C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf scored the only two Ducks goals of the night as they lost a 3-2 contest to the Coyotes Monday. Getzlaf was making amends for an earlier gaffe against Jakob Chychrun. In the first period, Getzlaf was trailing the Coyote in a somewhat lazy fashion when Chychrun took a pass from Ryan White and launched the puck into the net. Getzlaf’s 10th and 11th goals of the season came after he was kept out of that column for three consecutive nights.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler is back playing with Andrew Cogliano and Jakub Silfverberg. The Ducks are struggling as they are 3-5-1 in their last nine and coach Randy Carlyle needed to switch things around. He decided to reunite the trio. Kesler has been the Ducks best player and best fantasy choice this season. He has 19 goals, 44 points and 48 penalty minutes in 59 games to go with a plus-nine rating. He is a must-start.

3 Antoine Vermette Suspended

Antoine Vermette's hearing will take place on Thursday afternoon in New York City. He will plead his case with commissioner Gary Bettman to get his automatic 10-game suspension for abuse of an official reduced. Vermette has already missed three games due to the ban with his fourth slated for Wednesday.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson is expected to take more faceoffs during Antoine Vermette's suspension. However, he took just five puck drops in Friday's loss to Florida, as the Ducks leaned on Ryan Kesler for 23 draws. "I think Nate Thompson would be a guy who's going to be expected to play a little more now," said coach Randy Carlyle. "He's another left-handed center iceman who can take some defensive-zone faceoffs." He also could see more time on the penalty kill. Thompson has played in eight games since missing the first 51 matches because of an Achilles tendon injury.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell scored two goals for the Ducks in Wednesday night’s 5-3 win over the Bruins. The Duck and Bruins were swapping goals most of the night and with the game tied 3-3 and less than three minutes remaining, Rakell fired one past Tuukka Rask for the game winner. This snapped a five-game streak in which Rakell failed to score a single point. The last time he was on the board was February 9 against the Sabres with one goal and one assist.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie got his 20th point of the season on Monday. Ritchie is playing in his first full campaign after scoring two goals and four points in 33 contests in 2015-16. Obviously the 21-year-old forward has enjoyed a big jump in production compared to his first stint with the Ducks and he has more untapped upside, especially given that he's been averaging a modest 13:07 minutes per game this season.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano scored the only goal for the Ducks in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Cogliano used his strength and speed to get by a couple of Panthers and sneak in a shot five-hole on James Reimer for his third short-handed marker of the year. Cogliano now has 26 points in 59 games, with four coming in his last five games. He is a quality two-way forward but does not possess any fantasy upside.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa scored the only goal in Anaheim's 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild. Cramarossa scored early, as he gave the Ducks the lead just 4:38 into the game. Corey Perry and Hampus Lindholm registered the assists on Cramarossa's fourth goals of the season. The rookie finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots on goal and three hits in just 6:58 of ice time. He has four goals and six assists in 45 games this season. He isn't worth adding in any kind of fantasy league.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles Active

Nicolas Kerdiles is expected to make his NHL debut Wednesday. He could start the game alongside Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell, which is where he skated on Wednesday morning. "His game has really taken to another level," said assistant coach Paul MacLean. "He has the ability to skate and we want to make sure we're giving him the opportunity to come up here and see if he can help us."

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry's reputation is taking a bad hit as Daniel Winnik accused him of a dirty hit Saturday. It was the second time this season that Perry has been called out as Mathieu Perreault made a similar accusation in January after Perry broke his finger with a slash. On Saturday, Winnik claimed that Perry slew-footed him and that is something you do not do to a fellow player. Perry had four minutes in penalties Saturday and was a minus-two. He has 11 goals and 39 points in 57 games this season with 45 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg might serve as a left winger while Antoine Vermette is serving his 10-game suspension. Silfverberg is projected to play on a line with Ryan Getzlaf and Ondrej Kase. It's worth noting that Vermette reportedly plans to appeal his suspension, so he could be back sooner than expected, which would in turn result in Silfverberg shifting back to the right side quicker.

3 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Boll is a good source of penalty minutes, but that's about it. He has two assists and 73 penalty minutes in 40 games this season. Korbinian Holzer will also watch from the press box.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw got the opportunity to take over the injured Jakob Silfverberg's spot on a line with Andrew Cogliano and Ryan Kesler. Shaw played a whopping 17:08 and had four hits while he was a minus-one. The former fourth liner has a goal and two points in 29 games. Silfverberg's injury isn't serious so don't expect Shaw to remain as a top-six forward for long.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase skated alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg on Friday night. He was filling in for suspended forward Antoine Vermette. Kase finished with 14:44 of ice time, which is the most playing time he has had since Jan. 21. He has four goals and 12 points in 41 appearances this year.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen will make his return to the Ducks' blue line on Friday against the Panthers. His five-game absence was well-felt in Anaheim, but he's expected to pair with Cam Fowler to combine for one of the game's best duos. He has two goals and 17 points in 49 games with 94 hits.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler found the back of the net in the Ducks' 5-1 win against Colorado Tuesday night. That was Fowler's 11th goal of the 2016-17 campaign, which represents a new career-high for him. He's tied with Kevin Shattenkirk for third among blueliners in terms of goals. Fowler also has 16 assists in 52 games.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm is on a three-game point streak. Lindholm registered an assist in Anaheim's 1-0 win over Minnesota Tuesday night. He has five goals and 13 points in 45 contests in 2016-17.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa picked up the 200th assist in his NHL career. The defenseman had a long career with the Canucks and was quite a valuable fantasy player earlier in his career but currently has value only in pools with penalty minutes as he has 50 minutes to go with two goals and four assists. He picked up the assist on Ryan Getzlaf's third period goal. As stated earlier, he has limited fantasy value.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner (abdominal surgery) might begin an AHL conditioning assignment soon. Stoner hasn't played since Nov. 15, so it'd make sense for him to shake off the rust in the minors before returning. He has a goal and three points in 14 games this season.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer and Corey Tropp will not play in Sunday's match with the Kings. Which means that Tropp will continue to have to wait to make his Ducks debut. Holzer meanwhile has played in just 22 games, posting six points and 52 hits.

8 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson's second goal of the year stood out to be the game winner in a 1-0 Ducks victory over L.A. on Sunday. Manson took a saucer pass from Ryan Getzlaf and fired it home for the only goal of the game. The defenseman has two goals and 11 points this season.

9 Brandon Montour Active

The Anaheim Ducks could be a popular team at the trade deadline as they have an excess of defensemen. All playoff bound teams are looking for some depth on the blueline and the Ducks certainly have it. Anaheim need some depth or better up front and trading a defenseman could get them their prized forward. Rookie Brandon Montour's name has been heard in rumors and the 22-year-old former second round pick could be elsewhere come the night of March 1. "Obviously you get those rumors," Montour said. "Family or friends, they’re supporting them. They see all that. You get the texts. For me, I’m not worried about it."

G 1 John Gibson Sidelined

John Gibson is out Wednesday night with a lower-body injury. He got the morning off and now we know why. He is considered day-to-day. Jonathan Bernier is between the pipes for the Ducks against Boston and Jhonas Enroth is backing him up.

2 Jonathan Bernier Active

Jonathan Bernier gave up three goals on just six shots in the first period as the Ducks lost 3-2 to the Coyotes Monday night. That would be all coach Randy Carlyle needed to see. John Gibson protected the crease for the final two periods and was perfect against 14 shots. Bernier entered the game with a GAA of 2.80, but that will take a hit after Monday’s 9.00.