J.T. Miller | Winger | #10

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 206
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (15) / NYR
Recent News

JT Miller put Mat Zuccarello's overtime feed home on Sunday to beat the Red Wings, 1-0.
It's his fifth winner of the season and the 16th overall goal of the campaign as well to give him 34 points in 47 games. Miller has points in nine of his last 10 games with seven goals and 12 points in that span. Jan 22 - 3:34 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4615183313151430483.181
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012NYR26224-781100043.047
2013NYR30336-6180200046.065
2014NYR581013235232100392.109
2015NYR82222143104622005135.163
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 19@ TOR110110000014.250
Jan 17DAL1000-10000000.000
Jan 14@ MON110115001002.500
Jan 13TOR110110000004.250
Jan 7@ CLM101110010000.000
Jan 4@ PHI102220000000.000
Jan 3BUF101110000000.000
Dec 31@ COL120220000013.667
Dec 29@ ARI1112000100011.000
Dec 27OTT100010000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
3Magnus Hellberg
 

 