Matt Nieto | Winger | #83

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (47) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Matt Nieto scored a goal and added two assists as the Colorado Avalanche routed the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Saturday night.
Nieto scored his team's sixth goal of the game and assisted on goals by Erik Johnson and Carl Soderberg. He now has four goals and eight points in 21 games for the Avalanche so far this season. He is often scratched, therefore his fantasy value is limited to those in extremely deep leagues. Dec 9 - 10:50 PM
More Matt Nieto Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
20325-4100000018.167
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013SJ 66101424-41613002124.081
2014SJ 72101727-122013011135.074
2015SJ 678917-8100120190.089
2016COL597613-1280001185.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 7@ TB100000000000.000
Dec 5BUF100000000001.000
Dec 3DAL1011-10000002.000
Dec 1NJ100002000001.000
Nov 29WPG1000-12000003.000
Nov 25CAL1000-10000000.000
Nov 24@ MIN100000000000.000
Nov 22DAL100000000000.000
Nov 19@ DET100000000002.000
Nov 18@ NAS1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nathan MacKinnon
2Alexander Kerfoot
3J.T. Compher
4Carl Soderberg
5Tyson Jost
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Sven Andrighetto
3Matt Nieto
4Gabriel Bourque
5Vladislav Kamenev
RW1Mikko Rantanen
2Nail Yakupov
3Blake Comeau
4Colin Wilson
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Samuel Girard
4Mark Barberio
5Patrik Nemeth
6Nikita Zadorov
7Anton Lindholm
8Duncan Siemens
9Sergei Boikov
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 