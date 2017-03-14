Player Page

Oscar Klefbom | Defenseman | #77

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / EDM
Oscar Klefbom is absent from Edmonton's practice on Saturday after blocking a shot with what appeared to be his knee.
Brent Burns fired a shot that sent Klefbom to the dressing room and he never returned to the game. It would be a big loss for the Oilers if he were not able to suit up for Games 3 in San Jose. Apr 15 - 1:49 PM
Source: Ryan Rishaug on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8212263876313013201.060
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013EDM17123-600000014.071
2014EDM6021820-2140200098.020
2015EDM304812-460300148.083
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9VAN101120010000.000
Apr 8@ VAN1011-10010000.000
Apr 6@ SJ104410020005.000
Apr 4@ LA1011-10010003.000
Apr 1ANA100020000002.000
Mar 30SJ101110000003.000
Mar 28LA100000000002.000
Mar 25COL1000-10000002.000
Mar 23@ COL100000000000.000
Mar 22@ ANA1000-10000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Drake Caggiula
4David Desharnais
5Mark Letestu
LW1Milan Lucic
2Patrick Maroon
3Benoit Pouliot
4Matt Hendricks
5Anton Slepyshev
6Jujhar Khaira
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Jordan Eberle
3Zack Kassian
4Tyler Pitlick
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Andrej Sekera
2Oscar Klefbom
3Adam Larsson
4Kris Russell
5Darnell Nurse
6Matthew Benning
7Eric Gryba
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 