Vladislav Namestnikov | Center | #90

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (27) / TB
Vladislav Namestnikov will make his return to the Lightning lineup on Monday night.
The lower-body injury cost him just one game. Namestnikov will skate on a line with Byron Froese and Adam Erne. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 62 games this season. Mar 13 - 6:56 PM
Source: Joe Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6291524-32733000101.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013TB 4000-14000004.000
2014TB 4397161131100346.196
2015TB 80142135174513002106.132
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 11FLA000000000000.000
Mar 9MIN100010000001.000
Mar 6NYR100000000002.000
Mar 4@ BUF100000000001.000
Mar 3@ PIT101112000001.000
Mar 1CAR100000000001.000
Feb 27OTT100000000000.000
Feb 23CAL110100000003.333
Feb 21EDM110100000002.500
Feb 19@ COL1101100000011.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Johnson
2Vladislav Namestnikov
3Cedric Paquette
4Steven Stamkos
LW1Jonathan Drouin
2Ondrej Palat
3Alex Killorn
4Greg McKegg
5Yanni Gourde
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Ryan Callahan
3Brayden Point
4J.T. Brown
5Byron Froese
6Adam Erne
D1Victor Hedman
2Anton Stralman
3Jason Garrison
4Braydon Coburn
5Jake Dotchin
6Andrej Sustr
7Luke Witkowski
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Peter Budaj
 

 