Shane Prince | Winger | #11

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (61) / OTT
Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery.
Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season. Aug 14 - 4:49 PM
Source: NHL.com/Islanders
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5051318-9181200271.070
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2014OTT201110000002.000
2015NYI62611175100000188.068
2016NYI5051318-9181200271.070
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mathew Barzal
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Joshua Ho-Sang
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Jason Chimera
6Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 