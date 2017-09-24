Player Page

Christopher Gibson | Goalie | #33

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (49) / LA
Christopher Gibson will get the start in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Gibson was recalled from the minors on an emergency basis because of the injury to Thomas Greiss. He has four games of NHL experience, but those all came during the 2015-16 season. Mar 3 - 11:06 AM
Source: Brian Compton on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015NYI419411010113.409382.8820
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
5Chris Wagner
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Alan Quine
4Shane Prince
5Nikolay Kulemin
6Ross Johnston
RW1Josh Bailey
2Jordan Eberle
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Tanner Fritz
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Brandon Davidson
7Scott Mayfield
8Adam Pelech
9Sebastian Aho
10Ryan Pulock
G1Jaroslav Halak
2Thomas Greiss
3Christopher Gibson
 

 