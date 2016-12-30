Phillip Danault | Winger | #24

Player Page

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/24/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 193
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (26) / CHI
Phillip Danault scored a pair of goals in Montreal's 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets.
Danault capitalized on a lucky bounce to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead just 57 seconds into the game. But it's his second goal that everyone will be talking about, as he picked up the puck in his own end before going coast-to-coast and beating Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson. You can watch the goal by clicking the link at the bottom of the page. Danault now has nine goals and 12 assists in 42 games this season. Jan 11 - 10:26 PM
Source: Marc Dumont on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4171219-2100101268.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CHI200000000002.000
2015MON514610-5140000172.056
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 9WAS1000-20000001.000
Jan 7@ TOR101110010003.000
Jan 4@ DAL102220000003.000
Jan 3@ NAS1000-10000002.000
Dec 31@ PIT1000-12000001.000
Dec 29@ FLA111210000014.250
Dec 28@ TB1000-20000001.000
Dec 23@ CLM100002000002.000
Dec 22MIN1011-10000001.000
Dec 20ANA1000-10000001.000

