Mark Scheifele | Center | #55

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 207
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (7) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
He snapped a six-game goalless drought in the process. Scheifele's goal at the 14:48 mark of the opening period gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at the time. The Jets forward has 15 goals and 32 points in 34 games this season. Blake Wheeler and Drew Stafford also found the back of the net for Winnipeg. Dec 28 - 12:11 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
331417316243200179.177
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011WPG710100100005.200
2012WPG400000000006.000
2013WPG6313213491413002100.130
2014WPG821534491124310002170.088
2015WPG71293261164874003194.149
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 22@ VAN101120000000.000
Dec 20@ VAN1000-20000002.000
Dec 18COL102230000001.000
Dec 15FLA100000000003.000
Dec 11@ EDM100000000003.000
Dec 10@ CAL1011-30000002.000
Dec 8NYR110112000002.500
Dec 6DET000000000000.000
Dec 4@ CHI000000000000.000
Dec 3@ STL000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Marko Dano
4Adam Lowry
5Kyle Connor
6Andrew Copp
7Nic Petan
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Mathieu Perreault
3Shawn Matthias
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Drew Stafford
4Joel Armia
5Chris Thorburn
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Tyler Myers
3Toby Enstrom
4Josh Morrissey
5Mark Stuart
6Ben Chiarot
7Paul Postma
8Jacob Trouba
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Michael Hutchinson
 

 