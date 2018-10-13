NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Josh Leivo | Winger | #32

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 192
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (86) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Vancouver has acquired Josh Leivo from Toronto in exchange for Michael Carcone.
The Leafs needed to make a roster move after signing William Nylander and the Canucks took advantage of the situation and got a player who is capable of contributing offensively. He has four goals and six points in 27 games this season, while skating on the fourth line and Toronto's second power-play unit. In 84 career NHL games, Leivo has 14 goals and 28 points. Dec 3 - 12:40 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27426172100238.105
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2013TOR711200000004.250
2014TOR9101-140000010.100
2015TOR12505261000120.250
2016TOR132810241200027.074
2017TOR16134060000025.040
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 1@ MIN100010000002.000
Nov 28SJ100000000000.000
Nov 26BOS1101001000111.000
Nov 24PHI1101100000011.000
Nov 23@ CLM100000000002.000
Nov 21@ CAR100000000004.000
Nov 19CLM100010000000.000
Nov 16@ ANA100000000003.000
Nov 15@ SJ110110000002.500
Nov 13@ LA100000000001.000

PosRoleName
C1Bo Horvat
2Elias Pettersson
3Brandon Sutter
4Jay Beagle
5Adam Gaudette
LW1Sven Baertschi
2Loui Eriksson
3Antoine Roussel
4Josh Leivo
5Tim Schaller
RW1Brock Boeser
2Jake Virtanen
3Tyler Motte
4Sam Gagner
5Nikolay Goldobin
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Erik Gudbranson
5Ben Hutton
6Troy Stecher
7Derrick Pouliot
8Alex Biega
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 