C 1 Sean Monahan Sidelined

Sean Monahan has undergone four surgeries since he was removed from the lineup. Monahan had his left wrist reconstructed, he had procedures on both hips for hernias and surgery for an injured groin. He expects to be fine for next season after he missed the last seven games of the 2017-18 campaign. Monahan said he played hurt for about 35 games before his year ended.

2 Mikael Backlund Active

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Backlund's assist on Dougie Hamilton's first period goal broke a run of 11 games without recording a point for the Swedish forward. Backlund then followed that up by scoring a goal of his own that got Cam Talbot pulled from the game 15:28 into the first period. The 29-year-old forward is now up to 14 goals and 43 points in 79 games this season.

3 Mark Jankowski Active

Mark Jankowski scored four times in a 7-1 rout of the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. By the end of the first period, Jankowski already had two goals. The center scored his third and fourth in the second and third period, as he powered the Flames to their massive victory over the Golden Knights. The forward now has 17 goals and 25 points in 72 games this season.

4 Matt Stajan Active

Matt Stajan is the Flames' nominee for the Masterton Trophy. Stajan played in his 1,000th NHL game this season. He hasn't been an elite player, but he's quietly put together a solid career during his tenure with Toronto and now Calgary. "I think it means a lot when you get recognized for something like that," Stajan said. "All we focus on as a player is the day-to-day. Over my career, I’ve just tried to do that. There’s going to be lots of ups and downs in life in hockey and you have to try and approach things the best you can, that’s been my mindset. It’s worked for me, and to be recognized by people for that is a great honor."

5 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored a goal on his only shot of the game while adding two blocked shots, a minor penalty and a hit in Tuesday's 4-1 loss against the Coyotes. It was the pivot's first point in seven games since coming over in a deadline deal from the Ottawa Senators, and it is his first point since Feb. 9 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Kings. It's been a long and circuitous route for Shore, who is only worth a look in the very deepest of fantasy formats at this point.

LW 1 Johnny Gaudreau Active

Johnny Gaudreau snapped a seven-game goal-less streak on Saturday. It was his 24th of the season as Gaudreau also chipped in with an assist to give him 60 on the season. Gaudreau set a career high in assists as well as points (84) but had a late season slump in which he had only nine points in 16 games before Saturday's two point performance. It was a great season for forward overall and he should be drafted in the third or fourth round of most pools next season.

2 Matthew Tkachuk Active

Matthew Tkachuk wants to be one of the leaders for the Calgary Flames. Tkachuk is only 20 but is already emerging as one of the leaders of the Flames. "You want to be that difference-maker," Tkachuk declared. "You want to be taking on more of a role, where you’re producing more and you’re taking charge that way, but you also want to be a guy in the locker-room who people start to look up to. The way I play, I want that to kind of be a staple of the way I want our team to play. I think the way we’re going to be successful, the way playoff hockey needs to be played, it’s played hard. I want to try to show that by how I play out there." Tkachuk had 24 goals and 49 points in 68 games this season and you should look for a lot more next season from the winger.

3 Kris Versteeg Sidelined

Kris Versteeg will miss the remainder of the season due to his hip injury. Versteeg returned on March 16, but he only ended up playing in two games. He's finishing the campaign with three goals and eight points in 24 contests.

4 Sam Bennett Active

Sam Bennett is projected to skate alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan on Monday night. Bennett hasn't earned a point in nine of the last 11 games, including the last four matches. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 73 games this campaign. Mark Jankowski is slated to play between Micheal Ferland and Chris Stewart.

5 Marek Hrivik I.L.

Marek Hrivik has been placed on injured reserve. Hrivik has no points and a plus-1 rating in three games this season. The nature of his injury is unclear and so is the timeline for his return.

6 Tanner Glass Active

Updating a previous post, Tanner Glass will play and Matt Stajan will be scratched. It first looked like Glass would be the healthy scratch but the Flames decided to change it up a bit. Stajan will join Matt Bartkowski as the healthy scratches for today's game.

