|Pos
|Role
|Name
|C
|1
|Eric Staal
Active
Eric Staal appears to be pressing to try to get his offense back in gear.
"That was the first time I think all year that I saw him extend his shifts trying to get something because it might be bothering him a bit," coach Bruce Boudreau said after a 1-0 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. Staal has recorded one goal and four assists in the past 15 games. He should be able to get back on track. The veteran center has had a great bounce-back year in 2016-17 with 44 points in 56 matches.
Feb 15
|2
|Mikko Koivu
Active
Mikko Koivu posted a pair of assists in a 3-1 win over Dallas on Thursday night.
He hasn't scored a goal in the last six games, but he has collected four assists in the past three matches. It was also his 80th career multi-assist game and 133rd multi-point game, which are both franchise records. Koivu has racked up 42 points in 56 games this season.
Feb 17
|3
|Erik Haula
Active
Erik Haula picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
His goal in the second period extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 at the time. He also picked up a primary assist on Jared Spurgeon's eighth goal of the season later on. Haula also picked up a 10-minute misconduct late in the third period. The Wild forward has 12 goals and eight assists in 47 games this season.
Feb 17
|LW
|1
|Zach Parise
Active
Zach Parise scored two goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
He has four goals over his last five games, giving him 13 markers and 27 points in 46 games so far this season.
Feb 12
|2
|Mikael Granlund
Active
Mikael Granlund lit the lamp once again during Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit.
Granlund now has 16 goals and 50 points in 55 games thus far. In four games since his momentous hat trick and four-point game, he has both a goal and an assist.
Feb 12
|3
|Jason Zucker
Active
Jason Zucker leads the league with a plus-33 rating.
He has amassed 14 goals, 30 points and a plus-24 rating in 32 games since he was moved to a line with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund. The decision to put them together back on Nov. 25 has helped Koivu put up 13 goals, 30 points and a plus-30 rating in 31 games, while Granlund has accounted for 11 goals, 36 points and a plus-27 rating in 32 contests.
Feb 6
|4
|Jordan Schroeder
Active
Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
He has three goals and five assists in 23 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.
Feb 14
|RW
|1
|Nino Niederreiter
Active
Nino Niederreiter will not be disciplined for his collision with Patrick Sharp on Thursday.
Niederreiter's skates collided with Sharp's in at a perpendicular angle, which sent the unsuspecting Sharps head-over-heals. Though Stars' coach Lindy Ruff called the hit "dirty", it appears that the Department of Player Safety at the very least didn't find (enough) cause for punishment. Check out the gif embedded in the article below.
Feb 17
|2
|Charlie Coyle
Active
Thanks to the points he picked up in Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit, Charlie Coyle now has points in three of his last four games.
Coyle picked up a goal and an assist during the match, giving him a goal and six points over that span. For the season he has a newly minted career high of 44 points in 55 games.
Feb 12
|3
|Jason Pominville
Active
Jason Pominville has been selected as the first star of the week.
He contributed six assists and eight points in four games. Pominville's week was highlighted by a four-point effort against Winnipeg. The Minnesota winger stretched his current point streak to five consecutive contests.
Feb 13
|4
|Chris Stewart
Active
Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night.
Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.
Jan 24
|5
|Zack Mitchell
Active
Zack Mitchell has been called up by Minnesota.
He has skated in 10 games with the big club this season, but he hasn't recorded a point yet. Mitchell has eight goals and 14 points in 39 AHL matches this year.
Feb 13
|6
|Alex Tuch
Active
Alex Tuch has been called up by the Minnesota Wild.
Tuch has no points in three games with Minnesota. At the AHL level he has 12 goals and 25 points in 36 contests.
Feb 13
|D
|1
|Ryan Suter
Active
Ryan Suter halted a 10-game pointless drought on Thursday night.
He opened the scoring in a 3-1 win over Dallas. Suter scored his eighth goal of the season, which was also his fourth power-play marker, in the contest. He has 31 points in 57 matches.
Feb 17
|2
|Jared Spurgeon
Active
Jared Spurgeon didn't suffer a major injury when he was high-sticked in the face by Detroit's Gustav Nyquist.
He got lucky. "Two inches closer, and the guy could have speared his eye out," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. Nyquist has been offered an in-person hearing for the incident. He was mad after receiving a cross-check from Spurgeon and retaliated with some vicious stickwork. Thankfully, the Minnesota defender sustained just a fat lip and some stitches to his lower left cheek.
Feb 13
|3
|Matt Dumba
Sidelined
Matt Dumba (knee) isn't expected to play until after Minnesota's bye week.
That means Dumba is projected to miss at least the next three games. The Wild resume playing on Feb. 27 versus Los Angeles. He has already sat out two games with a knee injury.
Feb 15
|4
|Jonas Brodin
Active
Jonas Brodin will return to the Wild's blue line on Saturday against the Predators.
He's been out since Jan. 17th with a finger injury. Through 43 games the young veteran has posted three goals and 16 points with 68 blocks this season. He needs just four points to reach 20 for the first time.
Feb 18
|5
|Marco Scandella
Active
Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season.
Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.
Jan 30
|6
|Christian Folin
Active
Christian Folin picked up his second goal of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Folin now has seven points on the season. He sits just four points shy of a new career high as well.
Feb 12
|7
|Nate Prosser
Active
Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Predators.
Through 27 games this season Prosser has four helpers along with 23 hits and 51 blocks. Unfortunately, he does not boast much fantasy value.
Feb 18
|8
|Gustav Olofsson
Active
Gustav Olofsson picked up the first two points of his young career during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Now through six career games, including four this year, the youngster has a pair of assists. Congratulations to the 22-year-old.
Feb 12
|9
|Victor Bartley
I.L.
Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve.
He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.
Oct 11
|G
|1
|Devan Dubnyk
Active
Devan Dubnyk will tend the net against Nashville on Saturday.
He's dominated the Predators so far this season, allowing just four goals against on 66 combined shots with a pair of victories.
Feb 18
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
Active
Darcy Kuemper allowed just a single goal on 35 shots in Minnesota's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
Kuemper kept the Stars off the board in the first two periods, but he was finally beaten by Cody Eakin early in the third frame. Kuemper doesn't play much, but he still managed to go 2-0-1 in his last three starts. He has a 7-3-3 record with a 3.05 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage this season. His fantasy stock would increase significantly if starter Devan Dubnyk were to suffer an injury.
Feb 17