Nail Yakupov | Winger | #64

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (1) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Nail Yakupov to a one-year, $875,000 contract.
Yakupov became an unrestricted free agent after the St. Louis Blues decided not to present him with a qualifying offer. This deal makes a lot of sense for Colorado. Yakupov has been a bust since being taken with the first overall pick in 2012, but there's still a chance that he'll find his way and given the terms of the contract, this is a low-risk gamble for Colorado. Jul 4 - 12:53 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
40369-3140000035.086
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012EDM48171431-4246400281.210
2013EDM63111324-333642001122.090
2014EDM81141933-351855001191.073
2015EDM6081523-162415001127.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9COL000000000000.000
Apr 8@ CAR000000000000.000
Apr 6@ FLA000000000000.000
Apr 4WPG000000000000.000
Apr 2NAS000000000000.000
Mar 31@ COL100000000002.000
Mar 29@ ARI100002000001.000
Mar 27ARI101112000003.000
Mar 25CAL101110000001.000
Mar 23VAN101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3John Mitchell
4J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Colin Wilson
3Rene Bourque
4Matthew Nieto
5Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Nail Yakupov
4Blake Comeau
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Mark Barberio
5Fedor Tyutin
6Cody Goloubef
7Andrei Mironov
G1Jonathan Bernier
2Semyon Varlamov
 

 