Craig Smith | Winger | #15

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/5/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208
College: University of Wisconsin
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 4 (98) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Craig Smith is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks.
Smith has scored 21, 23 and 24 goals in each of the last three seasons, but he's managed to find the back of the net just seven times in 42 games in 2016-17. He has just one goal in his last 24 contests. Brad hunt, who the Preds claimed on waivers from St. Louis, is also watching the game from the press box. Jan 17 - 10:29 PM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
427714-1242100074.095
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2011NAS72142236-93067001172.081
2012NAS444812-11202500083.048
2013NAS79242852162273004215.112
2014NAS82232144114463004252.091
2015NAS8221163744023006199.106
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14@ COL100000000002.000
Jan 12BOS100000000001.000
Jan 10VAN100000000002.000
Jan 8@ CHI1000-20000001.000
Jan 6@ FLA110100000003.333
Jan 5@ TB100000000000.000
Jan 3MON100010000000.000
Dec 30@ STL101112000001.000
Dec 29CHI100002000001.000
Dec 27MIN1000-10000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Derek Grant
6Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Miikka Salomaki
3Cody McLeod
4Austin Watson
5Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Yannick Weber
9Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 