Jonas Brodin | Defenseman | #25

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 193
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (10) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Jonas Brodin will return to the Wild's blue line on Saturday against the Predators.
He's been out since Jan. 17th with a finger injury. Through 43 games the young veteran has posted three goals and 16 points with 68 blocks this season. He needs just four points to reach 20 for the first time. Feb 18 - 3:47 PM
Source: Dane Mizutani on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
43313162162300256.054
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012MIN4529113101100051.039
2013MIN79811190223400074.108
2014MIN71314172180201195.032
2015MIN68257-5180000058.034
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 16DAL000000000000.000
Feb 14ANA000000000000.000
Feb 12DET000000000000.000
Feb 10TB000000000000.000
Feb 8CHI000000000000.000
Feb 7@ WPG000000000000.000
Feb 4@ VAN000000000000.000
Feb 1@ CAL000000000000.000
Jan 31@ EDM000000000000.000
Jan 26STL000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Erik Haula
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Jason Pominville
4Chris Stewart
5Zack Mitchell
6Alex Tuch
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
9Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 