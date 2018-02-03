Stefan Noesen | Winger | #23

All Positions

C 1 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their Game 2 loss on Saturday to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hischier picked up the loose puck in the slot and fired home his first career playoff goal to tie up the game for the Devils in the first period. Unfortunately for New Jersey, the Lightning were uber-efficient in the second period, scoring four goals on 10 shots in the period to chase Keith Kinkaid. It's Hischier's first point of the playoffs. Sami Vatanen and Blake Coleman also scored in the loss.

2 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac and linemates Stefan Noeson and Blake Coleman did a very good job of checking Tampa's stars in Game 1. The Zajac unit held Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov to one empty-net goal. This line will have to muster a repeat performance if the Devils are to come home to New Jersey with the series tied 1-1.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha will line up with Miles Wood and Patrick Maroon for the playoffs. At least to start the post-season according to coach John Hynes as the trio looked quite good on Saturday. Zacha had a pair of assists Saturday to give him 17 this season as well as 25 points. He is on a two-game points streak as he also scored on Thursday so the line seems to be clicking at this time. Zacha was selected sixth overall in 2015 so the talent is there.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle has been named as a finalist for the 2017-18 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The trophy is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey." Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a type of bone marrow cancer, before the start of the season. He was able to return to action Nov. 1 and produced 10 goals over his first 25 outings. Boyle finished the year with 23 points in 69 contests.

5 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman found the back of the net in the Devils' 5-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 on Monday. Coleman's goal was a shorthanded marker at 19:02 of the third period. He also scored a goal in Game 2 and has a plus-three rating over those two games. This is the 26-year-old's first playoff series.

6 Michael McLeod Active

Michael McLeod has joined the New Jersey Devils as part of the team's Black Aces squad. Christoph Bertschy, Nick Lappin, Blake Pietila, Kevin Rooney, Michael Kapla and Brian Strait will skate in New Jersey Tuesday.

7 Kevin Rooney Active

Kevin Rooney has been reassigned to AHL Binghamton. Rooney played in his first NHL game of the 2017-18 campaign on Thursday. He had three shots on goal in 11:46 minutes of ice time.

LW 1 Taylor Hall Active

Taylor Hall recorded an assist in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Wednesday. Hall couldn't win this one for New Jersey, but he now has two goals and six points in four playoff games. This is the 26-year-old's first playoff series after enduring plenty of hardship with the Edmonton Oilers and then the Devils' 2016-17 rebuilding campaign.

2 Jesper Bratt Active

Jesper Bratt will make his NHL playoff debut on Saturday in Game 5. Bratt is projected to play on the top line alongside Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier. He is getting a chance to dress because of an injury to Stefan Noesen.

3 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon scored a goal and picked up two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Pavel Zacha forced the turnover and fed the puck over to Maroon who tied the game up just over two minutes into the third period. However, Alex Ovechkin and the Caps turned on the heat from there and came away with the win. Maroon will finish the regular season with 17 goals and 43 points in 74 games this season. His assists came on goals scored by Miles Wood and Nico Hischier.

4 Brian Gibbons Active

Brian Gibbons picked up a pair of assists with a plus-3 rating, four blocked shots and a hit in Wednesday's 8-3 win in Vegas. Gibbons was recently promoted to a top-six forward position with Pavel Zacha (upper body) on the shelf. It was his first points in three games since returning from a six-week absence due to a thumb injury. Everyone was on the scoresheet in Wednesday's rout, so don't get terribly excited about Gibbons. He will need points in at least a couple more games before fantasy owners even in deeper leagues should pay attention to him.

5 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Grabner had just five points in 21 regular season games since being acquired by the Devils and he also failed to collect a point during the first two games of this series. Marcus Johansson (concussion) is taking his spot in the lineup. Jesper Bratt, Jimmy Hayes, Brian Gibbons, Joey Anderson and Mirco Mueller will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood found the back of the net in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wood's tally gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at the 17:02 mark of the second period and they never looked back. The 22-year-old has now scored 18 goals and 30 points in 75 games this season. Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils on Thursday night. New Jersey has now rattled off four straight victories.

7 Blake Pietila Active

The New Jersey Devils have assigned Blake Pietila to the minors. The 25-year-old played in two games earlier this week, but he was made a healthy scratch on Thursday night.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri scored in Wednesday Game 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Palmieri took a feed from Will Butcher and blasted a one-timer in behind Andrei Vasilevskiy to open the scoring 8:23 into the first period on the power play. Unfortunately for the Devils, they couldn't muster up anything else offensively and eventually lost the game by a score of 3-1. Taylor Hall picked up the secondary assist on New Jersey's only goal. The Devils will head back to Tampa for Saturday's do-or-die Game 5 matchup.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson (concussion) will return to the lineup in Game 3 against Tampa Bay on Monday night. Johansson skated alongside Pavel Zacha and Patrick Maroon during New Jersey's morning session. This will be his first game since Jan. 23 because of a concussion. Johansson was limited to 29 games during the regular season and he posted 14 points.

3 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford will play in Game 3 on Monday night. Stafford was scratched for the first two games of the playoffs versus Tampa Bay. He will skate on the fourth line alongside Miles Wood and Brian Boyle.

