All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon posted a pair of power-play goals in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the visiting Sabres. MacKinnon was the only one who brought his offensive 'A' game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft is having a nice season, posting 10 goals with 31 assists across 26 games. While he'll likely slow down somewhat, he is currently on pace to smash his previous career high of 63 points setback in 2013-14 in his rookie campaign.

2 Alexander Kerfoot Active

Alexander Kerfoot posted a goal with an assist, a blocked shot and a hit in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Jets. Kerfoot has emerged as a fantasy option in deeper fantasy leagues, posting five goals with 11 points and a plus-2 rating through 12 games in the month of November. He continues to see plenty of work on the power play, posting two goals and five points on the man advantage. The talented forward is still owned in less than 20 percent of fantasy pools, but that might not last long if he keeps performing at a near point-per-game clip.

3 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher is expected to stay on the top line Sunday versus the Dallas Stars. Coach Jared Bednar liked what he saw from Compher on Friday when he played alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. He has two goals and one assist in the last four games.

4 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg did not travel with the team to Sweden. Soderberg went back to Denver to be with his wife, Caroline, who is expected to give birth to their second child. The new baby is due to arrive Tuesday. The 32-year-old Swede has not been ruled out for Friday's game against Ottawa in Stockholm.

5 Tyson Jost Active

Tyson Jost skated with Alex Kerfoot and J.T. Compher at Monday's practice. The trio of youngsters could be a combination the Avalanche use for Wednesday's game against Winnipeg. Jost has battled injuries this season, while recording one goal and one assist in six NHL appearances.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was Landeskog's first game back in the lineup since serving a four-game suspension for cross-checking Flames forward Matthews Tkachuk. He got things off on the right foot for Colorado, as his goal at the 1:21 mark of the opening period made it 1-0 for his team. Unfortunately for the Avs, it was all downhill from there. Landeskog now has 10 goals and 18 points in 23 games this season.

2 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto skated on Colorado's top line at Monday's practice. Andrighetto took Gabriel Landeskog's spot alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog has been suspended for the next four games.

3 Matt Nieto Active

Matt Nieto scored a goal and added two assists as the Colorado Avalanche routed the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Saturday night. Nieto scored his team's sixth goal of the game and assisted on goals by Erik Johnson and Carl Soderberg. He now has four goals and eight points in 21 games for the Avalanche so far this season. He is often scratched, therefore his fantasy value is limited to those in extremely deep leagues.

4 Gabriel Bourque Active

Gabriel Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against Washington. Bourque had been in the lineup for each of Colorado's last four games. He has no points in six contests this season. Tyson Barrie will miss the game because of an injury.

5 Vladislav Kamenev I.L.

Vladislav Kamenev suffered a broken arm in his Colorado debut Thursday night. Kamenev is out indefinitely after he was hit hard by Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik. His third career NHL appearance lasted just eight shifts for 4:06 of ice time.

RW 1 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen popped in his eighth goal of the season in Colorado's 7-2 loss to Dallas on Sunday night. Rantanen now has 21 points in 25 games this season, putting him on pace to break the 60-point plateau in the 21-year-old's second full year in the NHL.

2 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be in the press box again on Saturday. It will be the second straight game that Yakupov will be scratched, as the Avalanche will go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards again versus Florida.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau found the back of the net in Colorado's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota on Friday. That gives Comeau five goals and nine points in 21 games this season. J.T. Compher also scored a goal for the Avalanche on Friday. Carl Soderberg, Gabriel Landeskog, and Tyson Barrie each registered an assist in the losing effort.

4 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson (lower body) is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday night versus Buffalo. Wilson has been given the green light to return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. He is projected to center the fourth line.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie has earned an assist in each of his last two games and he has five helpers in his past six outings. Barrie also has five goals and 12 assists in 17 career games against Dallas, along with a plus-12 rating and 18 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old blueliner has 19 points in 23 games this season.

2 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson scored his third goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Johnson tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period before the Lightning claimed the victory with three unanswered goals. He didn't have a point in his previous six outings. Johnson has 10 points in 27 games this campaign.

3 Samuel Girard Active

Samuel Girard will likely be with the Avalanche for the rest of the season. That shouldn't come as a surprise. Girard will play his 10th game of the year on Sunday and activate the first season of his entry-level contract. He has two assists in four games with Colorado since he was acquired from Nashville and he has topped 20 minutes of playing time in each outing.

4 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio will be a healthy scratch for the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night as they take on the Buffalo Sabres. Barberio has a goal and four points in 23 games so far this season for the Avalanche. Barberio is a depth defenseman who plays just over 10 minutes a night so his fantasy value is extremely limited. Duncan Siemens will take his place in the lineup. Gabriel Bourque will be the other scratch for Colorado.

5 Patrik Nemeth Active

Patrik Nemeth (lower body) returned to action on Thursday December 7. Nemeth had a minus-one rating in 15:31 minutes of ice time in his return. It was his first game since Nov. 5.

6 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov took responsibility for Colorado's 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Friday night. Zadorov had an ugly turnover on New Jersey's first goal and since the Avs lost by one, he felt like the loss was his fault. "It’s on me. It was a mistake. Cost us the game," Zadorov said. "I think I made a bad play on the second goal as well. I’m taking all the responsibility. It’s on me."

7 Anton Lindholm Active

Anton Lindholm (broken jaw) has been activated from injured reserve. Lindholm has been out of action since Nov. 4 because of a broken jaw. He doesn't have a point in nine games this year.

8 Duncan Siemens Active

Duncan Siemens will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers. Siemens didn't pick up a point in his only game of the season so far. Nail Yakupov and Gabriel Bourque will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

9 Sergei Boikov I.L.

Sergei Boikov will be out of action indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder. The Russian defenseman has yet to make an impact in the NHL and will not do so for the foreseeable future due to this injury. Too bad, as he had a big game Thursday night with a huge hit and a goal.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Active

Semyon Varlamov stopped 39 of the 42 shots he faced on Saturday night to carry the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. It's the first win of the month of December for Varlamov, who had lost four of his previous last five decisions. He improves his record to 9-7-1 on the season with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. The Avalanche aren't much of a threat in the Western Conference but Varlamov should continue to see lots of action in net.