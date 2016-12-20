Player Page

Matt Puempel | Winger | #12

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 204
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (24) / OTT
Latest News

Matt Puempel's first career hat-trick led the Rangers to a 6-3 win over Arizona on Thursday.
One of his three power-play goals turned out to be the game-winner in a career best night for the 23-year-old. That's five points (4G,1A) in his last four games. J.T. Miller, Chris Kreider and Nick Holden scored the other goals for the Rangers who scored three unanswered in the third to blow it open. Dec 30 - 1:37 AM
More Matt Puempel Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
25516-793000127.185
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014OTT13213680000014.143
2015OTT26213-390000126.077
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29@ ARI130300300015.600
Dec 27OTT101100000002.000
Dec 23MIN1000-20000000.000
Dec 20@ PIT110100000003.333
Dec 18NJ100002000000.000
Dec 17@ NAS100000000000.000
Dec 15@ DAL000000000000.000
Dec 13CHI000000000000.000
Dec 11NJ000000000000.000
Dec 9@ CHI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 