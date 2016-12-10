Player Page

Matthew Nieto | Winger | #83

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (47) / SJ
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

The Colorado Avalanche have taken Matthew Nieto off waivers from the San Jose Sharks.
It's not surprising that there was interest in Nieto on waivers. Though he fell out of favor with the Sharks and was scratched in eight straight contests leading up to him being put on waivers, the 24-year-old still has the potential to be a solid third line player in the NHL. He'll likely get that chance with Colorado and even if it doesn't work out, the Avalanche aren't risking much here. Jan 5 - 12:12 PM
Source: Renaud Lavoie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
16022-340000024.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013SJ 66101424-41613002124.081
2014SJ 72101727-122013011135.074
2015SJ 678917-8100120190.089
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3LA000000000000.000
Dec 31@ LA000000000000.000
Dec 30PHI000000000000.000
Dec 27@ ANA000000000000.000
Dec 23EDM000000000000.000
Dec 20CAL000000000000.000
Dec 18@ CHI000000000000.000
Dec 16@ MON000000000000.000
Dec 14@ OTT1000-10000000.000
Dec 13@ TOR100012000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Matthew Nieto
5Cody McLeod
6Andreas Martinsen
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
3Jeremy Smith
 

 