C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal appears to be pressing to try to get his offense back in gear. "That was the first time I think all year that I saw him extend his shifts trying to get something because it might be bothering him a bit," coach Bruce Boudreau said after a 1-0 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. Staal has recorded one goal and four assists in the past 15 games. He should be able to get back on track. The veteran center has had a great bounce-back year in 2016-17 with 44 points in 56 matches.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu posted a pair of assists in a 3-1 win over Dallas on Thursday night. He hasn't scored a goal in the last six games, but he has collected four assists in the past three matches. It was also his 80th career multi-assist game and 133rd multi-point game, which are both franchise records. Koivu has racked up 42 points in 56 games this season.

3 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. His goal in the second period extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 at the time. He also picked up a primary assist on Jared Spurgeon's eighth goal of the season later on. Haula also picked up a 10-minute misconduct late in the third period. The Wild forward has 12 goals and eight assists in 47 games this season.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise scored two goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. He has four goals over his last five games, giving him 13 markers and 27 points in 46 games so far this season.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund lit the lamp once again during Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit. Granlund now has 16 goals and 50 points in 55 games thus far. In four games since his momentous hat trick and four-point game, he has both a goal and an assist.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker leads the league with a plus-33 rating. He has amassed 14 goals, 30 points and a plus-24 rating in 32 games since he was moved to a line with Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund. The decision to put them together back on Nov. 25 has helped Koivu put up 13 goals, 30 points and a plus-30 rating in 31 games, while Granlund has accounted for 11 goals, 36 points and a plus-27 rating in 32 contests.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. He has three goals and five assists in 23 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter will not be disciplined for his collision with Patrick Sharp on Thursday. Niederreiter's skates collided with Sharp's in at a perpendicular angle, which sent the unsuspecting Sharps head-over-heals. Though Stars' coach Lindy Ruff called the hit "dirty", it appears that the Department of Player Safety at the very least didn't find (enough) cause for punishment. Check out the gif embedded in the article below.

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Thanks to the points he picked up in Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit, Charlie Coyle now has points in three of his last four games. Coyle picked up a goal and an assist during the match, giving him a goal and six points over that span. For the season he has a newly minted career high of 44 points in 55 games.

3 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville has been selected as the first star of the week. He contributed six assists and eight points in four games. Pominville's week was highlighted by a four-point effort against Winnipeg. The Minnesota winger stretched his current point streak to five consecutive contests.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell has been called up by Minnesota. He has skated in 10 games with the big club this season, but he hasn't recorded a point yet. Mitchell has eight goals and 14 points in 39 AHL matches this year.

6 Alex Tuch Active

Alex Tuch has been called up by the Minnesota Wild. Tuch has no points in three games with Minnesota. At the AHL level he has 12 goals and 25 points in 36 contests.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter halted a 10-game pointless drought on Thursday night. He opened the scoring in a 3-1 win over Dallas. Suter scored his eighth goal of the season, which was also his fourth power-play marker, in the contest. He has 31 points in 57 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon didn't suffer a major injury when he was high-sticked in the face by Detroit's Gustav Nyquist. He got lucky. "Two inches closer, and the guy could have speared his eye out," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. Nyquist has been offered an in-person hearing for the incident. He was mad after receiving a cross-check from Spurgeon and retaliated with some vicious stickwork. Thankfully, the Minnesota defender sustained just a fat lip and some stitches to his lower left cheek.

3 Matt Dumba Sidelined

Matt Dumba (knee) isn't expected to play until after Minnesota's bye week. That means Dumba is projected to miss at least the next three games. The Wild resume playing on Feb. 27 versus Los Angeles. He has already sat out two games with a knee injury.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin will return to the Wild's blue line on Saturday against the Predators. He's been out since Jan. 17th with a finger injury. Through 43 games the young veteran has posted three goals and 16 points with 68 blocks this season. He needs just four points to reach 20 for the first time.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin picked up his second goal of the season during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. Folin now has seven points on the season. He sits just four points shy of a new career high as well.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Predators. Through 27 games this season Prosser has four helpers along with 23 hits and 51 blocks. Unfortunately, he does not boast much fantasy value.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson picked up the first two points of his young career during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. Now through six career games, including four this year, the youngster has a pair of assists. Congratulations to the 22-year-old.

9 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk will tend the net against Nashville on Saturday. He's dominated the Predators so far this season, allowing just four goals against on 66 combined shots with a pair of victories.