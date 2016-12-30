Phillip Danault | Winger | #24

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will not be available on Saturday. Galchenyuk hasn't played since Dec. 4, but he is close to returning, according to Canadiens coach Michel Therrien. In the meantime, Nikita Scherbak will make his NHL debut Saturday.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec is participating in warmups in Winnipeg. He was expected to be a game-time decision, but this is a good sign to him dressing tonight with the Habs visiting the Winnipeg Jets.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured. He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.

4 Brian Flynn Active

After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose. Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty has been red hot after a slow start to the season. He has tallied 17 goals since Nov. 12, which ties him with Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter for the NHL lead. Pacioretty started the year with two goals in his first 14 outings. He now has 34 points in 41 matches.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw (concussion) skated with his teammates on Monday, but he won't return to the lineup against Washington. He is getting closer to returning from a concussion, though. Shaw, who hasn't played since Dec. 12 because of a concussion, is listed as day-to-day.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored a pair of goals in Montreal's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Danault capitalized on a lucky bounce to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead just 57 seconds into the game. But it's his second goal that everyone will be talking about, as he picked up the puck in his own end before going coast-to-coast and beating Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson. You can watch the goal by clicking the link at the bottom of the page. Danault now has nine goals and 12 assists in 42 games this season.

4 Bobby Farnham Active

Bobby Farnham will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Montreal Canadiens visit Winnipeg. Joining Farnham in the press box will be Zach Redmond. Farnham had dressed in three straight games since being recalled from the St. John's IceCaps of the AHL. Rearguard Zach Redmond hasn't played since December 28, 2016.

5 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.

6 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Washington Capitals. Carr looked good in limited games last season, but he hasn't been very productive or effective in 2016-17. The 25-year-old has one goal and six assists in 26 games this season. Chris Terry and Zach Redmond will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Chris Terry Active

Chris Terry and Zach Redmond will be scratched against Toronto on Saturday. Through 13 games this season the veteran winger has posted just four points and nine hits. Meanwhile Redmond has played just nine games with four points, nine blocks and 18 hits to his credit.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

Brendan Gallagher's upper-body injury is a fracture in his right hand that needs surgery. Gallagher will be out for at least eight weeks as a result. He has six goals and 18 points in 39 contests in 2016-17. Unfortunately this is the second season in a row where he'll be setback due to injury issues. In 2015-16 he was limited to 53 contests due to a broken finger and later a lower-body injury.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov has registered at least one point in six conseuctive games. Radulov has maintained his level of performance even without the benefit of Alexander Galchenyuk as his center. Over that six-game span, the veteran winger has scored four goals and registered eight points. The Habs made a very good speculative signing when they inked Radulov to a resonable one-year deal over the summer. Of course, they are going to have dish out some money to re-sign him, but that's a problem for another day.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron (upper body) will return to the lineup Monday night. He missed Saturday's game against Toronto because of an upper-body injury.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

The Montreal Canadiens have called up Sven Andrighetto. Andrighetto spent less than a week in the minors. He has two assists in eight games with Montreal in 2015-16.

6 Nikita Scherbak Active

Nikita Scherbak will make his home debut Monday night. He scored a goal in his first NHL game Saturday versus Toronto. Scherbak is projected to skate on the fourth line against Washington.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. He will suit up for the Atlantic Division and join captain Carey Price, who was selected by the fans last week. Canadiens coach Michel Therrien will be behind the bench for the team. Weber currently ranks sixth in scoring among defensemen with 26 points in 41 games.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov (lower body) will not make his return on Saturday. The Canadiens aren't expected to be without Markov's services for much longer though. He has two goals and 21 points in 31 contests this season.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu registered three points in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas. His second goal of the season opened the scoring in the first period and then he added a pair of power-play assists during the third frame. This is Beaulieu's first multi-point effort of the year and it gives him 13 points in 33 games.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night. He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to scratch Zach Redmond tonight against the Predators. Redmond will sit for the 3rd straight game. He has four points in eight games this season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his foot. Joining him as a healthy scratch will be Bobby Farnham.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Canadiens goalie Carey Price kicked away 35 shots Monday night but wound up on the losing end of a 4-1 outcome against the Washington Capitals in Montreal. The Canadiens entered this game with three consecutive wins, and Price was 2-0-2 in his past four. His record now is still mighty impressive, at 20-6-4. His goals-against average is 2.12 and his save percentage is .928. He is still the best goalie in the NHL and in fantasy play.