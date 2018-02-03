Player Page

Stefan Noesen | Winger | #23

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/12/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (21) / OTT
Recent News

Stefan Noesen won't play in Game 5 on Saturday due to a lower-body injury.
Coach John Hynes said the Devils' lineup may have a game-time decision and it turns out Noesen will sit and Jesper Bratt will play instead. Apr 21 - 2:56 PM
Source: Amanda Stein on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
72131427123600004127.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014ANA100000000000.000
2015ANA100000000000.000
2016NJ 4482106240000063.127
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 7@ WAS1000-10000002.000
Apr 5TOR100002000004.000
Apr 3NYR100010000001.000
Apr 1@ MON100000000001.000
Mar 31NYI111210000003.333
Mar 29PIT100010000000.000
Mar 27CAR110110000013.333
Mar 24TB100000000004.000
Mar 23@ PIT000000000000.000
Mar 20@ SJ1000-20000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nico Hischier
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Blake Coleman
6Michael McLeod
7Kevin Rooney
LW1Taylor Hall
2Jesper Bratt
3Patrick Maroon
4Brian Gibbons
5Michael Grabner
6Miles Wood
7Blake Pietila
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Marcus Johansson
3Drew Stafford
4Stefan Noesen
5Christoph Bertschy
6Jimmy Hayes
7Nick Lappin
D1Sami Vatanen
2Damon Severson
3Will Butcher
4Andy Greene
5John Moore
6Mirco Mueller
7Ben Lovejoy
8Brian Strait
9Steven Santini
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
3Eddie Lack
 

 