Player Page

Roster

Connor Murphy | Defenseman | #5

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (20) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Connor Murphy will be out for approximately eight weeks because of a back injury.
Murphy may not be available until November if that timetable holds true. The 25-year-old defender posted 14 points in 76 games in 2017-18 during his first season with the Blackhawks. Sep 14 - 11:16 AM
Source: Chicago Blackhawks on Twitter
More Connor Murphy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7621214-33400000109.018
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013ARI301785100000130.033
2014PHO73437-27420000072.056
2015ARI786111754812001101.059
2016ARI7721517-13450010181.025
2017CHI7621214-33400000109.018
Connor Murphy's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Connor Murphy's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Connor Murphy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Connor Murphy's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Victor Ejdsell
5David Kampf
6Marcus Kruger
LW1Brandon Saad
2Dylan Sikura
3Chris Kunitz
4Matthew Highmore
5Andreas Martinsen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3John Hayden
4Dominik Kahun
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Erik Gustafsson
5Brandon Manning
6Connor Murphy
7Blake Hillman
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Cam Ward
3Anton Forsberg
 

 