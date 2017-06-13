Nathan Beaulieu | Defenseman | #28

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan O'Reilly Active

Ryan O'Reilly played very well for Team Canada at the World Hockey Championship. O'Reilly scored some key goals throughout the tournament, including his team's only goal in the Gold Medal Game. Unfortunately for O'Reilly, his team came up short against Team Sweden. The Sabres forward finished the tournament with nine points in 10 contests. He's now collected two golds and a silver in the last three tournaments.

2 Jack Eichel Active

Jack Eichel might become the Buffalo Sabres' new captain. Brian Gionta has held that position, but he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. If Gionta's gone, then Eichel's main competition for the 'C' would be Ryan O'Reilly. Sabres GM Jason Botterill feels that there's no "one completely right decision" when it comes to picking a captain, but ultimately it will be up to Buffalo's next coach to make the call. With that in mind, it will be a little while before we find out if Eichel will be the new captain.

3 Zemgus Girgensons Active

Zemgus Girgensons scored his first goal since Jan. 24 during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He has generated just seven markers and 16 points through 71 games this season.

4 Johan Larsson I.L.

Johan Larsson (elbow/wrist) has announced that he won't return this season. Larsson had surgery over the weekend after dislocating his wrist and elbow during Saturday's game. It's a terrible setback for the 24-year-old, who has been having a solid season as a two-way center. He's finishing the campaign with six goals and 11 points in 36 games.

LW 1 Evander Kane Active

Trade rumors are circulating Evander Kane again. The Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks appear to be back in the mix for the Sabres winger. The Sabres need help on defense and a trade involving Kane could bring in some talent at that position. Kane had 28 goals and 43 points in 70 games last season. He has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $5.25 million and could be dealt if new GM Jason Botterill doesn't plan to sign him to an extension.

2 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Ennis gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at the 11:35 mark of the second period. This was his first goal in 23 games and just his fifth goal of the 2016-17 season. Ennis has always had plenty of skill, but injuries seem to have caught up with him. He's up to 13 points in 49 games this season. Rasmus Ristolainen also found the back of the net for the Sabres.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno wants to keep playing with Jack Eichel next season. "I hope I'm back there next year," Foligno said. "Obviously, you want to be with the best players on the team. We had some good games with Jack and Sam [Reinhart]." He potted a career-high 13 goals in 2016-17 and combined with Eichel on seven. Foligno finished the 2016-17 campaign with 23 points and 73 penalty minutes in 80 games.

4 Nicolas Deslauriers Active

Nicolas Deslauriers is expected to be scratched against the Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Through 39 games this season the rugged winger has picked up two helpers along with 38 PIMs and 108 hits. He's also seen a career-low of 6:59 of average ice time per game, a 3:33 drop from his career average.

5 William Carrier Active

William Carrier will be a healthy scratch Wednesday night when the Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens. This will be the young forward's first game missed since returning from a knee injury, six games ago. Sitting with Carrier will be forward C.J. Smith and defenseman Jake McCabe (his first scratch this season).

6 Alexander Nylander Active

Alexander Nylander picked up his first NHL point on Sunday. He assisted on a goal by William Carrier in Buffalo's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Nylander logged 11:25 of ice time in his fourth NHL outing of the season. Nylander played his first game with the Sabres last Monday.

7 C.J. Smith Active

CJ Smith made more than just one memory during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The youngster not only made his NHL debut, but he also collected his first NHL point - an assist, on Evander Kane's tally midway through the game. Congrats kid, you're officially in the books!

8 Cody McCormick I.L.

Cody McCormick, who has technically retired due to a blood clot, did report to the Sabres to have his physical. McCormick failed it and he'll be on the injured reserve list this season. He only has one season left on his three-year, $4.5 million contract so he won't need to go through this formality next year.

RW 1 Kyle Okposo Sidelined

Kyle Okposo is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, according to GM Jason Botterill. Okposo was in the neurological intensive care unit after he had a reaction to medication he was taking for a concussion. "We've had conversation with him. Everything's looking great from Kyle," Botterill said. "He physically looks great and mentally looks great." This is great news for the Sabres and Okposo.

2 Sam Reinhart Active

Sam Reinhart described the decision to bench him on Tuesday as tough to swallow. Reinhart was being punished for being late. "To be honest, it was just a mistake," Reinhart said. "When I woke up I was sitting in my bed and misread the text. It was a team stretch that was 10:30. I thought it was 11." The Sabres had put a policy in place that imposed a one-game suspension for players that are late and Reinhart's attempt to plead his case didn't result in leniency. Buffalo might have simply made him a healthy scratch, but the Sabres didn't have an extra forward to replace Reinhart with, so instead he spent the entire game warming the bench.

3 Matt Moulson Active

With the NHL expansion draft less than a month away, The Buffalo News has linked Matt Moulson as one of the players Vegas might target. Vegas GM George McPhee knows Moulson very well, as he is the godfather to Moulson's wife, Alicia. Moulson might just be the veteran forward McPhee is looking for to mentor some of the younger players the Golden Knights will draft, something Moulson did well with Jack Eichel in Buffalo. Going to Vegas would likely put Moulson in a top-six role and back on fantasy radars going into next season. Despite bottom line minutes for most of the season, Moulson is considered as being somewhat of a power play specialist with 11 power play goals on the year, good for 15th most in the NHL. Sabres fans will be hoping family ties are enough for Vegas to draft Moulson, seeing as the 33-year-old carries a $5 million cap-hit for the next two seasons.

