All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

The Carolina Hurricanes might not be willing to pay the price necessary to acquire Matt Duchene. "When I get on the phone with GMs around the league, they’re asking for a top young defenseman," Hurricanes GM Ron Francis said. "They’re very hard to get and very hard to find. We have them, and we’re not going to give them up, especially for a player who has two years left and then he can walk away." Duchene can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2018-19 campaign. Columbus has been cited as a possible destination for Duchene, but Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen also expressed caution when it came to making trades this summer. It could just be posturing though, so we'll have to see how events unfold in the trade market as the summer progresses.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored for just the sixth time this season in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Detroit. It was his first goal since Feb. 4. Soderberg recorded just one assist during that 17-game span. He has registered only 13 points in 67 matches this season campaign after he had 51 points in 2015-16.

3 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell and Joe Colborne will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Mitchell's season ends with seven points, 45 PIMs and 88 hits over 65 games. Colborne managed just eight points and 86 hits in 62 games this season.

4 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues. Compher tied the game at one with a power play goal at the 11:49 mark of the second frame. Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie picked up the assists on Colorado's only goal. Compher now has three goals in 16 games this season.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog got his 17th goal of 2016-17 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago. He posted a shorthanded goal shortly after Matt Duchene also scored when the Avalanche were on the penalty kill. Landeskog has two goals in two games after he had a 12-game goalless drought.

2 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson is likely to line up on Colorado's third line. It seems that Avs' GM Joe Sakic views Wilson as an excellent third-line player at either center or wing. That's not going to do wonders for his fantasy value. We would wait and see if Wilson is looking at a bottom-six assignment or if he can elevate his game enough to land on the Avs' second line before investing anything in him.

3 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bourque finished Saturday's game against Ottawa with a minus-1 rating in four penalty minutes. He has 11 goals and five assists in 51 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch is also a healthy scratch.

4 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. He scored his seventh goal of the season with 5:40 left in the third period to give the Avalanche a chance at a late comeback, but they couldn't get the equalizer. Nieto has 11 points in 41 games with Colorado since he was claimed off waivers from San Jose.

5 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne and John Mitchell are projected to be scratched against the Stars on Saturday. Colborne has but eight points and 86 hits in 68 games to his credit this season. Mitchell meanwhile has seven points with 45 hits and PIMs plus 88 hits in 65 games.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon has been a dominant force at the IIHF World Hockey Championships. He leads Team Canada in scoring with 14 points and is tied for second among all players in the tournament. Team Canada will play for the gold medal Sunday against Team Sweden and MacKinnon will certainly be a major player to watch in that contest.

2 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen has six points in four games for Finland at the World Hockey Championship tournament. He notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Slovenia. The marker was Rantanen's first of the tournament. Rantanen led the Avalanche with 20 goals during the 2016-17 season. He finished with 38 points in 75 games.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Nail Yakupov to a one-year, $875,000 contract. Yakupov became an unrestricted free agent after the St. Louis Blues decided not to present him with a qualifying offer. This deal makes a lot of sense for Colorado. Yakupov has been a bust since being taken with the first overall pick in 2012, but there's still a chance that he'll find his way and given the terms of the contract, this is a low-risk gamble for Colorado.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau will return to action on Thursday against the Wild. Comeau has picked up eight goals and 11 points along with 54 PIMs and 124 hits.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Colorado has signed Sven Andrighetto to a two-year deal. The deal is reportedly worth $2.8 million. Andrighetto produced five goals and 16 points in 19 games for Colorado after he was acquired from Montreal. "We were pleased with what Sven added to our team at the end of last season," said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. "He sees the ice well and brings speed and scoring to our lineup. We're excited to have him under contract."

D 1 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson capped Colorado's comeback with the overtime winner on Tuesday night. The Avalanche spotted Chicago a 3-0 lead before rallying for the victory. It was Johnson's second goal of the season. He has one goal and three assists in the last five games.

2 Tyson Barrie Active

The Colorado Avalanche could reportedly move Tyson Barrie this summer. Darren Dreger mentioned the possibility on TSN's "Insider Trading" segment. Dreger also mentioned that for Barrie to move, the Avalanche would need to get a quality defenseman in a separate trade for Matt Duchene. Barrie had seven goals and 31 points in 74 games this season, but he put up 49 and 53 points in his previous two seasons. The 25-year-old has three years remaining on his contract at $5.5 million. Barrie suffered a lacerated leg in a wrestling match with a teammate during the World Hockey Championship this spring, but he's expected to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.

3 Nikita Zadorov I.L.

Nikita Zadorov was placed on I/R retroactively to Feb. 20th with a broken ankle. His season is over. The injury occurred during practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.

4 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio has been skating on Colorado's top defense pairing alongside Erik Johnson. "I think he's been pretty good," said coach Jared Bednar. "He helps us in a lot of areas. You look at his ability to move the puck and contribute to our offensive scheme, I think he's fitting in. He defends hard and we're asking a lot of him, playing in the top pair and logging minutes against some of those top guys he's got to defend. But I think he's doing an admirable job." He was claimed off waivers from Montreal on Feb. 2 and he has posted seven points in 24 games with the Avalanche.

5 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin isn't expected to participate in Saturday's game. It would be Tyutin's third straight game in the press box. He has a goal and 13 points in 69 games this season.

6 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef is expected to spend Saturday's game in the press box. Goloubef was also held out of Thursday's game. He has five assists in 32 games in 2016-17.

7 Andrei Mironov Active

Andrei Mironov is taking part in Colorado's development camp and he is aiming to be in the NHL this season. "For now, I want to soak it all in, try to learn everything the coaches teach and between camps work hard and improve," Mironov said. "Same with main camp — learn from other players and work again." He has played five seasons in the KHL for Moscow Dynamo and could be a regular with the Avalanche in 2017-18.

G 1 Jonathan Bernier Active

The Colorado Avalanche have inked Jonathan Bernier to a one-year, $2.75 million deal. Bernier should serve as Semyon Varlamov’s backup replacing Calvin Pickard, who was lost to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Although Varlamov is a bit injury prone and there could be some decent paying time for Bernier, the Avs are not a very good team and as a result, Bernier’s fantasy numbers could get rather ugly.