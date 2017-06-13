Player Page

Nathan Beaulieu | Defenseman | #28

Team: Buffalo Sabres
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / MON
Contract: view contract details
The Montreal Canadiens have traded Nathan Beaulieu to the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick in 2017.
Beaulieu started last season as Shea Weber's partner on Montreal's top pairing, but that experiment didn't last long. In the Canadiens' final playoff game of the season (Game 6 of their first-round series against the Rangers) Beaulieu was made a healthy scratch by Claude Julien. Despite falling out of favor in Montreal, Beaulieu still possesses the potential to be a top-four defenseman in the NHL. The 24-year-old scored a career-high four goals and 28 points in 74 games last season. Beaulieu is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. This is a nice, low-risk move for the Sabres. Jun 17 - 1:56 PM
Source: Montreal Canadiens on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7442428844210001118.034
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012MON602250000008.000
2013MON17022680000015.000
2014MON641896450200062.016
2015MON6421719-6551200074.027
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8@ DET1101001000011.000
Apr 7TB1000-20000000.000
Apr 5@ BUF1000-10000003.000
Apr 3@ FLA100000000000.000
Apr 1@ TB100010000001.000
Mar 30FLA102230000001.000
Mar 28DAL100005000005.000
Mar 25OTT1000-12000002.000
Mar 23CAR000000000000.000
Mar 21DET100002000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan O'Reilly
2Jack Eichel
3Zemgus Girgensons
4Johan Larsson
LW1Evander Kane
2Tyler Ennis
3Marcus Foligno
4Nicolas Deslauriers
5William Carrier
6Alexander Nylander
7C.J. Smith
8Cody McCormick
RW1Kyle Okposo
2Sam Reinhart
3Matt Moulson
4Brian Gionta
5Nicholas Baptiste
6Evan Rodrigues
D1Rasmus Ristolainen
2Zach Bogosian
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Dmitry Kulikov
5Jake McCabe
6Josh Gorges
7Cody Franson
8Justin Falk
9Taylor Fedun
G1Robin Lehner
2Anders Nilsson
3Linus Ullmark
 

 