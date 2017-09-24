Christopher Gibson | Goalie | #33

All Positions

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares is leaving the door open to potentially re-signing with the Islanders before the season ends. Tavares can walk this summer if he wants and that makes him the Islanders' ultimate X-factor going forward. He is the core of the Islanders and they decided against trading him away because of that, even though they are now running the risk of losing him for nothing as an UFA. It's clear he might still re-sign though. He was asked if he would be more likely to leave if the Islanders ultimately failed to make the playoffs. "No. No," Tavares said. "Things happen and change so quickly with the standings and how tight it is for us and where we stand right now. I’m never going to close the door on anything, but at the same time, the priority is to help this team get to the playoffs . . . Whether anything [contract-wise] happens between now and then, we’ll see."

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Barzal picked up the puck in the neutral zone before going around Canadiens rookie Noah Juulsen and beating Antti Niemi. The goal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at the time, but they ended up allowing three consecutive goals. Barzal now has at least one point in three consecutive games. He's up to 18 goals and 67 points in 64 contests. Jordan Eberle and Thomas Hickey registered the assists on New York's only goal.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Nelson picked up the primary assist on Tanner Fritz's game-tying goal (1-1) in the first period before adding a power play goal with four seconds left in the second frame to tie the game at three. Unfortunately for the Isles, they allowed Montreal to score three straight goals in the third period. They've now lost each of their last five games, which is less than ideal for a team with playoff aspirations. Nelson has 15 goals and 27 points in 65 games this season. This was his first goal in nine contests.

4 Casey Cizikas Sidelined

Casey Cizikas won't play in Friday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Cizikas is away from the team because he's attending the birth of his child. The Islanders will also be without Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) on Friday night, while Dennis Seidenberg will serve as a healthy scratch.

5 Chris Wagner Active

The Anaheim Ducks have traded Chris Wagner to the New York Islanders for Jason Chimera. Wagner has six goals and 15 points this season but saw a lot of top-two minutes at center earlier in the season when both Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler were out of action. The Islanders get a solid bottom-six player and that likely bodes well for New York who are one of the worst teams as far as giving up goals are concerned. He has no fantasy value but will help out the defensive side of things.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee notched a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota on Monday afternoon. Lee earned his second straight 30-goal season. He has amassed 48 points in 61 games this season. Tanner Fritz and Ross Johnston had the other markers for the Islanders in the loss.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd registered two assists in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville on Monday. Ladd has three points in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him most of January. This hasn't been a particularly good offensive season for him overall though as he has nine goals and 21 points in 45 contests. He's only a few years removed from his 62-point campaign with Winnipeg, but at this point he doesn't have much fantasy value.

3 Alan Quine I.L.

Alan Quine has sustained a lower-body injury. The Islanders have put Quine on the injured reserve list as a result, so clearly they don't expect him to be back in the very near future. Beyond that though, there aren't any details about his status yet so it's not clear how long he'll be sidelined.

4 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince (upper body) has been placed on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 18, so Prince can be activated whenever he's healthy. He was moved to the IR to free up a roster spot for Andrew Ladd, who was ready to be activated.

5 Nikolay Kulemin I.L.

Nikolay Kulemin (shoulder) is at least three weeks away from returning. Kulemim has been sidelined since Nov. 7 after he underwent shoulder surgery.

6 Ross Johnston Active

Ross Johnston found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Buffalo on Thursday. Johnston has two goals and three points in four games with the Islanders. He made his season debut on Jan. 20. His offensive output has been a pleasant surprise as Johnston was more of an enforcer in the AHL, but we don't expect him to keep up anything close to this pace.

RW 1 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey played in his 700th game on Friday. Bailey scored a goal in the milestone game, but the Islanders suffered a 6-3 loss to Montreal. He's spent his entire career with the Islanders and ranks eighth on the franchise's all-time games played list. Given that he recently signed a six-year, $30 million extension, it's fair to expect him to continue to climb up that list.

