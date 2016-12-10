Matthew Nieto | Winger | #83

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene snapped his six-game goal drought during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. He collected a goal and an assist during the effort, giving him 13 goals and 24 points in 31 games so far this season.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg suited up in his 200th consecutive game Tuesday night. It represents a career high for the Avalanche forward and it is the longest active streak on the team. Unfortunately, it was another match without a point for Soderberg in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He has nine points in 31 matches after he produced 51 points last year.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko potted his fourth goal of the year during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. It was his first goal since Nov. 29 and just his third point in the past 13 games. The Avalanche forward has 11 points in 33 contests this season.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell finally got his first point of 2016-17 in his 20th game. He scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston. Mitchell has never been much of an offensive contributor, but he can generate between 20-30 points.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in a 6-3 loss of the Colorado Avalanche to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night. Landeskog scored the first goal of the night and the final one for the Avs Tuesday. This is the second time this season he scored two goals in a night, but one has to scroll all the way back to mid-October against the Pittsburgh Penguins—22 games ago—to find his other multi-point effort and that has limited his fantasy appeal.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque scored his ninth goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia. He also was credited with five shots in the contest. Bourque has 12 points in 26 games for the Avalanche this season.

3 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne and Cody Goloubef will be scratched against the Rangers on Saturday. In 28 games so far this season, Colborne is still stuck at just three goals and four points along with 35 hits. Goloubef has two points with 12 blocks in seven games himself. Which indicates that both players are best suited for the waiver wire, unfortunately.

4 Matthew Nieto Active

The Colorado Avalanche have taken Matthew Nieto off waivers from the San Jose Sharks. It's not surprising that there was interest in Nieto on waivers. Though he fell out of favor with the Sharks and was scratched in eight straight contests leading up to him being put on waivers, the 24-year-old still has the potential to be a solid third line player in the NHL. He'll likely get that chance with Colorado and even if it doesn't work out, the Avalanche aren't risking much here.

5 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod wishes he had a bigger role with the Avalanche. "Hundred percent, hands down," McLeod said. "We’re professionals and it’s a privilege to play in the NHL. But I feel like I can still play and contribute more than what I’m getting right now. It’s more frustrating that we’re losing, and the way we’re losing hockey games. I wish I was more part of it." McLeod has been dressed for just 24 of 36 games so far and when he has played he's logged just 5:56 minutes per contest. He has a goal and 45 penalty minutes this season.

6 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen will be a healthy scratch when the Avalanche play on the road in Calgary. Martinsen will miss consecutive games for the first time in 2016-17, used sparingly between his first healthy scratch in late December, playing under 10 minutes during the five games leading up to last game's scratch.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon has scored only one goal in Colorado's last nine games. Is it any coincidence that the Avalanche have lost 10 games in a row? The Avs' best players have let the team down this season. MacKinnon, Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Barrie just have to play better for this team to avoid setting franchise records for futility.

2 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla picked up an assist and nearly fought Calgary captain Mark Giordano Wednesday night. The linesmen broke up the potential tilt before it happened, though. Iginla was heading to the penalty box on a holding call when he dropped the gloves to fight his former teammate. The 39-year-old veteran has posted just 10 points in 38 games this year.

3 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen netted a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver. He tied the game at 1-1 shortly after Canucks forward Bo Horvat opened the scoring. Rantanen has six goals and 17 points in 32 games this campaign.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau sealed Colorado's 3-1 win over Toronto on Sunday night. He scored into an empty net for a shorthanded goal from 150 feet away. "I was happy to see it go in," Comeau said. "Most of the empty-net goals are (one-man advantages). To get it on 6-on-4 for them and bunch of time on the power play was huge. At that point, you're just trying to get into shot lanes. You can't pressure." He has five goals this season, with two coming in the last two games.

D 1 Tyson Barrie Active

Tyson Barrie scored at the 11:42 mark of the third, but ultimately failed to stem a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. Barrie scored only his second goal of the season in the loss and reversed a trend of 18 games without finding the back of the net. Despite a lack of goals, he has been productive in recent weeks, however, and now has a five-game streak in which he scored at least one point.

2 Erik Johnson I.L.

Erik Johnson will be lost to the Avlanache for 6-8 weeks with a broken fibula. He broke his leg in the second period of Saturday night's 3-0 loss to Dallas. This is a big blow to the Avalanche as the team had been reeling on defense even before Johnson's injury. We suggest you look for a permanent replacemet for Johnson without delay.

3 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin didn't take part in Sunday's practice due to an illness. It remains to be seen if Beauchemin will be available for Monday's game. He has seven assists in 36 games this season.

4 Nikita Zadorov Active

Colorado coach Jared Bednar appreciates the progress that Nikita Zadorov has made this season. "We talked to him a lot early in the year about just honing in on his defensive details, working on those details, improving and being more of a physical presence in front of our net and keeping guys off the net. Right now, I would say he'd put more work into his conditioning off the ice," Bednar said. "We feel like he can handle more minutes, but we wanted him to get into better condition in order to be able to do that. He's been committed there and I believe that's given him some confidence on the ice. I would say over the past 10 to 12 games we've seen him play some of his best games of the year, amidst a tough stretch." He has posted five assists, 41 penalty minutes, 85 hits and a minus-13 rating in 33 matches this season. The 21-year-old wants to keep working on his offensive game and he intends to shoot more often.

5 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin (lower body) should be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche have some question marks, including Tyutin, going into Thursday's contest. Those should be cleared up at the morning skate.

6 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch scored the only goal for the Colorado Avalanche as they lost a 4-1 contest to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. Wiercioch’s goal came late in the third period, but it saved the Avs from a shutout. He not only kept Colorado from being blanked, but he snapped a 16-game streak in which he failed to earn a point. His last point came with an assist against the Oilers November 23rd and his last goal was earned November 15th.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

8 Eric Gelinas Active

Eric Gelinas will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. The 25-year-old has only suited up in 17 games this season and he's accumulated just one assist and a minus-2 rating this season. He isn't on the fantasy radar. Andreas Martinsen will join him in the press box.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Sidelined

Semyon Varlamov (groin) isn't traveling with the Avalanche. Varlamov obviously won't play on Monday in Vancouver and it's doubtful that he'll join the team in time for Wednesday's game in Calgary. The good news is that he has been skating on his own.

2 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard made 33 saves but gave up four goals as the Colorado Avalanche lost a 4-1 contest to the Calgary Flames Wednesday night. Pickard was simply gunned down as he faced more than twice the number of shots as the opposing goalie Brian Elliott. With a save percentage of .892, this was the eighth time in the past 11 games that he failed to crack the .900 mark. It was also the fifth time in the last six games that he faced more than 30 shots on goal. Without a little more defensive help it is going to be difficult to record victories.