C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews looks at last season's shortcomings as a learning experience. For the first time since 2008, Chicago wasn't able to make the playoffs in 2017-18. "Whether you're a veteran player or a young guy that went through that season last year, we're all looking at ways we can be better as individuals," Toews said. "I think if you put those same guys back on the ice, you're going to get a different product. Top-down, from our coaching staff to our players, we're all looking to communicate better and to find ways to get the ultimate result that we want on the ice." The big issue for Chicago last season was Corey Crawford being limited to 28 games due to injury, but there's room for improvement on Toews' end. He was limited to 52 points last season, which is a career-low for him if you exclude the lockout shortened 2013 campaign. He's still just 30-years-old so there's naturally time for him to bounce back.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz is aiming to be more consistent this year and play a stronger 200-foot game. "Bringing it every night the same way. That's what the best guys in the League do. They do it for 82 games," Schmaltz said. "That's my next step, making sure I'm playing hard away from the puck every game. My offensive skill will take care of itself with the numbers, or whatever, the expectations. I'm not too worried about that." Schmaltz had on-ice chemistry with Patrick Kane last season en route to a 52-point effort and he will look to build on that in 2018-19.

3 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov potted his 20th goal of the season on Sunday in a 3-1 victory versus Boston. Anisimov finished the contest with five shots on target. He has three straight 20-goal seasons with the Blackhawks, but he only has 28 points in 60 games this campaign.

4 Victor Ejdsell Active

Victor Ejdsell could open training camp alongside Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane. Ejdsell, who can play center or the wing, skated in six games with Chicago last season. He turned heads for Rockford while playing in the AHL playoffs when he collected 12 points in 13 outings.

5 David Kampf Active

David Kampf will finish the season with Rockford of the AHL. Chicago's campaign is over and Kampf posted 11 points in 46 outings. He has 16 points in 30 matches with Rockford this year.

6 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger is excited to be back with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kruger was reacquired by Chicago in a trade with Arizona on Thursday. It was the second time Kruger had been traded this summer as he spent the 2017-18 campaign with Carolina. His stint with the Hurricanes went poorly, but he had been playing with a sports hernia, so that was presumably part of the problem. He underwent surgery and it sounds like the injury is behind him. "I feel ready to go, so it’s not going to be any problem for training camp or next year," Kruger said. "What went wrong, I don’t know. I wasn’t playing enough, as a team, or me either. I’m really excited to show what I can do and how I can play and get better from it."

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad skated alongside Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz on the first day of training camp. Saad logged some action on that combination last season. He disappointed in 2017-18 with 18 goals and 35 points over 82 games, but he is a great bounce-back candidate this year.

2 Dylan Sikura Active

Dylan Sikura had two assists in his first NHL game on Thursday night. Sikura had a hand in goals by Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg. He also had four shots on net in 13:52 of ice time.

3 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz shouldn't have problems fitting in with the Blackhawks given his recent roots with the team. Kunitz's wife is from the area, so he's been spending his summers in Chicago for a while now. That's led to him spending the offseasons training with Blackhawks players, including Patrick Kane. "We're just excited to be part of an unbelievable organization that has a chance to win every single year," Kunitz said. "They're going to put the right pieces in place to try to accomplish that and we want to come aboard and help in any way we can, [whether] that's playing a checking role, going out and shutting down other teams down or if it's getting moved up once in a while, I'm ready for all facets of helping a team to win and maybe helping some of the young guys along the way."

4 Matthew Highmore Active

Matthew Highmore has been sent back to Rockford of the AHL. Highmore had two goals in 13 games with the Blackhawks this month. He logged 14:03 of ice time against San Jose on Monday night.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen has inked a one-year contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. Martinsen had a goal and 17 penalty minutes in nine games with Chicago last season. He also recorded 12 goals and 28 points in 64 AHL contests.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane is motivated to get Chicago back into the playoffs this year. The Blackhawks finished last in the Central Division in 2017-18 with a record of 33-39-10. "Look at a team like Colorado, they finished in last place (in 2016-17) and then last year they were one of the hottest teams in the League and made the playoffs and had a great season," Kane said. "That can happen with any team. That gives us a little bit of a positive outlook." He led the team in scoring last season with 76 points (27 goals, 49 assists) in 82 games.

2 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat has excelled in the 2018 IIHF World Championships. DeBrincat has a goal and eight points in seven games for Team USA. The tournament has been a nice way for him to build on his outstanding rookie campaign for Chicago where he scored 28 goals and 52 points in 82 contests. The United States are set to face the Czech Republic in the Quarterfinals.

