C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid scored two goals and picked up two assists in a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. With 36 goals and 94 points this season, McDavid is now one point behind Nikita Kucherov for the league lead. If he's able to finish atop the scoring charts this season, he'll be the first player to repeat as scoring champion in back-to-back years since Jaromir Jagr did it four-straight times between 1998-2001. McDavid is doing the best he can to make a Hart trophy case despite the Oilers being out of playoff contention.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been thriving since he was placed on the wing with Connor McDavid. Nugent-Hopkins normal position was center but seven games ago coach Todd McLellan moved him to the wing with McDavid and the results have been great as RNH has four goals, nine points and is a plus-10. Nugent-Hopkins has 21 goals and 42 points in 56 games this season but his fantasy value will continue to skyrocket as long as he remains on McDavid's flank.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome registered an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Arizona Monday night. Strome has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last nine games. That brings him up to 12 goals and 31 points in 66 contests this season. This is the most points he's recorded since 2014-2015, but we're hoping he does substantially better in the years to come.

4 Brad Malone Active

Brad Malone is up with the Edmonton Oilers on an emergency basis. Malone does not have a point in seven outings with the big club this year. The Oilers also assigned defenseman Dillon Simpson to Bakersfield of the AHL on Wednesday.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic (illness) will suit up in Thursday's game against the New York Islanders. Lucic didn't practice on Wednesday, but he took part in the morning skate on Thursday. He has 10 goals and 32 points in 66 games this season.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators. The 35-year-old has been scratched in three of his team's last four games. He has five goals and 27 points in 62 games this season. Age has simply caught up to Cammalleri. Brad Malone will also watch the game from the press box.

3 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has reached the 20-point milestone. It took Khaira 57 games to reach that point. It's been a decent offensive output given that this is his first full campaign and he's averaging a modest 12:41 minutes per contest.

4 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepyshev was put on the top line part way through Saturday's game. Slepyshev has been a huge disappointment this season, especially after his performance in the playoffs, but Saturday he replaced Leon Draisaitl on the top unit with Connor McDavid and Patrick Maroon as coach Todd McLellan was looking for a spark. He has only three goals and six points this season but if he remains with McDavid, his fantasy value will jump up immensely.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl picked up a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Three of his four points came in the middle frame. Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 6-3 lead late in the second period and he also registered primary helpers on goals by Drake Caggiula (1-1), Pontus Aberg (4-2) and Yohann Auvitu (5-3). He finished the night with a plus-4 rating and four shots on goal in 16:13 of ice time. The 25-year-old has now racked up 23 goals and 66 points in 69 games this season. He probably won't match last year's total of 77 points, but he's still headed for another 70-plus points in 2017-18.

2 Zack Kassian Sidelined

Zack Kassian (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kassian is dealing with an undisclosed injury. He has seven goals and 17 points in 68 games this season. He's considered day-to-day at this point.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula has struggled this season. The Oilers forward was a healthy scratch Saturday and is having a tough go of it this season as he has eight goals and 14 points in 50 games. He has been wearing a full cage the last month after losing four teeth when he smashed his face during a game but hopes the dentist will allow him to take it off this week. He has been all over the lineup, seeing first line time and fourth line action at different times this season. "I’m not sure where I fit," admitted Caggiula. "I’m still trying to figure that out. I’ve played left-wing, right-wing. Played on the first line, the fourth line, been a healthy scratch. I think I can contribute more offensively in a top-nine role, but have to do it more consistently. I have to have more to show for what I’ve done."

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist Tuesday. The fourth overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has a ton of talent and it is showing at the NHL level this season. The 19-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 56 games but look for plenty more in 2018-19, especially if the Oilers play the speedy winger with the speedy Connor McDavid. He was a plus-three as well on Tuesday and is a plus-two this season on a poor Edmonton team.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen will likely be a healthy scratch Saturday night against Minnesota. Pakarinen is toiling on the Oilers' fourht line and does not play more than 11 minutes per game when he dresses. His absence from the lineup has no fantasy ramifications.

