Blake Coleman | Winger | #20

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (75) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Blake Coleman scored two goals and assisted on another in Monday’s 8-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Dominik Kahun had a terrible back pass as a Blackhawks power play expired, sending Coleman on a breakaway before New Jersey’s forward put on some slick moves to completely undress Cam Ward for the goal. Coleman then picked up a secondary assist on Travis Zajac’s goal midway through the second period before ending his night with one into an empty net. Coleman has now surpassed his career high with 26 points, with 16 of those being goals. He’s been a bright spot for what has been a disappointing season for the Devils. Kyle Palmieir (x2), Sami Vatanen, Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney also scored in the win. Jan 14 - 9:50 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4414923-42010212130.108
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016NJ 23112-7270000029.034
2017NJ 7913122575000302146.089
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12PHI101100000006.000
Jan 10TOR1101-10000003.333
Jan 8@ BUF110100000002.500
Jan 6@ VGK100000000003.000
Jan 4@ ARI110102000008.125
Jan 2@ DAL1000-30000001.000
Dec 31VAN100002000001.000
Dec 29CAR100000000001.000
Dec 27@ BOS120210100014.500
Dec 23CLM1000-20000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nico Hischier
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Brian Boyle
5Kevin Rooney
LW1Taylor Hall
2Marcus Johansson
3Blake Coleman
4Miles Wood
5Blake Pietila
6Brett Seney
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Jesper Bratt
3Stefan Noesen
4Drew Stafford
5Joey Anderson
D1Sami Vatanen
2Damon Severson
3Will Butcher
4Andy Greene
5Mirco Mueller
6Ben Lovejoy
7Steven Santini
8Egor Yakovlev
G1Keith Kinkaid
2Cory Schneider
3Mackenzie Blackwood
 

 