C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Sidelined

Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) isn't on the ice for the pre-game warmup on Tuesday night. Getzlaf called himself a game-time decision this morning, but it looks like he'll sit out for a fourth consecutive game. It sounds like he's close to getting back in the lineup, but there's still no official timetable for his return. Getzlaf is day-to-day for now.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler has to be feeling validated after getting selected to the NHL All-Star Game. The 32-year-old center leads the Ducks with 16 goals and 35 points in 42 games this campaign. "That gets me going," Kesler said. "Ever since I signed that contract [in the summer of 2015], I want to prove people wrong. You try not to hear it but you hear what people say. I think that motivates me every year to come back and prove that I'm not 'over the hill.'"

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette registered two assists in Anaheim's 2-0 victory over Detroit Wednesday night. That was Vermette's second multi-point game in the span of four contests. He has seven goals and 18 points in 40 contests this season.

4 Nate Thompson I.L.

Nate Thompson (Achilles) is making good progress. He is apparently ahead of schedule after he resumed skating over the weekend. However, he isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break.

5 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has been called up by Anaheim. He has produced three goals and 11 points in 18 contests with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL this year. Noesen has skated in just two games with the Ducks over the last two seasons and he is expected to play in his third match on Wednesday night.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell is back at center after spending most of the season on the wing. Coach Randy Carlyle thinks that Rakell should be in the middle and with Ryan Getzlaf out of action the past three games, it was the perfect time to make the move. "It’s been pretty fun actually," Rakell said. "I’ve had the puck more. Even though I think we’re still creating some chances, we could be more productive. We’re just trying to get better going forward. It’s been going up and down through the whole season. Just trying to get better." Rakell has 16 goals and 23 points in 31 games and is a minus-one so he should be in someone's lineup in most pools.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Coach Randy Carlyle wants more from Nick Ritchie. Ritchie was selected 10th overall in the 2014 Draft and while he has been a solid member of the Ducks, the now 21-year-old still has a lot more to give according to Carlyle. Ritchie has eight goals and 13 points in 37 games and has 126 hits, fourth best in the NHL. "I think he’s just sticking his toe in the water right now," Carlyle said. "There’s a lot more for him to offer. Again, we’ve asked him to be physical. If he’s not skating and physical, then he’s a non-effective player. He’s got to go into those tough areas. He’s got to shoot the puck. I think sometimes he looks to pass where he should be more of a shoot-first guy. I’ve talked to him about that. Talked to him about his lack of aggressiveness at times. You just can’t accept going out there and not bumping into people. He has to be physical."

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Cogliano opened the scoring five minutes into the game, but the Ducks fell apart as the game kept going. They looked tired after playing against the Maple Leafs last night. The 29-year-old has nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games this season. Tonight was his 738th consecutive game, which is the fifth-longest streak in NHL history.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa potted his third goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 win in overtime over Arizona. He opened the scoring in the first period when a shot by Corey Perry went in off his leg. Cramarossa has chipped in seven points in 29 games this season.

5 Nicolas Kerdiles I.L.

Nicolas Kerdiles is dealing with concussion-like symptoms. The Ducks have placed Kerdiles under evaluation as a result and won't put him into any practices until he's over his symptoms. Kerdiles had 15 goals and 27 points in 45 AHL contests in 2015-16.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

The Anaheim Ducks have stopped using Corey Perry in overtime. Well, at least in the three-on-three situations as the speed of the extra time may be too much for the 31-year-old. Perry is really struggling to score goals this season with only seven in 38 games after five straight 30 goal campaigns not including the lockout season. While he is still a very good player, Perry is not an elite forward in fantasy hockey anymore.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

The Anaheim Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg tied the game at two with 6:25 remaining in the third period, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. This gives Silfverberg an even 10 goals for the season on 104 shots. It is also the second consecutive contest in which he scored a goal, but he was coming off a 10-game point-less streak preceding this back-to-backer. Notably, Silfverberg’s goals have come in losses.

3 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be scratched against the Canucks on Friday. Through 25 games thus far the pugilistic winger has a point with 53 PIMs and 22 hits. Quite remarkable considering he averages just over six minutes per game.

4 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner was recalled from AHL San Diego on Sunday. Wagner has posted just nine points in 75 career games in his NHL career. He has done better at the AHL level he posted 10 goals and 16 points in 26 games over the last two seasons.

5 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw is apparently up with the Anaheim Ducks. He is practicing with the Ducks Thursday and he is listed on the team's roster. Shaw has no points in two games with AHL San Diego since being acquired from Florida in exchange for Michael Sgarbossa.

6 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Kase stole the puck from goaltender Mike Smith in the crease and buried the puck into an empty net. Kase, a former 7th round pick of the Ducks, now has four goals and 10 points in 24 games this season with four of those points coming in the last six games. He has some offensive upside but we wouldn't recommend picking him up in fantasy circles. Joseph Cramarossa and Chris Wagner also scored for the Ducks.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

The Ducks will get Sami Vatanen back on their blue line on Sunday against the Flyers. Vatanen had missed the last three games due to illness. Through 35 games this season he's posted two goals and 15 points along with 39 hits and 68 blocks. You should get him back in your lineup as well.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler will play in his first All-Star Game later this month in Los Angeles. "I'm excited. It's obviously a big honor," said Fowler. "Something that every player strives for. I'm just happy that I've been able to contribute to my team a little bit this year. Worked really hard this off-season, as you guys know." He was involved in plenty of trade rumors, but he still with the Ducks and he has collected 22 points, including nine goals, in 42 games.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining in the third period in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Lindholm missed the start of the season due to a contract dispute and has really struggled to put up points after missing all of training camp. The former 6th overall pick brings a solid two-way game but only has three points in 15 games this season. His current pace of 0.2 points-per-game would be the lowest of his career. Rickard Rakell and Antoine Vermette also scored for the Ducks.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa is expected to play Tuesday night. He was taken out as a precaution Monday after he was struck in the mouth by a deflected shot. Nothing was broken, so it seems like he will play.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner underwent abdominal surgery on Dec. 21 and Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle expects him to be out four-to-six weeks. Stoner has missed each of his team's last 19 games and it sounds like he won't be back anytime soon. He last played on Nov. 15 against Edmonton. If all goes well in his recovery, Stoner should be back in late-January.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer will be scratched against Arizona on Friday. Through 14 games of action this season the defender has posted just four points with 14 blocks and 32 hits.

8 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson finally got to test his shoulder in Wednesday's preseason match against Los Angeles. "I think it was a good test to jump right in the fire," Manson said. "A (physical) team like L.A., I felt all right out there. I tested the shoulder early and it felt fine. And then from there, just trying to get my legs underneath me. Catch up to the speed of the game." He was injured in Game 1 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs and is eager to earn back his roster spot on the Anaheim blueline.

9 Brandon Montour Active

The Ducks summoned Brandon Montour back from AHL San Diego on Sunday. Montour is still looking for his first points with the Ducks through just four games of action this season. However over his last 93 games with the Gulls, he's posted 19 goals and 78 points. Get ready for a lot more Montour.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson earned his third shutout of the season as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 Tuesday night. Notably, this was Gibson’s second shutout in the past four games. He minded the net for a 2-0 win over Detroit January 4th. Gibson not only scored the win, but he made 34 saves in the victory, which was the second consecutive game in which he blocked that many pucks. Gibson’s 34 blocks against the Wild on Sunday came with a loss when he gave up two goals. This was the fifth straight game in which Gibson had a save percentage greater than .910.