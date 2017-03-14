Oscar Klefbom | Defenseman | #77

All Positions

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid potted a shorthanded goal in Friday's 2-0 win over San Jose. He gave the Oilers a big insurance marker just past the halfway point of the third period. McDavid has two points in his first two NHL playoff outings after he earned an assist in Game 1.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has produced three goals and six assists in the last nine games. Edmonton's second line has been productive down the stretch with 14 goals during that nine-game span. The trio of RNH, Jordan Eberle and Milan Lucic will be counted on to supply more secondary scoring in the playoffs behind Connor McDavid's line.

3 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula, Anton Slepyshev and Jujhar Khaira will be scratched against the Canadiens on Sunday. Caggiula has posted four goals and 11 points along with 74 hits in 47 games thus far. While Slepyshev has eight points and 51 hits to his credit in 33 games. Khaira follows up with a goal and 16 hits in nine games himself.

4 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais will face his former Montreal Canadien teammates for the first time on Sunday. Desharnais was traded at the deadline a mere 11 days ago. He scored his first as an Oiler Friday in his third game but had trouble in Montreal scoring only four goals in 31 games as well as chipping in with six assists. "It’s a different feeling playing against your ex team. You listen to Justin Schultz coming back here, Taylor Hall here, Adam Larsson going back to New Jersey ... I don’t know if Brandon (Davidson) will play but I’m sure it’ll be the same for him, too," said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. "In David’s case, when you’re a young man from Quebec and you grow up in that environment and you struggle just to get to the league, then you get to play for the Habs ... that’s pretty remarkable. Playing against them will probably magnify his emotions."

5 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 79 games this season he's posted 16 goals and 35 points along with 71 hits.

LW 1 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored one goal and had an assist Wednesday night as the Oilers lost a 3-2 contest in overtime to the Sharks. Lucic’s assist came on Oscar Klefbom’s goal at the 6:44 mark of the first. He added his own a little more than 10 minutes later to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead. The Sharks pressed harder in the next two periods and forced the game into an extra session. San Jose outshot the Oilers in overtime by a 6-3 margin.

2 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. It's been a banner year for the power forward, who has scored 27 goals and 42 points plus 142 hits in 81 games.

3 Benoit Pouliot Active

Benoit Pouliot netted his first goal since Dec. 8 on Tuesday. Pouliot's goal was the start of what wound up being a 7-1 blowout win over Dallas. He recorded 33 goals and 70 points in 113 games in his previous two campaigns, but has been far less productive offensively in 2016-17 with six goals and 11 points in 54 games.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks and Jujhar Khaira are expected to be scratched for Game 2 on Friday against San Jose. Through 42 games this season the veteran winger posted seven points with 29 PIMs and 79 hits. Khaira meanwhile picked up one point in 10 games with the Oilers.

5 Anton Slepyshev Active

Anton Slepysheve is expected to tag in for Iiro Pakarinen for Game 2 against San Jose on Friday night. Slepyshev was a healthy scratch in Game 1 on Wednesday. He posted four goals and 10 points in 41 games during the regular season.

6 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira has been called up by Edmonton. Khaira had a goal in 10 games with Edmonton this season. At the AHL level he recorded eight goals and 20 points in 27 contests.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl's point streak reached 10 games on Saturday. Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime win against Anaheim. As far as Oilers history goes, his streak now matches Doug Weight's from 1998. Draisaitl is up to 28 goals and 74 points in 78 games this season.

2 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle finally made his playoff debut on Wednesday after appearing in 507 regular season contests. Eberle endured years of futility with Edmonton, but the Oilers have graduated from the rebuilding stage this season. Unfortunately Wednesday's playoff game didn't go as they had hoped as Edmonton suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose. Eberle did chip in with an assist, but he also took a minor penalty for tripping.

3 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian brought all all-around performance in addition to his game-winning shorthanded goal in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. Kassian found himself alone in on Jones after he took a pass from Mark Letestu and fired a shot behind Sharks' goaltender for his first of the postseason. Again midway through the third period, McDavid found himself all alone on a shorthanded breakaway and beat Jones to make it 2-0. Kassian had the game of his life. He was all over the ice, picking up a game-high six hits and four shots on goal. If he continues to perform like this, the Oilers will have a great chance getting past the Sharks in the first round.

4 Tyler Pitlick Sidelined

Tyler Pitlick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Pitlick had eight goals and 11 points in 31 games this season. Before the 2016-17 campaign, Pitlick recorded three goals and no assists in 27 career games.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

Iiro Pakarinen netted the game-winning goal in Edmonton's 3-2 win over Vancouver on Saturday. Pakarinen has two goals and four points in 13 games this season. Jordan Eberle and Mark Letestu scored the Oilers' other two goals. Connor McDavid registered an assist, giving him 98 points in 81 games this season. He has a nine-point edge in the scoring race as it approaches its conclusion.

D 1 Andrej Sekera Active

Andrej Sekera scored and added two assists in the Oilers' 7-4 win over Colorado on Thursday. He logged over 20:00 minutes of ice time in the comeback win. He's been a nice source of offense from the blue-line for the Oilers this season and of late with five points in his last five games. Sekera has racked up 33 points in 72 games this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a two assist game.

2 Oscar Klefbom Sidelined

Oscar Klefbom is absent from Edmonton's practice on Saturday after blocking a shot with what appeared to be his knee. Brent Burns fired a shot that sent Klefbom to the dressing room and he never returned to the game. It would be a big loss for the Oilers if he were not able to suit up for Games 3 in San Jose.

3 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson will play on Sunday against the Predators. Through 59 games this season the defender has posted three goals and 15 points along with 106 blocks and 182 hits this season. Pretty good if you're in the right pool.

4 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell will return to Edmonton's blue line on Friday against Pittsburgh after missing the past two games with an upper body injury. Russell will pair on the right side with Andrej Sekera to create the Oilers' second defensive unit. Through 52 games this season Russell has posted a goal and seven points along with 56 hits and 152 blocks.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse will be rested on Sunday against the Canucks. Through 44 games this season he has picked up 11 points along with 53 blocks and 107 hits.

6 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning may play in place of Eric Gryba in Game 2 against San Jose on Friday. Benning is slated to pair with Darnell Nurse on Edmonton's third defensive pairing should he play. The youngster posted three goals and 15 points along with 64 blocks and 111 hits in 62 games.

7 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba returns to action on Sunday against Vancouver. Through 39 games this season he has six points with 60 PIMs and 143 hits.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot stopped all 16 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers did a great job keeping shots away from Talbot all night. He joins Jussi Markkanen, Dwayne Roloson, Curtis Joseph, Bill Ranford & Grant Fuhr as goalies with a playoff shutout for Edmonton. The Oilers will feel very confident heading into game 3 of the series in San Jose on Sunday night.