All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares didn't want to discuss details on his contract situation, but he reiterated Tuesday that he wants to stay with the New York Islanders. Tavares has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1, but he still doesn't have a new deal and can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. However, he is confident that something will be worked out eventually. "I think I'll just keep that all internal," Tavares told TSN in Toronto. "We've had great open communication, it's obviously a great place to play, I've enjoyed my time being an Islander and I want that experience to continue. For me, I just want to get ready for the upcoming season and work on being the best player I can be for the Islanders."

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored twice for the United States in a 3-0 win over Italy on Wednesday in preliminary round action at the World Hockey Championship. He has three goals and one assist in four games at the tournament so far. Nelson had 20 goals and 45 points in 81 games for the Islanders during the 2016-17 campaign.

3 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday March 14. Quine was out for seven straight games. He recorded three shots on goal in 11:20 minutes on Tuesday.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas will need six weeks to recover from his finger injury. Cizikas missed the Islanders' final six games. The Islanders failed to make the playoffs, so he'll have all summer to recover and prepare for the 2017-18 campaign.

5 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal is hoping to crack the New York Islanders lineup to start the 2017-18 season. The Islanders first round pick and 16th overall in 2015 has had a couple of nice training camps but ultimately was returned to Seattle of the WHL. "I think maybe both camps, as it got closer to the season, I was guilty of trying to do too much, just getting away from what I’m good at," Barzal said. "I just want to show what I can do and I feel pretty confident in my game." He had only 10 goals but had 69 assists for the Thunderbirds in 41 games and chipped in with seven goals and 25 points in 16 playoff games. Look for Barzal to likely see some minor league time next season but also get a look-see at the NHL level.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Saturday. Lee has 33 goals and 51 points in 80 games this season. Jason Chimera netted the game-winning goal early in the third period. Adam Pelech accounted for the Islanders' other marker. Nick Leddy assisted on two of the Islanders' four goals.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

The Islanders did not ask Andrew Ladd to waive his no-move clause. Ladd will have to be protected in the expansion draft as a result. He played the first season of his seven-year, $38.5 million contract in 2016-17. Ladd produced just 31 points in 78 games in his first campaign with New York.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier registered two assists in the Islanders' 3-2 win over the Rangers Wednesday night. Beauvillier has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has eight goals and 21 points in 56 contests this season.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin's upper-body injury was a shoulder problem. Kulemin won't need surgery to correct the problem. He had 12 goals and 23 points in 72 contests this season.

5 Shane Prince Active

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Islanders forward Anders Lee is excited to have Jordan Eberle on the roster for the 2017-18 season. "[Eberle's] bringing a right-handed shot as a forward that can obviously shoot and score from anywhere," Lee said. "He's a playmaker out on the ice and sees the ice extremely well. He can add some extra threats for us on the power play that can really help elevate us." Eberle accounted for 51 points last season in 82 games, but he is projected to skate alongside John Tavares and could return to the 60-point plateau in 2017-18.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey was not protected by the Islanders for the expansion draft, but New York may have insured that he stays on their roster. It's rumored that the Islanders will trade a first-round pick to the Golden Knights, but it isn't clear who that would make Vegas stay away from in the expansion draft. New York also exposed Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome, Calvin de Haan, Thomas Hickey, Scott Mayfield, Shane Prince, Nikolay Kulemin, Jason Chimera, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Jaroslav Halak. It's believed that Nelson, Strome and de Haan won't be taken, but we won't know for sure until Wednesday. Bailey could be an attractive option for the Golden Knights if he's available.

3 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang has been sent to the minors. The Islanders' season is over, but Ho-Sang can still get some extra playing time in the AHL. He did alright with the Islanders for the most part, scoring four goals and 10 points in 21 games.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck was dealing with a nagging groin injury. Clutterbuck won't need offseason surgery to deal with the issue. He had five goals and 20 points in 66 games this season.

5 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

6 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders. Gionta will earn $650,000 at the NHL level or $225,000 in the minors. In 26 appearances with the Islanders last season, he contributed one goal and five assists. Gionta also had three points in seven outings with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy picked up his 31st assist of the campaign during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. Mark it now 42 points in 77 games for the talented defender. Every point creates a new high water mark in points.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan and the New York Islanders have agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million. The agreement was made before his scheduled arbitration hearing on Wednesday. De Haan had his best offensive season in 2016-17 with five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 82 games. He also ranked fourth in the NHL with 190 blocked shots. "Calvin is a home-grown product of the organization and has developed into one of our top defensemen during his time with the organization," GM Garth Snow said. "He plays important minutes for our club and we're excited to have him back for one more year." The 26-year-old defender will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2017-18 season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will play his second straight game as a winger on Thursday against the Hurricanes. Once again, he'll skate to the left of Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey on the team's third line. Hickey scored the overtime winner over Nashville on Tuesday. He has four goals and 20 points with 87 hits and 102 blocks in 73 games this season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg was named the Best Defenseman at the 2017 World Hockey Championship. He produced one goal and seven assists for eight points in eight games for Team Germany. Seidenberg also earned a spot on the tournament All-Star Team. The 35-year-old defender had a strong World Cup of Hockey for Team Europe as well and played well for the Islanders in 2016-17. He will be back with the Isles next season after he signed a one-year extension last month.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be scratched against the Sabres on Sunday. Over 21 games this season the rugged defender has posted six points along with 31 blocks and 34 hits.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech has signed a four-year contract with the New York Islanders. Pelech's new deal will reportedly have an average annual value of $1.6 million. "Adam has proven at a very young age that he's capable of playing an important defensive role on our team," said GM Garth Snow. "He will be an important piece of our defensive core moving forward and I'm excited to watch him continue to develop at the NHL level." He produced 10 points in 44 games with the Isles last year and he had five points in 13 AHL appearances with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

The New York Islanders have protected five defensemen as part of their eight skaters. The Islanders protected Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Travis Hamonic, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock as well as John Tavares, Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee up front with Thomas Greiss in net. That means that Ryan Strome is available as well as Brock Nelson for the Golden Knights.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss stopped 42 of 43 shots to hand Germany a 2-1 victory over Team USA in the 2017 World Championship. Greiss had to stand out in order for Germany to stay in this one as the United States outshot them 20-6 in the third period alone. It's got to be a thrill for him after his 2016-17 run ended with the Islanders falling just short of the playoffs. Greiss had a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage in 51 regular season games in 2016-17. This was the first game of the 2017 Worlds for Germany and America.