C 1 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier found the back of the net and recorded an assist in the Devils' 3-2 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. Miles Wood and Damon Severson accounted for the Devils' other two goals. Pavel Zacha, Drew Stafford, and Blake Coleman each registered an assist Saturday afternoon.

2 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac hasn't been able to solve the Maple Leafs throughout his career. The Devils will take on the Leafs on Thursday night, but the veteran has just 13 points in 37 career games against Toronto. On the plus side, the 33-year-old has picked up four points in his last four games. He has 10 goals and 24 points in 41 games this season.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist in the Devils' 2-0 win against Carolina on Saturday. Zacha has six goals and seven points in 32 contests this season. Andy Greene scored the Devils' other goal. Nico Hischier assisted on Greene's marker.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Dallas. Boyle has recorded a point in three of his last four games. He has 11 goals and 16 points in 34 contests in 2018-19.

5 Kevin Rooney Sidelined

Kevin Rooney missed Saturday's game with an illness. The forward was recalled on Thursday after scoring once and adding 16 assists in 34 AHL games this season. Don't be surprised if he is returned to the minors upon his recovery.

LW 1 Taylor Hall I.L.

Taylor Hall (lower body) has not resumed skating yet. It was hoped he would be back on the ice soon, but that was nearly a week ago and it still hasn't happened. Coach John Hynes would not elaborate on what the lower-body injury is that has been holding Hall back. He hasn't played since Dec. 23.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson (upper body) is off the injured reserve list. Johansson practiced on Friday and was able to take contact. His status for Saturday's contest wasn't determined immediately following the practice, but this suggests that he's ready to return to the lineup.

3 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman scored two goals and assisted on another in Monday’s 8-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Dominik Kahun had a terrible back pass as a Blackhawks power play expired, sending Coleman on a breakaway before New Jersey’s forward put on some slick moves to completely undress Cam Ward for the goal. Coleman then picked up a secondary assist on Travis Zajac’s goal midway through the second period before ending his night with one into an empty net. Coleman has now surpassed his career high with 26 points, with 16 of those being goals. He’s been a bright spot for what has been a disappointing season for the Devils. Kyle Palmieir (x2), Sami Vatanen, Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney also scored in the win.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood had the game-winner Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Flyers. It was Wood's fifth of the season as well as his 15th point and he received the game-winner when the Flyers scored with two seconds left to make it 3-2. He has 66 penalty minutes to lead the Devils and has some value in pools that use the penalty minute category.

5 Blake Pietila Active

Blake Pietila has been summoned from Binghamton of the AHL. Pietila has 12 goals and 22 points in 34 games this season at the minor-league level. He skated in two games with New Jersey last year and has three points in 19 career NHL appearances.

6 Brett Seney Active

Brett Seney scored his first career NHL goal Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. While losing takes the shine off the goal, the diminutive 22-year-old will remember the night forever as he beat Connor Hellebuyck for his first. Seney has some offensive upside as he had 10 points in 10 AHL games before his recall 10 days ago. While we cannot recommend him at this time, still, congratulations are in order for the winger.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri scored his 20th goal of the season on Wednesday. Palmieri has reached that milestone less than halfway through the Devils' schedule. This is the fourth straight campaign that Palmieri has reached the 20-goal milestone. His career-high is 30 goals and while we have a hard time believing that he will maintain his current pace, he's certainly in a great position to at least set a new personal best.

2 Jesper Bratt Active

Jesper Bratt found the back of the net during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Bratt's second-period tally cut the Stars' lead to 3-2 at the time. The Devils eventually managed to tie the game at four late in the second period, but they allowed Miro Heiskanen to score the game-winner in the third. This was Bratt's first goal since Nov. 26. He has three goals and 15 points in 25 games this season. Kyle Palmieri, Drew Stafford and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils on Wednesday night.

3 Stefan Noesen I.L.

Stefan Noesen (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve. Noesen is retroactive to Saturday, Jan. 12, so he won't play in at least the team's next three games.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford participated in his 800th game on Friday. Stafford is 33-years-old, so he has enough time left to potentially push for that 1,000-game milestone. Right now he's been playing more of a depth role with the Devils as he's averaged 10:22 minutes and has spent time as a healthy scratch. He's determined to make the most of his role though. "It's our simplicity. We're relied on to, I don't want to say just 'minute muncher' where you're out there, kind of providing time for the other lines. But it's true though," Stafford said. "You have to be solid in your own zone, neutral zone. Strong on pucks. That's part of my job, to be strong below the dots. That's it, whether I play five minutes, eight minutes, 10 minutes, I need to be solid at that time. Obviously my production's not going to be as high as when I was younger in my career, but roles change. You have to learn how to adapt and that's part of our job."

5 Joey Anderson I.L.

Joey Anderson has undergone surgery to repair his broken ankle. Anderson sustained the injury on Nov. 21. The Devils are now terming him as week-to-week. The rookie has a goal and an assist in 11 games this season.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen scored a goal in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a tough night for the Devils who couldn’t muster up much offensively. Vatanen’s goal came through a screen with New Jersey down three goals and they couldn’t get much of anything else going outside a Nico Hischier goal late. It’s the Finnish blueliner’s second goal of the season, breaking a four-game pointless streak. He sits at 13 points in 29 games.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson picked up a couple of helpers in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Severson started off his night with a secondary assist on Brett Seney's first goal and followed that up with another assist, this time on Blake Coleman's fifth of the year. The 24-year-old Severson has quietly put together solid season, totalling 10 points in 15 games.

3 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against the Kings on Thursday. It was Butcher's first goal since Nov. 5 and his first point since Nov. 23. He has two goals and 10 points in 26 contests in 2018-19.

4 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Greene cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period, but that's as close as the Devils would come to tying the game. He also registered an assist on Drew Stafford's goal in the first frame. Greene finished the night with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 19:05 of ice time. The 36-year-old has eight points in 29 games this season.

5 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller will sit out healthy when Dallas hosts the New Jersey Devils. Mueller has put up five assists in 26 games, averaging 18:37 a game. Tonight will mark the seventh straight game he hasn't dressed. Other scratches will be Egor Yakovlev and Blake Pietila.

6 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy notched one goal and one assist in a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Sunday. Lovejoy picked up the secondary helper on a goal by Nico Hischier, which opened the scoring 5:06 into the first period. He got his first goal of the season shortly later to give the Devils a 2-0 lead, but the Golden Knights scored three times afterward to claim the victory.

7 Steven Santini Active

Steve Santini won't dress on Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. Santini has appeared in just 12 games this season, picking up one point. This will be the second straight game that he sits. Blake Pietila and Egor Yakovlev will also sit.

8 Egor Yakovlev Active

Egor Yakovlev has been brought up by New Jersey. Yakovlev has split time between the NHL and AHL this season. He has eight assists in 10 games with Binghamton this year as well as four points in 11 outings with New Jersey.

G 1 Keith Kinkaid Active

Keith Kinkaid allowed three goals on 42 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the opening period, but Kinkaid was exceptional the rest of the way. He did the best he could to keep the Devils in it, but they couldn't generate enough offense to mount a comeback. His record falls to 13-13-6 with a 3.07 goals-against-average and a .899 save percentage.

2 Cory Schneider I.L.

Cory Schneider (abdomen) faced shots on Friday. Schneider's timetable still isn't clear, but he might need an AHL assignment before returning. He last played on Dec. 14.