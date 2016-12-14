Mike Babcock | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews has scored the first goal of the game nine times this season. That leads the league with Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby close behind with eight. Matthews has 12 goals in his last 16 games to give him 18 on the year.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri now has three goals in his last five games with his tally during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. Kadri scored the game winner on the power play to give him 13 goals and 21 points in 35 games this season. That puts him well on pace to top his career highs of 20 goals and 50 points.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak snapped his six-game goal drought during Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. The goal was his seventh of the year and his 20th point in 32 games so far. The veteran center needs just a few more tallies to achieve his eighth consecutive double-digit goal season of his career. Pretty impressive.

4 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith underwent surgery on his hand Wednesday. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time. The Maple Leafs also put him on injured reserve Wednesday.

5 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been recalled by Toronto. He suited up for the Marlies on Monday, but before that he dressed in three games with the Maple Leafs. Gautheir has contributed one goal and one assist with the big club this year.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk collected his 12th helper of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning. The veteran forward is now up to 25 points in 35 games this season, though he has points in just two games over his last five.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Komarov tipped a point shot from the point on the power play for his first tally of the night and then followed it up with goal on a partial break during the third period. After potting 19 goals for the Leafs last year, Komarov has fallen back down to earth this year. The two goals bring his tally up to five on the year, and raises his point total to 12. His fantasy upside has taken a hit with the additions of both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman now has helpers in three straight games. Hyman picked up his ninth helper of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning. He has 14 points in 35 games so far, and if you'd like a nice piece of trivia, go look up who the Leafs gave up to acquire him.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin and Erik Gudbranson dropped their gloves Saturday night to settle a score from November 5th. It was inevitable that Martin and Gudbranson would tussle after the two had harsh words following an incident in a November 5th game in which Martin went after Canucks' rookie defenseman Troy Stecher. For his part, Martin seems to think the subjec is closed and had the following to say about Gudbranson after Saturday night's fight. "I have a lot of respect for him ... He wears his heart on his sleeve. He's a guy I'd have in my corner any day."

5 Josh Leivo Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs have scratched Josh Leivo on Thursday. Leivo made his NHL season debut on Dec. 19, but he hasn't played since. He's also participated in five games with the AHL's Marlies in 2016-17.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner recorded a game-high nine shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida. He wasn't able to beat Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo in regulation nor in overtime despite a couple of breakaway chances, but he finally scored in the shootout to give the Maple Leafs the win.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander is on fire, once again. Nylander extend his point streak to four games with a his 14th helper of the season during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He has two goals and four points over that span as well. The rookie phenom has 24 points in 34 games thus far.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored two goals and added two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Brown had just three points in 16 games coming into tonight, so this offensive outburst wasn't expected. He opened the scoring at the 5:55 mark of the first period and he gave his team a 2-1 lead less than 10 minutes later. Brown also helped set up goals by Leo Komarov and Jake Gardiner. It was a nice performance from Brown, but don't rush to add him to your fantasy lineup. He can remain on the waiver wire.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov was fine to play on Friday night. He had some groin tightness during Wednesday's practice, but that wasn't a problem by the time the Leafs hosted Philadelphia. Soshnikov had three hits in 10:20 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese has been summoned from the minors by Toronto. He skated in two games with the Maple Leafs prior to the holiday break.

6 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. He has contributed two helpers in the last two games. Rielly has 13 assists and one goal in 25 contests this campaign. He has been credited with 52 shots on 114 total attempts, so the goals should start coming again soon.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner has been red hot for the Maple Leafs the past two weeks. Gardiner has a five-game points streak and is playing solid hockey for Toronto coach Mike Babcock. Gardiner seems to have found a coach who has confidence in him and his game has grown since Babcock took over. If Gardiner is a FA in your pool, you should consider picking him up.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev just continues to put up points for the Maple Leafs. The rookie phenom on the blue line picked up his 14th helper of the season, giving him 15 points in 35 games thus far. He has points in three of his last five games, with four helpers in that span.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick played In Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. He had been out of action for eight games due to a lower-body injury but seemed fine against Pittsburgh logging 20:30 of ice time and registering an assist on the only Toronto goal. If you for some reason you need Hunwick, feeel free to activate him.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

6 Connor Carrick Active

After spending Saturday in the press box, Connor Carrick will return to the blue line on Sunday against Colorado. With just three points 21 hits, 24 PIMs and 27 blocks, and this being only his second game since the end of November, we'd say the young defender has yet to develop much fantasy value.

7 Martin Marincin I.L.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Martin Marincin on injured reserve. The 24-year-old's missed three straight games with a lower-body injury. "Initially, we were told it was nothing," said head coach Mike Babcock. "Now it’s a lot more. It’s unfortunate it happened (but) somebody gets an opportunity because of it." He should be back sometime before February.

8 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado will be a healthy scratch on Thursday. Toronto has only used Corrado in one game all season. He has three goals and eight points in 68 career NHL contests.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen will get the start Sunday afternoon against the Red Wings. Andersen has been white hot since his first five games as a Maple Leaf and there is no question he will get the call for the outdoor Centennial Classic at BMO field in Toronto Sunday afternoon.