Boone Jenner | Winger | #38

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 216
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (37) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Booner Jenner scored the game-winning goal in Columbus' 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
These two teams were tied at three late in the third period, but Jenner managed to score the go-ahead goal with just over five minutes remaining in regulation. The Blue Jackets forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in 18:15 of ice time. Jenner has now scored two goals in his last three games. He's up to 14 goals and 11 assists in 66 games this season. Mar 10 - 10:17 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6513112473501102167.078
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013CLM7216132964543005127.126
2014CLM319817-5122300283.108
2015CLM82301949-157795103225.133
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 7NJ100010000001.000
Mar 5@ NJ110120000014.250
Mar 4@ OTT100002000003.000
Mar 2MIN100000000003.000
Feb 28@ MON100002000002.000
Feb 26@ NYR100000000003.000
Feb 25NYI111220000006.167
Feb 19NAS1000-10000002.000
Feb 17PIT100000000004.000
Feb 15TOR110112000007.143

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Alexander Wennberg
3William Karlsson
4Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Sam Gagner
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Josh Anderson
6Oliver Bjorkstrand
7David Clarkson
8T.J. Tynan
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Kyle Quincey
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 