Peter DeBoer | Center

C 1 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored two goals in a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night. Couture recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season on Thursday. The Sharks also got goals from Barclay Goodrow, Tomas Hertl, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the loss. Couture has generated 20 goals and 36 points in 44 games this season.

2 Joe Thornton I.L.

Joe Thornton could miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing right knee surgery. There is no timetable for his return and that has to be a big blow for the playoff chances of the Sharks as Thornton was having a nice bounce back season with 13 goals and 36 points in 47 games after a 50 point campaign last season. Stay tuned.

3 Tomas Hertl Active

Tomas Hertl recorded an assist in the Sharks' 6-2 win against Anaheim on Sunday. That extended Hertl's point streak to four games. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 46 contests this season. At this rate he might surpass his career-high of 46 points.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory at Winnipeg. The 23-year-old from Ontario has a new career high in goals (12), best the 11 goals he posted last season across 80 contests. He also has three power-play goals this season, equaling his production in the category across his first 202 NHL outings. He has emerged as a decent No. 3 center in fantasy pools of 12 or more teams.

LW 1 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night when the San Jose Sharks visit the Philadelphia Flyers. Labanc has three goals and five assists in 18 games for the Sharks so far this season, his first in the NHL. He was sent to the AHL at the beginning of the month but was recalled a week later and has shown decent production during his time in the NHL. Expected to be sitting alongside him in the press box are Ryan Carpenter and Joakim Ryan.

2 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier is on a three-game point streak. Meier reached that mark by chipping in an assist in the Sharks' 6-2 win over Anaheim Sunday night. He has 10 goals and 16 points in 45 contests this season.

3 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker scored two goals and picked up an assist in a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Boedker took a pass from Marc-Edouard Vlasic before firing a perfect snap shot in behind a screened John Gibson for his 100th career goal. Boedker then followed it up with a goal on a 3-on-1 rush that Gibson would probably love to get back. The Danish forward is now up to seven goals and 15 points in 38 games this season. The former eighth overall pick has developed into a two-way winger but does not warrant being on any fantasy squads. Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Melker Karlsson and Joe Thornton also scored in the win.

4 Jannik Hansen Active

Jannik Hansen will draw into the Sharks lineup Sunday night. Joonas Donskoi will sit out with the flu, thus Hansen will sub in on the Sharks' third line. Hansen has four assists in 26 games this season.

5 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday November 28. Karlsson was credited with two hits over 11:20 minutes of ice time. It was his first game since Nov. 18.

6 Joachim Blichfeld Active

Joachim Blichfeld has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks. Blichfeld has 13 goals and 30 points in 26 WHL games this season. He was taken with the 210th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. "Joachim is a natural goal scorer and can change a game with his shooting ability and hockey sense," said Sharks GM Doug Wilson. "He has proven to be one of the top goal scorers in the Western Hockey League and his puck possession game fits well with the way we want to play. We're excited to see Joachim continue to evolve as a player."

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski scored a goal and he added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss against Winnipeg. Pavelski also delivered three hits and won 12 of his 18 faceoff attempts, helping fantasy owners in pools with advanced scoring systems, too. He has posted two goals with 11 points across 11 contests in the month of January. A point-per-game clip is what fantasy owners have come to expect from the prolific Sharks center.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward will draw back in Monday afternoon versus Los Angeles. Ward was a healthy scratch Saturday. He has produced just four goals and eight points in 33 games this season. Marcus Sorensen, who is back with the team from the minors. will head to the press box instead.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi (flu) returned to action on Thursday January 25. Donskoi missed two games due to the illness. He had two shots and three blocks in 15:15 minutes of playing time Thursday night.

4 Barclay Goodrow Active

Barclay Goodrow returned to action Friday night against Ottawa. Goodrow had missed the last month with an upper-body injury but was able to dress against the Senators. He was five for 15 in the face-off dot and had 9:10 of ice time over 17 shifts. Goodrow is obviously not fanatasy worthy.

5 Marcus Sorensen Active

The San Jose Sharks have recalled Marcus Sorensen from the minors. Sorensen has three goals in 15 NHL games this season. He was recalled from the minors because Joe Thornton was placed on injured reserve.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns extended his point streak to six games on Thursday. Burns registered two assists in the Sharks' 6-5 loss to the Rangers. He has seven goals and 41 points in 48 contests. He's entering the All-Star break in second place among defensemen in the NHL's scoring race.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Vlasic now has three points in his last four games for the Sharks. Vlasic scored the second goal of the Sharks' attempted comeback, coming after Timo Meier's goal and preceding Joe Thornton's goal. Vlasic has six goals and 15 points in 43 games this season.

3 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun is on a three-game point streak. Braun reached that point by registering an assist on Monday. He's up to a goal and 15 points in 32 contests this season. At this rate he'll shatter his career-high of 23 points.

4 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon has completed his one-game suspension for slashing Madison Bowey. With that done, Dillon can return to the Sharks' lineup on Saturday. He has five assists in 26 contests in 2017-18.

5 Tim Heed Active

It appears the San Jose Sharks will be scratching defenseman Tim Heed tonight. Heed has tremendous offensive potential but is a big liability defensively, and that is the reason for why he will sit for the third straight game. Jannik Hansen will be joining him in the press box tonight.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo registered two assists in San Jose's 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Monday. It was certainly a nice showing from DeMelo in his return from an illness that cost him three straight games. This was DeMelo's first multi-point showing of the season. He has no goals and seven assists in 23 contests.

7 Joakim Ryan Active

Joakim Ryan has been summoned by the San Jose Sharks. Ryan has three assists in 24 games with the Sharks this season. He also has a goal and an assist in two AHL contests.

G 1 Martin Jones I.L.

Despite being put on the injured list, Martin Jones should be ready to return from a lower-body injury when the Sharks resume action after the All-Star break. That's good news for Jones' owners. However he is going to have play a little better than he has in order to keep backup Aaron Dell from stealing some of his starts.