2 Jordan Eberle Sidelined

Jordan Eberle is a game-time decision for tonight's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Eberle got banged up during Wednesday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens and has been unable to play or practice ever since. We'll know more when the Islanders take to the ice for pre-game warmups tonight. However, head coach Doug Weight added he expects Eberle will be able to suit up.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier registered two assists in the Islanders' 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto Thursday night. Beauvillier has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has 14 goals and 23 points in 51 contests this season.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

The New York Islanders have bumped up Cal Clutterbuck to the second line on Friday. He's skating with Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier in Friday's game against Montreal because Jordan Eberle is out with an injury. Clutterbuck has eight goals and 17 points in 59 games this season. He could be an intriguing option in daily fantasy leagues, but he doesn't need to be owned in season-long standard leagues.

5 Tanner Fritz Active

Tanner Fritz scored his first career NHL goal on Monday. Fritz was playing in his 14th career game. The 26-year-old did excel offensively at the AHL level, but we don't anticipate him making a big impact in the NHL.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy found the back of the net in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators. Leddy extended the Islanders' lead to 4-2 at the 3:39 mark of the second period. Unfortunately for the Isles, the Predators managed to score three unanswered goals to win the game. The Islanders defenseman finished the night with a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal, two hits in 29:49 of ice time. Leddy has eight goals and 31 points in 54 games this season. John Tavares (power play), Ryan Pulock and Casey Cizikas also scored for New York in the loss.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Boychuk broke the scoreless tie midway though the second period and the Islanders never looked back. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and seven hits in 20:48 of ice time. The 34-year-old has four goals and 10 points in 39 games this season. The goal was Boychuk's first since Nov. 22. Anthony Beauvillier and John Tavares also found the back of the net in this one.

3 Calvin de Haan I.L.

According to a team source, Calvin de Haan will have season-ending surgery on his shoulder. It is not clear if that means de Haan would miss the playoffs as well, in the event the Islanders qualify. It's a tough break for the Islanders, as de Haan is a very underrated defenseman. If he is on your squad, we suggest you cut him.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey registered an assist in a 6-3 loss to Montreal Friday night. Hickey has recorded a point in four of his last five games. The blueliner has three goals and 18 points in 52 contests in 2017-18. That puts him four points away from his career-high.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

The New York Islanders have decided to sit Dennis Seidenberg for today's game. Head coach Doug Weight has decided to make a couple of changes and both Seidenberg and Sebastien Aho will be scratched.

6 Brandon Davidson Active

Brandon Davidson took part in Monday's practice. The Islanders acquired Davidson from Edmonton on Saturday in exchange for a third-round pick. Davidson also played for Montreal earlier this season and is motivated to now be on a squad that has a shot at a playoff spot. "Being on two teams that kind of weren’t in the position that we are now, I think it’s definitely motivation to kind of elevate my game," Davidson said. "I know there’s a good opportunity for me to play a lot of minutes, to play my game. I’m kind of a stay-at-home defenseman. I know that the help on the [penalty kill] will be helpful, too. I’m going to do my job and I think that I can help for sure."

7 Scott Mayfield I.L.

Scott Mayfield (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. As previously reported, Mayfield is now on the injured reserve list. He sustained the injury when he blocked a shot from P.K. Subban on Monday.

8 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

9 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebatian Aho will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Aho will be coming out of the lineup so that Brandon Davidson, who was acquired in a trade with Edmonton on Saturday, can make his Islanders debut. Aho has one goal, three assists and a minus-4 rating in 20 games this season. Ross Johnston and Dennis Seidenberg will also watch the game from the press box.

10 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock had a night to remember Saturday against Chicago. He scored a goal and registered four assists to become the 10th rookie defenseman in the history of the NHL to register five points in a game, and the first to do so with the Islanders. Pretty amazing for a guy who had nine points in 33 games going into Saturday night's contest.

G 1 Jaroslav Halak Active

Jaroslav Halak allowed five goals on 24 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. It's the second time in three days that the Canadiens manage to beat the Islanders. Halak doesn't get much defensive support in front of him, but he's also been underwhelming of late. The Islanders have now lost five games in a row, and they find themselves four points out of a playoff spot. The problem is that they have to jump over three teams to get themselves into a Wild Card position. Halak owns an 18-22-5 record with a 3.22 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage this season.

2 Thomas Greiss I.L.

Thomas Greiss (lower body) does not have a timetable for his return yet, but coach Doug Weight doesn't believe it will be "too long." Greiss was placed on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Feb. 16. Christopher Gibson has been recalled on an emergency basis to serve as Jaroslav Halak's understudy.