C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares had an assist Saturday. It was his first point in five games as the center has been slumping of late. The assist gives Tavares 58 points this season as he has been one of the top offensive stars in the NHL. He is a must-start.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal registered two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Barzal helped set up Nick Leddy's power play goal in the first period before picking up the primary assist on Jordan Eberle's game-tying goal (3-3) in the third frame. Teammate Brock Nelson ended up scoring the game-winner for the Isles. Barzal finished the night with a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal in 18:18 of ice time. The rookie has 16 goals and an impressive 53 points in 53 games this season. On a negative note, he hasn't scored in eight games.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson has reached the 20-point milestone. Unfortunately, Nelson needed 54 games to get there, which puts him well below his pace from 2014-15 through 2016-17. He recorded between 40 and 45 points in each of those campaigns, but he might end up around the 30-point mark by the time this season is over.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas (hand) has been activated from injured reserve. Cizikas will play for the first time since Jan. 13 on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. He has recorded 11 points in 40 games this season. His return will push Ross Johnston to the press box as a healthy scratch.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Lee blocked a Devils point shot at the Islanders blue line and raced in on a breakaway before beating Keith Kinkaid. The goal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the first period. Lee's impressive season continues. He's already up to 26 goals and 41 points in 46 games this season. Lee is currently on pace to score 46 goals (that would be a career high).

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd registered two assists in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville on Monday. Ladd has three points in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him most of January. This hasn't been a particularly good offensive season for him overall though as he has nine goals and 21 points in 45 contests. He's only a few years removed from his 62-point campaign with Winnipeg, but at this point he doesn't have much fantasy value.

3 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera found the back of the net in the Islanders' 3-2 overtime win against Buffalo on Wednesday. It was Chimera's first point since Dec. 11 and his first goal since Dec. 1. He has two markers and eight points in 37 contests this season. He'll likely finish well below his 2016-17 total of 33 points, but that's partially because he's getting less ice time this season.

4 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He's now been scratched in back-to-back games. The Isles forward has just three assists in 20 games this season. Ross Johnston and Sebastian Aho will also watch the game from the press box for the Islanders.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince (upper body) has been placed on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 18, so Prince can be activated whenever he's healthy. He was moved to the IR to free up a roster spot for Andrew Ladd, who was ready to be activated.

6 Nikolay Kulemin I.L.

Nikolay Kulemin is apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery from a shoulder injury. Kulemin was not expected to return to action this season following November shoulder surgery, however it now seems that prognosis may have changed. If Kulemin does make it back this campaign, it likely won't be until late in March.

7 Ross Johnston Active

Ross Johnston will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Nashville Predators. He's been scratched in four consecutive games. Johnston has one goal and one assist in three games this season. Dennis Seidenberg will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey picked up an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Bailey held up the play beautifully at the blueline before getting the puck over to Adam Pelech who fired the puck in behind a screened Harri Sateri. Since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him four games, Bailey has picked up five points in five games and has brought his total up to 55 points in 47 games.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle scored his 17th of the season in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Eberle now has three points in his last four outings. The Islanders also got a goal from Ross Johnston in the win. Eberle is up to 39 points in 50 games this season.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier has been promoted to the top line alongside John Tavares and Josh Bailey. The Islanders are changing things up after scoring just three goals over their last three games. Beauvillier has 10 points over his last 10 games and is definitely worth picking up as long as he is playing alongside the duo of Tavares and Bailey who have combined for 112 points so far this season. Beauvillier has 12 goals and 17 points in 41 games so far this season.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck scored two goals in a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Clutterbuck registered his first two-goal of the season, albeit in a losing effort. John Tavares and Ryan Pulock also scored as the Islanders attempted to mount a comeback. Clutterbuck has six goals and 13 points in 36 games this season.

5 Tanner Fritz Sidelined

Tanner Fritz is dealing with a lower-body injury and won't play Monday night. Coach Doug Weight indicated over the weekend that Fritz may not be available to play. Alan Quine will take Fritz's place in the lineup against Nashville.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy found the back of the net in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators. Leddy extended the Islanders' lead to 4-2 at the 3:39 mark of the second period. Unfortunately for the Isles, the Predators managed to score three unanswered goals to win the game. The Islanders defenseman finished the night with a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal, two hits in 29:49 of ice time. Leddy has eight goals and 31 points in 54 games this season. John Tavares (power play), Ryan Pulock and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York in the loss.

2 Johnny Boychuk I.L.

Johnny Boychuk was once again skating with his teammates at practice Saturday morning. Despite this positive news, the veteran defenseman won't suit up against the Blue Jackets Saturday night as he is still nursing a lower-body injury. Consider Boychuk day-to-day.

3 Calvin de Haan I.L.

According to a team source, Calvin de Haan will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder. It is not clear if that means de Haan would miss the playoffs as well, in the event the Islanders qualify. It's a tough break for the Islanders, as de Haan is a very underrated defenseman. If he is on your squad, we suggest you cut him.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey is on a three-game point streak. Hickey kept that run going by registering an assist on Monday. This offensive hot streak is a rarity for him as he has two goals and 10 points in 32 games this season. The blueliner has never recorded more than 22 points in a single season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. The veteran has no goals and five assists in 18 games this season. Seidenberg has played in just one of his team's last six contests. Michael Dal Colle will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Scott Mayfield Sidelined

Scott Mayfield suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's game against Nashville. He was injured after blocking a P.K. Subban shot. The Islanders have already announced that Mayfield won't be returning to the game. He's considered day-to-day right now.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

8 Sebastian Aho Active

The New York Islanders have promoted Sebastian Aho. Aho was simply sent to the minors for the duration of the Islanders' bye week. He has a goal and an assist in three games with New York this season.

9 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock had a night to remember Saturday against Chicago. He scored a goal and registered four assists to become the 10th rookie defenseman in the history of the NHL to register five points in a game, and the first to do so with the Islanders. Pretty amazing for a guy who had nine points in 33 games going into Saturday night's contest.

G 1 Jaroslav Halak Active

Jaroslav Halak allowed five goals on 47 shots on Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators. The Islanders managed to build up a 4-2 lead in the second period, but they watched it evaporate. In the extra frame, Preds captain Roman Josi netted the game-winning goal for his team. This was Halak's fifth loss in his last eight outings. He's given up three goals or more in seven of those eight games. The Islanders goalie now has a 16-15-4 record with a 3.20 goals-against-average and a .910 save percentage in 2017-18.