John Gibson | Goalie | #36

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 226
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (39) / ANA
John Gibson earned his third shutout of the season as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Tuesday night.
Notably, this was Gibson’s second shutout in the past four games. He minded the net for a 2-0 win over Detroit January 4th. Gibson not only scored the win, but he made 34 saves in the victory, which was the second consecutive game in which he blocked that many pucks. Gibson’s 34 blocks against the Wild on Sunday came with a loss when he gave up two goals. This was the fifth straight game in which Gibson had a save percentage greater than .910. Jan 11 - 12:50 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
32182715107752.46878803.9152
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2013ANA31813000041.338783.9541
2014ANA231340138003582.60674616.9141
2015ANA4022952113042792.07992913.9204
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 8MIN158010022.073634.9440
Jan 6ARI165100021.852321.9130
Jan 4DET16010000.0023231.0001
Jan 1PHI161100032.955451.9440
Dec 30@ VAN164000032.812623.8850
Dec 29@ CAL160100011.003231.9690
Dec 27SJ163000032.862522.8800
Dec 22@ OTT164000021.881816.8890
Dec 20@ MON0000000.0000.0000
Dec 19@ TOR160100022.003533.9430

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Chris Wagner
5Logan Shaw
6Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 