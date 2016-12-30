Nick Shore | Center | #21

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar has been on a scoring tear since the return of Jonathan Quick. Kopitar has 16 points in 18 games since the netminder returned from a groin injury that cost him 59 games. Kopitar had only 31 points in his first 54 games and the recent streak is closer to his career average than the way he scored at the beginning of the season. Look for Kopitar to get 55-60 points in a good year for the remainder of his career.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter reached the 60-point mark on Tuesday. Carter recorded an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to Arizona. This is the third straight campaign that he's reached the 60-point milestone, but in each of the previous two seasons he finished with 62 points. With that in mind, this might end up being his highest scoring season since 2008-09.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored one goal and had three assists in a 6-4 win against Edmonton Tuesday night. Shore had his second multi-point performance of the season. The first was six games ago when he had a goal and an assist against Minnesota. Tuesday night, he doubled those points when he scored once and assisted on three other goals. He scored the first goal for the Kings at the 2:22 mark of the second period. Shore lifted his season goal total to six and assist total to 11 with this game.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to lead the Kings' scratches on Sunday against the Coyotes. He's expected to be joined by Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel and Jonny Brodzinski. Andreoff has picked up 66 hits and 70 PIMs in 34 games this season. Dowd has five goals and 20 points with 141 hits in 67 games. While Gravel has picked up six points iwth 60 blocks and 68 hits in 47 games.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored on the power play for the first time in his career Saturday. The forward has nine goals this season and that ties his career high set in 2014-15. Lewis is one game away from 500 in his NHL career as well. He does not have much in the way of fantasy value but is a nice bottom-six forward.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd is expected to return from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. He missed three games before the break due to the ailment. Dowd is projected to center the third line between Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson is putting himself in line for a big payday. Pearson's two-year, $2.8 million contract is set to expire this summer and the potential restricted free agent is sure to get a significantly more lucrative offer from the Kings as a result. After all, Pearson has set new career-highs this season with 22 goals and 40 points in 66 contests. At the age of 24 Pearson could continue to develop, so it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he gets and if he gets a long-term deal with a cap hit looks like it's balanced under the assumption of continued growth.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown had two assists and the Los Angeles Kings shutout Buffalo 2-0 on Thursday. Brown filled up the stat sheet with four shots, three hits and was a plus-two on the evening. Brown has 31 points in 68 games. Jarome Iginla and Adrian Kempe scored the goals.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. Clifford has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has four goals, nine points, and 64 penalty minutes in 40 contests in 2016-17.

4 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe scored his first NHL goal Saturday. The youngster was playing in only his 11th NHL game and the goal was the game winner. Kempe was taken 29th overall in 2014 and the 20-year-old has five points in the 11 games he has played for the Kings. We cannot recommend him at this time however.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored both goals for the Kings, but that was not enough as they lost 3-2 to the Coyotes in a shootout Tuesday night. Toffoli got the scoring started at the 5:03 mark of the second. He gave the Kings a late lead with his second goal at 18:24 in the third, but the Coyotes responded with 45 seconds remaining in the game. This snapped a seven-game goalless streak. Notably, the last time he found the back of the net Toffoli also had a two-goal game against the Ducks February 25. Anze Kopitar had assists on both goals.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Flames. The veteran forward has posted just 10 goals and 19 points in 51 games this season.

3 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla was held pointless Sunday to halt a three game points streak. On the bright side, Iginla played in his 1,550th NHL game, surpassing Alex Delvecchio for 12th place on the all-time list. Iginla was a great pick up at the deadline as he has six goals and 14 points in 15 games and with the Kings eliminated on Sunday from the playoffs, the Avalanche will not receive anything from Los Angeles for Iginla.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan, Nic Dowd and Andy Andreoff are expected to each be scratched against the Canucks on Friday. Through 45 games this season Nolan has picked up eight points, 44 PIMs and 61 hits. Dowd has picked up five goals and 20 points with 141 hits in 67 games as well. While Andreoff has accumulated 66 hits and 70 PIMs in 34 games.

5 Jonny Brodzinski Active

Jonny Brodzinski made his NHL debut on Saturday by playing 11:07. Brodzinski had three shots on goal with a couple of blocked shots and a hit. He was also a minus-one as he was on the ice for the Rangers empty net goal. He saw fourth line action and acquitted himself well. Brodzinski has 25 goals and 47 points in 56 games for Ontario of the AHL this season.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty scored a goal and registered an assist in the Kings' 5-2 win over Winnipeg on Thursday. Doughty has nine goals and 41 points in 73 contests this season. He's reached the 40-point mark for the third consecutive campaign and fifth time in his career. He'll still likely fall behind his 2015-16 mark of 51 points though.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

The NHL has issued Jake Muzzin a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment. Muzzin got a warning after his first offense on Oct. 14. His second offense that elevated this to a fine occurred on Saturday.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez scored his ninth goal of the season in the Kings 2-1 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Martinez pocketed his first goal since March 4 and now has points in consecutive games. This year, he has nine goals and 38 points in 78 games.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb is projected to remain the Kings' only healthy scratch on Sunday against the Flames. McNabb has suited up just four times this month, and once over the last week. He has four points with 43 PIMs, 45 blocks and 86 hits in 38 games.

5 Matt Greene I.L.

Matt Greene (back) is on the injured reserve list. The move is presumably retroactive to Jan. 16, so Greene can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has a goal and an assist in 26 games this season.

6 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

7 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel is expected to be scratched on Friday against the Canucks. Through 47 games he has a goal and six points with 60 blocks and 68 hits.

8 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue, Jonny Brodzinski and Jordan Nolan have been scratched from Wednesday's match with the Flames. LaDue has posted five helpers with 11 hits and blocks in 15 games so far this season. Brodzinski has yet to find his first points at the big league level in two games. Nolan meanwhile has picked up four goals and eight points with 44 PIMs and 61 hits in 45 games.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick accumulated a save percentage of only .852 Tuesday night, but that was enough to give the Kings a 6-4 win over the Oilers. Quick entered the game with an equal number of wins and losses with a record of 6-5-1 so this elevated that statistic. His save percentage for the night was well below his season average of .927, however, and that made him a poor fantasy play.