Frank Corrado | Defenseman | #20

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 205
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (150) / VAN
The Maple Leafs waived Frank Corrado on Saturday.
Well, this seems like a long-time coming. The 23-year-old defender has played in just nine games this season, seven with the Maple Leafs and two with the Marlies. He played in 46 games last season, 39 of which were with the Maple Leafs. Corrado's time in Toronto is likely done, but nothing is official just yet. Feb 4 - 12:09 PM
Source: Chris Johnston on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
200006000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2012VAN3000-10000004.000
2013VAN15101-240000020.050
2014VAN10101-70000008.125
2015TOR39156-12260100046.022
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 2@ STL000000000000.000
Jan 31@ DAL000000000000.000
Jan 26@ PHI000000000000.000
Jan 25@ DET000000000000.000
Jan 23CAL000000000000.000
Jan 21OTT000000000000.000
Jan 19NYR100004000002.000
Jan 17BUF000000000000.000
Jan 14@ OTT000000000000.000
Jan 13@ NYR000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 