Victor Rask | Center | #49

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (42) / CAR
Recent News

Victor Rask will be a healthy scratch for the Hurricanes on Sunday against the Islanders.
Josh Jooris will take Rask's place in the lineup. Rask, who has only three goals and five points in 18 games this season, logged 11:50 of ice time on Saturday versus Buffalo. Nov 19 - 4:45 PM
Source: Michael Smith on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
18325100100131.097
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014CAR80112233-141629002172.064
2015CAR80212748-624513005160.131
2016CAR82162945-101646013186.086
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 18@ BUF100000000000.000
Nov 16@ NYI1000-20000003.000
Nov 13DAL100010000000.000
Nov 11CHI100010000002.000
Nov 10@ CLM100000000001.000
Nov 7FLA100010000003.000
Nov 4@ ARI100000000001.000
Nov 2@ COL1101-10000003.333
Oct 29ANA100010000006.000
Oct 27STL1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Victor Rask
2Jordan Staal
3Derek Ryan
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Phil Di Giuseppe
5Brock McGinn
RW1Elias Lindholm
2Justin Williams
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Lee Stempniak
5Josh Jooris
D1Justin Faulk
2Jaccob Slavin
3Brett Pesce
4Noah Hanifin
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
G1Scott Darling
2Cam Ward
 

 