4 Brian Gionta Active

Brian Gionta skated in his 1,000th career game on Monday night. He tallied his 15th goal of the season in a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Gionta has played in 224 contests with the Sabres since the 2014-15 campaign. He has 33 points this year.

5 Nicholas Baptiste Active

Nicholas Baptiste wants to claim an NHL spot out of training camp next year. "My goal is to make the team," Baptiste said. "When I was up there, I showed that I could play up there and play with those guys. For me, it's bringing tons of speed. Obviously, my scoring ability is something that I've got to continue to do, bringing energy. I'll have a great opportunity next year to hopefully make that roster." He had three goals and one assist in 14 appearances with the Sabres in 2016-17. Baptiste also registered 25 markers and 41 points in 59 contests with Rochester of the AHL.

6 Evan Rodrigues Active

Evan Rodrigues will be a restricted free agent in the summer and feels he proved that he belongs at the NHL level. "I had a good run here at the end of the year," said Rodrigues. "There's always areas of improvement that I'm going to work on, obviously, going into the summer, but I think mentally I'm in a good spot, believing in myself." He notched four goals and six points in 30 games with the Sabres.

D 1 Rasmus Ristolainen Active

Rasmus Ristolainen recorded his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday night. He opened the scoring 6:01 into the first period in a 2-1 win over Montreal. Ristolainen has produced 45 points in 77 games this season after he earned 41 during the 2015-16 campaign.

2 Zach Bogosian Active

Zach Bogosian logged a career-high 33:29 of ice time on Tuesday night. He got some increased responsibility after Rasmus Ristolainen was ejected early into the match for a hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel. Buffalo has a banged up defense right now, with recent call-ups Brady Austin and Casey Nelson in the lineup, so that also contributed to Bogosian's playing time.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

The Montreal Canadiens have traded Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in 2017. Beaulieu started last season as Shea Weber's partner on Montreal's top pairing, but that experiment didn't last long. In the Canadiens' final playoff game of the season (Game 6 of their first-round series against the Rangers) Beaulieu was made a healthy scratch by Claude Julien. Despite falling out of favor in Montreal, Beaulieu still possesses the potential to be a top-four defenseman in the NHL. The 24-year-old scored a career-high four goals and 28 points in 74 games last season. Beaulieu is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. This is a nice, low-risk move for the Sabres.

4 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov participated in his 500th career game on Saturday. The milestone caught Kulikov by surprise. "I thought I was 10, 15 away from 500," Kulikov said. "It was a good surprise and a good 500." He would have gotten there sooner, but he was sidelined for roughly three weeks with an upper-body injury before returning on Saturday. He scored a goal and registered an assist in his 500th game.

5 Jake McCabe Active

Jake McCabe will be a healthy scratch Wednesday night. "He's made a few gaffes with the puck in costly situations, costly areas," coach Dan Bylsma said. "He's kind of gotten into a bit of a hole as a result of it and lost a little confidence with his puck play, and we've seen that the last couple games." McCabe is expected to be back in the lineup for the last two games after this brief break to recollect himself. He has posted a minus-12 rating in his last 14 games.

6 Josh Gorges Active

Josh Gorges will return against the Senators on Saturday. Gorges has been absent since Jan. 5th. Through 34 games this season he has posted one point along with 25 PIMs, 62 blocks and 77 hits. Get him back in your lineup if you're in a pool that supports his talents.

7 Cody Franson Active

Cody Franson will be back in fold on Monday night. He has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury. In 65 games this season, Franson has three goals and 19 points.

8 Justin Falk Active

Justin Falk (calf) is ready to return on Saturday. Falk has missed the Sabres' last four games. He has seven assists in 46 games this season.

9 Taylor Fedun Sidelined

Taylor Fedun is considered day-to-day with a foot injury. It doesn't sound like he'll be able to play on Monday against Detroit, but we'll keep you posted. He has seven points with 16 PIMs and 20 blocks in 27 games this season.

G 1 Robin Lehner Active

New Buffalo GM Jason Botterill is fine with Robin Lehner being the team's number one goaltender. "I have no problem starting next season with him in goal," Botterill told Sportsnet. "There are more pressing needs. I liked what I saw from him when he won the Calder Cup." Lehner won the AHL championship title with Ottawa's minor-league affiliate in 2011. He is slated to be a restricted free agent in the summer. Lehner had a .920 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA, while posting a 23-26-8 record in 2016-17.

2 Anders Nilsson Sidelined

Anders Nilsson (undisclosed) was hurt during Tuesday's practice. "Anders got banged up in practice yesterday," coach Dan Bylsma said. "He took a shot. He got through practice fine. It just kind of escalated as he came in this morning." Nilsson will probably be available to play this weekend in one of Buffalo's back-to-back games to finish the regular season.