4 Stefan Noesen Sidelined

Stefan Noesen won't play in Game 5 on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. Coach John Hynes said the Devils' lineup may have a game-time decision and it turns out Noesen will sit and Jesper Bratt will play instead.

5 Christoph Bertschy Active

Christoph Bertschy was traded from Minnesota to New Jersey on Thursday. The Devils got Bertschy and Mario Lucia from the Wild in exchange for defenseman Viktor Loov. Bertschy played nine NHL games with the Wild over three seasons. He had one assist in those games. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

6 Jimmy Hayes Active

The New Jersey Devils will scratch Jimmy Hayes vs. the Los Angeles Kings today. With Patrick Maroon out with a lower-body injury, the Devils elected to put Jesper Bratt back in the lineup over Hayes. Hayes will join Mirco Mueller as a scratch.

7 Nick Lappin Active

Nick Lappin has been sent to the minors. Lappin has a goal in six games with New Jersey this season. He also has 17 goals and 29 points in 42 contests in 2017-18.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Sidelined

Sami Vatanen (upper body) will not play in Game 5 on Saturday afternoon. Mirco Mueller will be in the lineup against Tampa Bay instead. Vatanen was injured this past Wednesday on a hard hit from Nikita Kucherov. He was not able to travel with the team.

2 Damon Severson Active

Don't be surprised if Damon Severson is in the Devils' lineup for Game 2 against Tampa Saturday afternoon. Severson was a healthy scratch for Game 1, but New Jersey coach John Hynes hinted at a few lineup changes after the Devils' 5-2 loss and there are strong indications one of them could be Severson suiting up. Chack back with us closer to the 3:00 pm puck drop.

3 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher registered an assist in the Devils' 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Wednesday. Butcher has a goal and three points in four playoff games. That's a great showing out of the 23-year-old rookie. Of course, the blueliner was great in the regular season too with five goals and 44 points in 81 contests. Whatever happens in the remainder of this series, Butcher is giving the Devils plenty of reason to be optimistic about their future.

4 Andy Greene Active

The New Jersey Devils lost Game 2 with a bad 10 minutes in the second period. The Lightning scored four times in the second as the Devils crumbled in losing 5-3. "We had a bad 10 minutes or so and it cost us," Greene said. "We gotta be better on the PK there. Give up two net-front goals there. Besides that, we battled really hard. We had a really good third period. But we can’t give up chances like that. We have to be a little more desperate in front there, and make sure our PK comes up big, because we’re going to have to kill a few off. Obviously we had a really good kill in the first (period). Really, really good kill. I thought it gave us momentum, and then it took away from us in the second." The Devils trail the series 2-0 and will look to get back in it when the two teams play in New Jersey Monday for Game 3.

5 John Moore Active

John Moore will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Moore was a healthy scratch Sunday against Boston. He has 14 points in 54 games this season. Mirco Mueller will be in the press box instead against Philadelphia.

6 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller might draw back into the lineup for Game 5 on Saturday. Mueller played in the first two games of the first round series, but was a healthy scratch for Games 3 and 4. However, Sami Vatanen is dealing with an upper-body injury and probably won't be available on Saturday as a result. If that ends up being the case, then the Devils will need to alter their defense and dressing Mueller is a likely outcome. He has no points and a minus-one rating in two playoff games. He's also averaged 16:09 minutes per contest.

7 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy tried to find a positive side after the Devils fell to 3-1 in their first round series against Tampa Bay. The Lightning earned a 3-1 win over New Jersey Wednesday night to push them to the brink of advancing to the second round. Game 5 will be played in Tampa Bay on Saturday. "This is a spot we’re comfortable - we’re comfortable being the underdog," Lovejoy argued. "We need to go out and win one game in Tampa." The Devils certainly weren't highly regarded going into this season and they proved a lot of critics wrong by getting this far. Going into this series, they were once again expected to fall short. So an argument can be made that if anyone is feeling the pressure right now, it would be Tampa Bay, but that hasn't helped the Devils enough in this series to date. We'll see if the Devils can manage to push this series into Game 6.

8 Brian Strait Active

Brian Strait signed a one-year, two-way deal with the New Jersey Devils. The deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level. He had two points in six NHL games last season.

9 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against Washington. The Devils are resting key players like Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, Sami Vatanen and Keith Kinkaid, but Santini still won't play. He was recalled from the minors earlier today.

G 1 Cory Schneider Active

Cory Schneider will start Game 5 against Washington. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as Schneider has been superb in his previous two starts in the playoffs. He has posted a 1-1 record with a 1.67 goals-against average and .951 save percentage against Tampa Bay. The Devils need a win to stay alive in the postseason.

2 Keith Kinkaid Active

Keith Kinkaid was pulled from Saturday's 5-3 Game 2 loss after allowing five goals on 15 shots. Another rough outing for Kinkaid saw him allow four goals in a 10 minute span during the second period. Heading back to Jersey down 2-0 in the series, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Devils go with Cory Schneider for Game 3 to try and get back in the series. Kinkaid has given up nine goals on 46 shots through a little less than five periods of play so far in the series.