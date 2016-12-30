Player Page

Nick Shore | Center | #21

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194
College: Denver
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (82) / LA
Nick Shore scored one goal and had three assists in a 6-4 win against Edmonton Tuesday night.
Shore had his second multi-point performance of the season. The first was six games ago when he had a goal and an assist against Minnesota. Tuesday night, he doubled those points when he scored once and assisted on three other goals. He scored the first goal for the Kings at the 2:22 mark of the second period. Shore lifted his season goal total to six and assist total to 11 with this game. Apr 5 - 1:40 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
665813-2200010173.068
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014LA 341670100100033.030
2015LA 683710-10320200190.033
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 2ARI100000000001.000
Mar 31@ VAN101110000000.000
Mar 29@ CAL100000000001.000
Mar 28@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 25NYR000000000000.000
Mar 23WPG000000000000.000
Mar 20@ EDM000000000000.000
Mar 19@ CAL000000000000.000
Mar 16BUF000000000000.000
Mar 14ARI000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dustin Brown
3Kyle Clifford
4Adrian Kempe
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Jarome Iginla
4Jordan Nolan
5Jonny Brodzinski
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Derek Forbort
7Kevin Gravel
8Paul LaDue
G1Jonathan Quick
2Ben Bishop
 

 