Ty Rattie | Winger | #8

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/5/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 184
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (32) / STL
Latest News

Ty Rattie has five points in four games since his recall from the minors.
The reason for his explosion has been Rattie's placement on the top line with Connor McDavid. McDavid has been looking for wingers all season and the Oilers may have lucked out at the end of the year with Rattie and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Rattie was selected 32nd overall by St. Louis in 2011 and while he has had a few cracks at making it into the NHL, this break for the 25-year-old is amazing. "Ty is a pretty offensively creative player," coach Todd McLellan said. "He’s scored a lot in his career, especially through his junior days. It maybe hasn’t happened as much for him at the NHL level but the opportunity he’s getting on the top three, he’s taking advantage of it. I don’t know if he’s ever had that chance but he’s getting it now. Finding out whether he can sustain it will be the key for him. But he’s fit that line well. He thinks the game at their level and he puts himself in good spots." Mar 24 - 8:13 AM
Source: Edmonton Sun
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6325620000016.188
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013STL2000-20000004.000
2014STL1102202000008.000
2015STL13426140000016.250
2016STL9022-200000010.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 22@ OTT111240000002.500
Mar 20@ CAR100000000000.000
Mar 18@ TB110100000003.333
Mar 17@ FLA111232000006.167
Mar 14SJ000000000000.000
Mar 13@ CAL000000000000.000
Mar 10MIN000000000000.000
Mar 8NYI000000000000.000
Mar 5ARI000000000000.000
Mar 3NYR000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
4Brad Malone
LW1Milan Lucic
2Mike Cammalleri
3Jujhar Khaira
4Anton Slepyshev
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Iiro Pakarinen
6Pontus Aberg
7Ty Rattie
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Ethan Bear
7Andrej Sekera
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Al Montoya
 

 