Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (49) / 6/13/1968
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
The 2019 All-Star Game will be played in San Jose.
It will be the second time the game has been played in San Jose at they also hosted the 1997 game. "We are thankful and thrilled that the National Hockey League has decided, once again, to bring one of its premier events to San Jose," Sharks Co-President John Tortora said in a statement. "NHL All-Star Weekend is for our loyal and outstanding fans, who have eagerly anticipated the return of this event, and for the city of San Jose as the hockey world descends to shine an international spotlight on our great city." Jan 28 - 7:30 AM
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Logan Couture
2Joe Thornton
3Tomas Hertl
4Chris Tierney
LW1Kevin Labanc
2Timo Meier
3Mikkel Boedker
4Jannik Hansen
5Melker Karlsson
6Joachim Blichfeld
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Barclay Goodrow
5Marcus Sorensen
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Justin Braun
4Brenden Dillon
5Tim Heed
6Dylan DeMelo
7Joakim Ryan
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 