Rickard Rakell | Winger | #67

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 201
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (30) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Rickard Rakell scored two goals for the Ducks in Wednesday night’s 5-3 win over the Bruins.
The Duck and Bruins were swapping goals most of the night and with the game tied 3-3 and less than three minutes remaining, Rakell fired one past Tuukka Rask for the game winner. This snapped a five-game streak in which Rakell failed to score a single point. The last time he was on the board was February 9 against the Sabres with one goal and one assist. Feb 23 - 1:30 AM
More Rickard Rakell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
502210320854006117.188
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012ANA4000-20000003.000
2013ANA18044-320000022.000
2014ANA719223161027001105.086
2015ANA72202343-11946007169.118
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 20@ ARI1000-10000002.000
Feb 19LA100000000001.000
Feb 17FLA1000-10000005.000
Feb 14@ MIN100000000004.000
Feb 11@ WAS100000000001.000
Feb 9@ BUF111230000003.333
Feb 7@ NYR1000-30000002.000
Feb 4@ TB100010000002.000
Feb 3@ FLA100000000004.000
Jan 31COL1101120000111.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
3Jhonas Enroth
 

 