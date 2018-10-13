Josh Leivo | Winger | #32

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat scored the Canucks' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday. It was Horvat's 12th goal and 25th point in 29 games. Antoine Roussel and Tyler Motte assisted on Horvat's goal.

2 Elias Pettersson Active

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist Saturday. The super rookie picked up his 13th goal and eighth assist of the season and snapped a two-game pointless streak. The early favorite for the Calder Trophy has the 21 points in only 20 contests and is a must-start (and must-watch) every time he skates onto the ice.

3 Brandon Sutter I.L.

Brandon Sutter has a shoulder injury. Vancouver is awaiting the results of an MRI. Once the team gets that, they expect to know how long Sutter will be out of action.

4 Jay Beagle I.L.

Jay Beagle (broken forearm) is not expected to return until December. Beagle was given a six-week timetable after he sustained a broken forearm on Oct. 13 against Florida. He has one assist in five games this year.

5 Adam Gaudette Active

Adam Gaudette had an assist Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Arizona. It was the first point of Gaudette's NHL career. The forward is highly regarded after a strong college career at Northeastern where he was Hockey East's player of the year last season. The Canucks stole him in 2015, selecting him at 149. He has a high ceiling at this time and should be grabbed in most leagues.

LW 1 Sven Baertschi I.L.

Sven Baertschi did not have a good skate on Saturday, his first one since he suffered a concussion on October 24. Baertschi started skating but had to stop after 15 minutes as he was feeling dizzy. He said that he is having blurry vision as well as headaches. That is not good news for the winger who had three goals and six points in 10 games before the injury. He knows that he cannot rush back at this time and he could be out for a long while. Stay tuned.

2 Loui Eriksson Active

Loui Eriksson had a goal and an assist in Vancouver's 4-3 shootout loss Saturday afternoon. Eriksson has been red hot with four goals and seven points in his last four games. Jake Virtanen and Erik Gudbranson also each found the back of the net for Vancouver. Antoine Roussel registered two assists in the losing effort.

3 Antoine Roussel Active

Antoine Roussel (upper body) will not play on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Roussel has three goals and eight points in 23 games this season. He has failed to pick up a point in his last five games. Tim Schaller will be taking his place in the lineup.

4 Josh Leivo Active

Vancouver has acquired Josh Leivo from Toronto in exchange for Michael Carcone. The Leafs needed to make a roster move after signing William Nylander and the Canucks took advantage of the situation and got a player who is capable of contributing offensively. He has four goals and six points in 27 games this season, while skating on the fourth line and Toronto's second power-play unit. In 84 career NHL games, Leivo has 14 goals and 28 points.

5 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller registered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win against Pittsburgh Tuesday night. Schaller had been held off the scoresheet in his first three games with Vancouver. He had 12 goals and 22 points in 82 contests with Boston in 2017-18.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser scored two goals in a 4-3 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Boeser got on the board for the first time since returning from a groin injury that kept him sidelined for weeks. The winger opened the scoring in the first period before adding his sixth of the season in the third period, albeit in a losing effort against the Golden Knights. Since he's healthy again, it's becoming safer to rely on him as a starting option in fantasy.

2 Jake Virtanen Active

Jake Virtanen scored a pair of goals in the same game for the first time in his NHL career during a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. Both of Virtanen's goals tied the game after Chicago took 1-0 and 2-1 leads during the first two periods of the game. His first of the game came on a breakaway following a Chicago turnover at the offensive blue-line and his second was scored on a one-timer from the high-slot. The 22-year old came very close to recording his first career hat-trick, but his shot just missed the net after the puck deflected off a defender. He now has three goals in his last two games and has amassed five goals and seven points so far this season.

3 Tyler Motte Active

Tyler Motte will suit up for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. Motte was scratched for Saturday's match versus Florida. He has one goal in three outings this campaign.

4 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner scored his first of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Gagner was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL this week and got his second point in his fourth appearance with a power-play marker. The Canucks are in need of offense and keeping Gagner in the lineup can only help. Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson also scored and had an assist, while Adam Gaudette netted his first NHL goal and Tyler Motte got an empty-netter.

5 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin registered a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Monday night. Goldobin assisted on Elias Pettersson’s first period powerplay goal to tie the game at one apiece and later scored a goal of his own late in the second period to bring Vancouver within one. The 23-year old Russian forward has amassed three goals and 13 points in 2018-19 and now has points in consecutive games.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alexander Edler (knee) was activated from the IL on Saturday. Edler played 16:19 and was a plus-one in his first game in a month. The veteran blueliner has five assists in 11 games this season. Get him back in your lineup if you haven't already done so.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev has declared himself good to go on Tuesday night. Tanev said he will be back, so he probably won't be a game-time decision anymore. He missed five games due to a bruised hip.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Del Zotto dressed for the Canucks first two games of the season, going pointless and held without a shot on goal. Joining him in the press box will be Darren Archibald who hasn't dressed for the Canucks at all yet this season.

4 Erik Gudbranson Sidelined

Erik Gudbranson (neck) will miss Thursday's game. It will be Gudbranson's second straight contest on the sidelines. He might be available on Saturday though. He has two goals, seven points in 26 games in 2018-19.

5 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton had a goal and an assist Thursday. It was the fourth goal of the season for the defenseman who did not score last season in 61 games. He had only six helpers in 2017-18 and he has already matched his total points as he has two helpers this season. He is worth looking at in deep pools.

6 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. The 24-year-old has one goal and seven points in 25 games this season. Derrick Pouliot and Tim Schaller will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

The Vancouver Canucks won't have Derrick Pouliot in the lineup on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Pouliot has four points in 25 games. This will be the third straight game that he sits as a scratch.

8 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega is not expected to play in Monday night's contest against the New York Rangers. Biega has two assists in five games this season. Brendan Gaunce is also expected to miss the game.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves, but allowed four goals in a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Markstrom has only won once in his last nine starts for the Canucks, including Thursday night's loss where he allowed four goals on 31 shots. He's not the option you need for your fantasy team. His record falls to 8-9-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .897 save percentage.