Player Page

Roster

Mike Babcock | Center

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (53) / 4/29/1963
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Centennial Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings has been pushed back 30 minutes due to "sunlight on the ice surface and in the interest of Player safety" by the League.
Thus the game will begin at 3:30 EST. Be sure to adjust yourselves accordingly. Jan 1 - 12:58 PM
Source: NHL PR on Twitter
More Mike Babcock Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
5Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Byron Froese
6Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Antoine Bibeau
 

 