3 John Hayden Active

John Hayden has agreed to a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago didn't release the financial terms, but the contract is reportedly worth a total of $1.5 million. Hayden had four goals and 13 points in 47 games with Chicago last season. He also scored five goals and 17 points in 24 contests at the AHL level.

4 Dominik Kahun Active

Dominik Kahun will get a chance to crack Chicago's roster at training camp. "If people aren't that familiar, he's a really fun player to watch," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said. "He's quick, offensive, has good skills, and is probably more of a playmaker than a goal scorer. He's one of those guys where the puck's off his stick as quick as he gets it, and he’s moving it to the guy that's open. So I think he's going to fit in well with a lot of our forwards." The 23-year-old joined Chicago on an entry-level contract after playing the past four seasons in Germany's top league.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith still feels that he has "a lot left in the tank" and he will look to bounce back in 2018-19. "Obviously it wasn't the year that I expected. It was frustrating in a lot of ways," said Keith of the 2017-18 campaign. "It just seemed like there's a lot that went wrong. When you're a successful team, everything seems easier. Little plays, you know our habits — we've got to get back to that." Keith, who will turn 35 this summer, struggled defensively and offensively. He scored only two goals in 82 games on 187 shots and he finished with a minus-29 rating. Keith intends to train hard over the summer and come back renewed for the 2018-19 season.

2 Brent Seabrook Sidelined

Brent Seabrook is expected to miss about one week due to an abdominal injury. Seabrook may still get into some preseason action if this injury doesn't linger. He appeared in 81 games last year and the only match he missed was due to a healthy scratch.

3 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Rutta has six goals and 20 points in 54 games this season. Rookie Blake Hillman will take his spot in the lineup.

4 Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Gustafsson tied the game at one at the 8:08 mark of the third period, but the 'Hawks allowed the Blues to score three unanswered goals. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating and one shot on goal in 19:21 of ice time. The 26-year-old has five goals and 16 points in 34 games this season. Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz registered the assists on Chicago's only goals.

5 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning credited a call from Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman and coach Joel Quenneville with helping him decide to sign with Chicago. "When Stan and Joel talked to me, they talked about how they see me as a player. I was like, ‘That’s bang on,’" Manning said. "That’s who I am, that’s what I take pride in. Take pride in my defense, maybe chip in (offensively) once in a while, play physical. They’re like, ‘That’s what we need, that’s what we’re looking for.’" Manning inked a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Blackhawks. He had seven goals, 19 points, and 56 penalty minutes in 65 contests with the Philadelphia Flyers last season.

6 Connor Murphy Sidelined

Connor Murphy will be out for approximately eight weeks because of a back injury. Murphy may not be available until November if that timetable holds true. The 25-year-old defender posted 14 points in 76 games in 2017-18 during his first season with the Blackhawks.

7 Blake Hillman Active

Blake Hillman will be in the mix for a roster spot with Chicago this season. "I have a great opportunity ahead of me and my coaching staff at Denver's really prepared me well for this," Hillman said. "Obviously, the goal is to make the team out of training camp, to be on the opening night roster. But if that doesn't happen and I go to [the American Hockey League], that's how it is." There could be one or two spots available on the Blackhawks' defense corps, but he will face stiff competition from Erik Gustafsson, Gustav Forsling and Henri Jokiharju. Hillman appeared in four games for Chicago last year and he recorded one goal.

8 Gustav Forsling Sidelined

Gustav Forsling underwent surgery on his right wrist. Forsling is expected to need 14 weeks of recovery time. He won't be able to compete for a roster spot at training camp now entering the 2018-19 campaign and could miss the first month of the regular season. Forsling appeared in 41 games with Chicago last year and should get a look in the NHL once he is healthy again.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford took to the ice early on Friday morning. Crawford worked with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite an hour before camp officially opened. While it's encouraging that he is back on the ice, it doesn't seem like he is back to 100 percent yet. Crawford will not practice with his teammates on Friday.

2 Cam Ward Active

For Cam Ward, leaving the Carolina Hurricanes has been tough to swallow. Ward, 34, has spent his entire career up to this point with Carolina. "It has been really emotional, to be honest," Ward said. "Never did I imagine that I would be in this situation and have to picture myself playing anywhere else but in Carolina. I definitely loved being a Hurricane and dedicated a lot of blood, sweat and tears to the organization over all the years. Once I found out that things were going to happen and go in a different direction, I was humbled by the response of other organizations reaching out to me. That got me excited again to think about the new possibilities and any idea of being in the new organization. Today being the day, it has really started to sink in. We're excited and nervous and all the other emotions." Ward agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. Assuming Corey Crawford is healthy for the 2018-19 campaign, Ward will serve as the backup goaltender.