Kuhnhackel scored on Friday. Both are still not fantasy-worthy at this time.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Active

Tom Kuhnhackl (upper body) is available to play Monday if he's needed. Kuhnhackl has not been in the lineup since Dec. 7 because of an upper-body injury. Dominik Simon is a game-time decision due to an illness and if can't play then Kuhnhackl could dress versus Colorado.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel was taken off the second line Saturday and played on the third unit with Conor Sheary and Riley Sheahan. Carl Hagelin took Kessel's spot on the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist as coach Mike Sullivan mixed up the lines. Kessel had an assist Saturday and has 15 goals and 38 points this season, good for a tie for ninth among the NHL leaders.

2 Patric Hornqvist Sidelined

Patric Hornqvist (upper body) didn't skate Monday morning and won't play against Colorado. Hornqvist has been sent back to Pittsburgh to be evaluated further. He earned his 21st point in 31 games on Saturday with an assist against Arizona. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary scored two goals, including the winner 16 seconds into overtime, in a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday evening. Sheary had his first two-goal game this season, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Pittsburgh. The Pens came back from a 3-1 and a 4-3 deficit in their 5-4 win over Buffalo. Sheary got the comeback started in the second before scoring the OT winner. The forward now has eight goals and 10 points in 20 games this season.

4 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves managed a goal and 24 penalty minutes on Saturday. It was a huge game for poolies who may have expected plenty of penalty minutes but the goal was a surprise. Look for Reaves to get eight-10 goals and a similar amount of assists but also go well over the 100 minute mark in penalty minutes this season. He should be on someone's roster if you play the penalty minutes category.

5 Dominik Simon Sidelined

Dominik Simon (illness) didn't end up playing on Monday. Simon had been regarded as a game-time decision. The silver lining is that the Penguins aren't scheduled to play again until Thursday, so that will give him some time to recover from the disease before he's in danger of missing another game.

D 1 Kris Letang Active

Kris Letang is starting to turn his season around. Letang started the season as one of the worst defensemen in the NHL as he had the worst plus-minus in the league. He was on for only seven goals in five-on-five situations while the Penguins allowed 25 when he was on the ice. But that was then and he has shown a marked improvement in his game. The Penguins have outshot their opposition 70-38 when Letang has been on the ice in five-on-five situations of late and that is a big improvement. He has a goal and 15 points in 22 games and a minus-12 rating but look for his stats to only get better in the last three quarters of the season.

2 Justin Schultz I.L.

Justin Schultz (lower body) will be out for a couple weeks, per Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. As previously reported, Schultz has been moved to the injured reserve list. He was hurt during Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers. As a result of Schultz's injury, Chad Ruhwedel drew into the lineup on Thursday and played alongside Ian Cole.

3 Brian Dumoulin Active

Keep an eye on whether Brian Duoulin will suit up Saturday night against Nashville. He left the ice a little woozy Friday night against the Capitals but returned to the game. Not sure if the Penguins' defenseman is injured but it would be prudent to monitor the situation if you rely on Dumoulin.

4 Olli Maatta Active

Olli Maatta (illness) participated in Wednesday's practice. Maatta will be available for Wednesday's contest against Vancouver. That's not surprising given that Maatta had been playing through the sickness, but it is worth confirming because he had recently missed some practices.

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole scored the Pittsburgh Penguins' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Ian Cole tied the game for the Penguins in the opening period, but it was the only goal the Pens would score in the 2-1 loss. The defenseman now has two goals and five points in 27 games this season for Pittsburgh.

6 Chad Ruhwedel Active

Chad Ruhwedel had a goal and an assist in the Penguins' 4-2 loss to Colorado on Monday. It was a very rare showing for Ruhwedel, who now has three points in 27 contests this season. His last multi-point game was on March 8 versus Winnipeg.

7 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday for the first time since signing with Pittsburgh. Hunwick spent two seasons with the Maple Leafs before moving to the Penguins over the summer. "It's always a little bit different, especially playing the team you last played for," Hunwick said. "I've played for a lot of teams now. Going into Boston isn't quite the same as it was right after I got traded. It's always nice to see the guys you played against, but you want to win so it's no different in that regard." He has three goals and four points in 15 games this season.

8 Jamie Oleksiak Active

Jamie Oleksiak has been acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh sent a 2019 conditional fourth-round draft pick to Dallas for Oleksiak. The 24-year-old defender has had trouble staying the lineup with the Stars, while skating in 140 games in six seasons. He has 22 points and 100 penalty minutes in his career so far.

9 Kevin Czuczman Active

Kevin Czuczman will be a healthy scratch on Monday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Colorado Avalanche. Czuczman has yet to play an NHL game this season for the Penguins. He has one goal and 13 assists with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League. He is the only healthy scratch for Pittsburgh but will be joined in the press box by the sidelined Patric Hornqvist and Dominik Simon.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced but still look the loss as the Colorado Avalanche doubled up on the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Murray has now lost five of his last six decisions. His record falls to 12-9-1 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The Penguins have fallen out of a playoff spot and have won just five out of their last 10 games. Murray will continue to get most of the starts as long as he's healthy so he remains a sure-fire fantasy bet.