C 1 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask will be a healthy scratch for the Hurricanes on Sunday against the Islanders. Josh Jooris will take Rask's place in the lineup. Rask, who has only three goals and five points in 18 games this season, logged 11:50 of ice time on Saturday versus Buffalo.

2 Jordan Staal Active

The line of Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastien Aho has been red hot the last five games. Over that span, the unit has combined for seven goals and 22 points to fuel the Canes to a 3-1-1 record. Staal has two goals and six assists, Teravianen has three goals and five assists and Aho has two goals and four helpers over that period. Needless to say, if you have a member of this unit on your fantasy squad, he should be active in your lineup.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored two goals and registered an assist in Carolina's 3-2 overtime victory against Buffalo. Ryan is coming off his first full NHL campaign where he scored 11 goals and 29 points in 67 contests. He's already 30-years-old, but thanks to that solid campaign he earned a one-year, $1.425 million contract for 2017-18. Josh Jooris netted a shorthanded goal for Carolina. Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe accounted for Buffalo's markers.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (flu) will draw back into the Hurricanes' lineup on Saturday. Kruger wasn't able to play on Thursday. He's projected to play on the fourth line now that he's healthy.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner found the back of the net for the second straight game on Monday. Although Skinner has just two assists this season, he already has nine goals through 16 contests. He's reached the 30-goal milestone on three separate occasions and established a new career-high in 2016-17 with 37 markers. There's definitely the potential there for him to flirt with a new career-high this season.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho picked up a goal and assist in a 6-4 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Staal, Teravainen and Aho combined beautifully to set up Aho's second goal of the season. After going 15 games without a goal, Aho now has goals in back-to-back games, and has brought his point total up to 13 in 17 games this season. The talented Finn is a must own in fantasy circles.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

4 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Dallas Stars. Di Giuseppe, who was just called up from the minors on Sunday, hasn't suited up in a game for the Hurricanes this season. Klas Dahlbeck will also watch the game from the press box. Neither of these players will have fantasy value this season.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn seems to be coming into his own in his third NHL campaign. McGinn had 10 goals and 20 points in 78 career contests coming into 2017-18, but he had been a significant contributor offensively at the AHL level. Although he's still just averaging 12:14 minutes per game with the Hurricanes this season, he's shown some of that offensive potential with five goals and nine points in 16 contests. "I definitely feel more comfortable and confident in my game this year," McGinn said. "Coming in here I felt more able to produce and put points on the board. I think it’s really helping me in the way I’m playing right now." We don't recommend grabbing him in standard leagues yet, but it's worth monitoring the 23-year-old.

RW 1 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm ended his four-game point drought on Monday. Lindholm registered an assist in Carolina's 5-1 win over Dallas. He has three goals and eight points in 16 contests this season, which is below the pace we're hoping for from him. He set a career-high in 2016-17 with 45 points and went into this campaign as a potential breakout candidate. It's looking like that won't happen, but he could still heat up enough to challenge the 50-point milestone.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored a goal and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night. Williams' goal was Carolina's third of the evening and was scored in an empty net. He also assisted on Derek Ryan's game-winning goal. The 36-year old now has two goals and 11 points in 13 games so far this season with the Hurricanes. He's scoring a bit above his usual pace but you can expect that to even out as he has been good for just above 40 points for the past four seasons now.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuro Teravainen registered his 10th assist of the season in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Once upon a time, Teuro Teravainen had just one goal in 11 games. Following his four-point night on Nov. 13, which included a hat-trick, the forward has embarked on a three-game scoring streak. He has seven points in his last three games and nine in his last five. Overall, six goals and 16 points in 18 games.

4 Lee Stempniak I.L.

Lee Stempniak has been recalled by the Hurricanes following a one-game conditioning stint with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Stempniak has yet to see action this season and suffered an upper-body injury during his first minor-league appearance on Friday against Utica. Consider him day-to-day for now.

5 Josh Jooris Sidelined

Josh Jooris is out Saturday due to a lower-body injury. Jooris missed Friday's practice and while Hurricanes coach Bill Peters previously suggested that it was a maintenance day, this ailment might have been the cause. Jooris has two goals and four points in 13 games this season.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk is expected to play Monday night even though he left the morning skate early. The reason for his departure was not given. Faulk has struggled offensively this season with one goal and only three points in 15 games.

2 Jaccob Slavin Active

If you are in a hockey pool that values penalty minutes, you might want to stay away from Jaccob Slavin. Slavin, who has yet to register a penalty in nine games this season, has the fewest PIMs amongst players who have averaged more than 23 minutes per game since the 2016-17 campaign. He has had only six minor penalties in 91 games despite playing over a period of hockey each night. You may want to keep that in mind when considering whether to roster Slavin.

3 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce was back in action Friday night against the Blue Jackets. He had missed the last 10 days worth of action with a concussion. Peace logged 23:03 Friday night, took two shots on goal in 25 shifts. He seems safe to activate.

4 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin has quietly been producing on the Hurricanes' blueline as of late. In his last three games, Hanifin has registered four assists. If he is still available in your fantasy pool or can be acquired relatively cheaply, we recommend you pursue him.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) made his return to the Hurricanes' lineup on Thursday. van Riemsdyk was sidelined for three straight games due to the injury. He was used somewhat sparingly in his return as he posted a minus-one rating in 14:05 minutes of ice time. It wouldn't be surprising to see his ice time creep upwards as the season progresses.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury made his NHL debut in Carolina's 2017-18 opener against Minnesota. Fleury logged 14:23 of ice time in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wild. He was credited with one shot, one hit and two blocks in the contest. Fleury was the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck will be back in the lineup Sunday. Dahlbeck hasn't played since Nov. 2, but he will be in the lineup for the second game of Carolina's back-to-back situation on Sunday when they host the Islanders. Haydn Fleury will be a healthy scratch.

G 1 Scott Darling Active

Scott Darling made 24 saves on 25 shots in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. It was the fourth time in six starts that Darling held his opponent to just one goal. It was a great way to rebound after allowing five goals on 35 shots on Thursday night. Darling's record is now 6-4-4, with a goals-against-average of 2.46 and a save percentage of .909.