6 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg recorded two assists on Thursday. Aberg is on a three-game point streak and has six points over that span. He's up to three goals and 15 points in 47 contests this season. The Oilers acquired him from Nashville on Feb. 25 in a three-team deal.

7 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie has five points in four games since his recall from the minors. The reason for his explosion has been Rattie's placement on the top line with Connor McDavid. McDavid has been looking for wingers all season and the Oilers may have lucked out at the end of the year with Rattie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Rattie was selected 32nd overall by St. Louis in 2011 and while he has had a few cracks at making it into the NHL, this break for the 25-year-old is amazing. "Ty is a pretty offensively creative player," coach Todd McLellan said. "He’s scored a lot in his career, especially through his junior days. It maybe hasn’t happened as much for him at the NHL level but the opportunity he’s getting on the top three, he’s taking advantage of it. I don’t know if he’s ever had that chance but he’s getting it now. Finding out whether he can sustain it will be the key for him. But he’s fit that line well. He thinks the game at their level and he puts himself in good spots."

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Sidelined

Oscar Klefbom underwent successful shoulder surgery Thursday. Klefbom, who won't play again this season, is expected to be cleared for workouts in five to six weeks. He could be a solid candidate for a bounce-back year in 2018-19.

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson (personal) will return to the Oilers' lineup on Thursday. Larsson missed Edmonton's previous three games. He temporarily left the Oilers to attend his father's funeral in Sweden.

3 Kris Russell Active

It appears as though Kris Russell will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Russell was paired with Ethan Bear during the morning skate and said he feels ready to return. Coach Todd McLellan mentioned that the line combinations were not set in stone and there could be some game-time decisions.

4 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning (illness) returned to the lineup Saturday. Benning was not able to play Wednesday because of an illness. He posted two shots, three hits and one block in 12:59 of ice time.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse was scoreless with a minus-1 rating, one blocked shot and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss at San Jose. Nurse has posted six goals with 20 points and a plus-12 rating over 63 games, but his real value to fantasy owners comes in the defensive categories. He has managed 125 hits with 119 blocked shots so far this season to help those in pools with advanced scoring systems.

6 Ethan Bear Active

The Edmonton Oilers have been impressed with the play of Ethan Bear. The Oilers need an offensive defenseman and Bear could be that player. A fifth round pick in 2014, Edmonton coach Todd McLellan thinks he needs help on the defensive side of the puck but likes his offense, namely his puck-moving skills. "We like a lot of things we’ve seen and perhaps with a high-end summer of training he can push for a spot next year," said McLellan. "The difference between the American League and here is the Connor McDavids, Sidney Crosbys, Auston Matthews, Eric Staals are very gifted and they’ve all gone through the league numerous times and they know the tricks of the trade. Ethan’s still working on his positioning, his timing." Should he make the team next season, he could be an interesting pickup.

7 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera left Sunday's game early after blocking a shot and injuring his foot. The injury bug has affected Sekera this season as this will be the third time he has missed action due to injury. The defenseman started the season on the injured list and did not return until just before Christmas after undergoing ACL surgery in the off-season. He then missed seven games with a facial injury in February and now this. Sekera has only four assists in 30 games this season after an eight goal and 35 point season last year.

8 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu had a goal and an assist in his return to action after being a healthy scratch for nine straight games. Auvitu came over from Finland last season and was considered a sleeper but the blueliner struggled in North America and is just a depth defenseman at this time. He has three goals and nine points in 29 games this season with a plus-six rating.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Fantasy owners will be wondering where Talbot's play of late has been all season. The 30-year-old netminder has won six of his last seven games, allowing a combined 10 goals to improve his record to 28-27-2 with a 2.96 goals-against-average and .909 save percentage. Hopefully he can carry over this momentum into next season.