Scott Mayfield | Defenseman | #42

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 227
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (34) / NYI
Scott Mayfield suffered a lower-body injury in Monday's game against Nashville.
He was injured after blocking a P.K. Subban shot. The Islanders have already announced that Mayfield won't be returning to the game. He's considered day-to-day right now. Feb 5 - 8:37 PM
Source: New York Islanders on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4321012-8410000050.040
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013NYI5000-37000007.000
2015NYI6101-411000004.250
2016NYI25279-1350000039.051
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 5NAS100000000001.000
Feb 3CLM1000-12000004.000
Jan 31@ TOR1000-40000000.000
Jan 30FLA1000-20000000.000
Jan 25@ VGK100000000000.000
Jan 22@ ARI100012000001.000
Jan 20@ CHI100010000000.000
Jan 18BOS1000-10000001.000
Jan 16NJ1000-10000001.000
Jan 15@ MON100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Jason Chimera
4Alan Quine
5Shane Prince
6Nikolay Kulemin
7Ross Johnston
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Tanner Fritz
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Sebastian Aho
9Ryan Pulock
G1Jaroslav Halak
2Thomas Greiss
 

 