RW 1 Michael Frolik Active

Michael Frolik had a pair of assists Sunday. Frolik, who played in his 700th career game earlier in the week, is up to 19 points with eight goals this season after assisting on both of Matthew Tkachuk's third period goals as the Flames came back to beat the Islanders 3-2. He has little fantasy value at this time.

2 Micheal Ferland Active

While Micheal Ferland set new career-highs in 2017-18, the expectation is that he can do better next season. Ferland took a big step forward this season with 21 goals and 41 points in 77 games. Going into the campaign, he had a career-high of 25 points. "A year ago, I told him I thought he could score 20-some goals. I think he can score 30 now," said Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He has to find that level of consistency within himself too, to be more consistent and recognize he’s a pretty good player in this league. I think we got 50 really good games out of Ferly. I still think there’s room for him to play more." The belief that Ferland can do better if he was consistent isn't hard to understand. Ferland had 20 goals in his first 50 games this season and just one in his final 27 contests. So had he not gone through a drought in the final stretch of the season, a 30-goal showing in 2017-18 wouldn't have been out of the range of possibilities.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Stewart has 10 goals and six assists in 54 games with the Wild and Flames this season. This is the third consecutive game he'll watch from the press box. Matt Stajan will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one. T.J. Brodie, Kris Versteeg, Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Travis Hamonic will all miss the game due to injury.

4 Garnet Hathaway Active

Garnet Hathaway registered an assist in the Flames' 3-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday. Hathaway has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has a goal and five points in nine games this season.

5 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar is expected to be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Colorado. He has two goals and five assists in 49 games this season. It's the first time he'll be scratched since Feb. 8. Nick Shore (illness) and Matt Bartkowski (healthy scratch) will also miss the game.

6 Troy Brouwer Active

Troy Brouwer picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Brouwer collected the primary assist on Mark Giordano's goal at the 6:14 mark of the first period to cut Pittsburgh's lead to 2-1. The veteran then tied the game at three with three seconds remaining in the second frame. Brouwer finished the night with a plus-2 rating and one shot on goal in 15:35 of ice time. The 32-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 61 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format. Mikael Backlund also found the back of the net for the Flames.

D 1 Dougie Hamilton Active

With his 17th goal Saturday night against the Oilers, Dougie Hamilton has re-gained the goal-scoring lead among all NHL defensemen. Hamilton is now one up on P.K. Subban, Seth Jones and Aaron Ekblad, who each have 16 markers. It has been another productive year for the 24-year-old blueliner, but he is a bit behind last year's 50-point pace.

2 Mark Giordano Active

Mark Giordano scored his 13th goal of the season in a losing cause. Giordano is having a solid fantasy season with 36 points, a plus-seven rating and 51 penalty minutes in 70 games. He is a top-20 fantasy defenseman in the NHL and should be drafted as such next season.

3 T.J. Brodie Sidelined

T.J. Brodie suffered a concussion and a neck injury back on Mar. 18 against Vegas. Brodie missed the last nine games of the season due to the injuries. He hasn't been medically cleared yet.

4 Travis Hamonic Sidelined

Travis Hamonic (upper body) might end up missing Thursday's game. Hamonic was originally expected to make his return, but now that's uncertain. If he doesn't play then Matt Bartkowski will dress for a third straight game.

5 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone should be in the lineup on Tuesday, but that's unclear at this time. Stone's status is unclear after he welcomed a new child to the family. We will keep him active for now and let you know if that changes.

6 Matt Bartkowski Active

Matt Bartkowski will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bartkowski has played in just one game since the start of 2018. He has one assist and a minus-3 rating in 14 games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward. Ryan Lomberg will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Brett Kulak Active

Brett Kulak scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Kulak pounced on the loose puck and blasted a slapper into the open net for his second goal of the season. The 24-year-old blueliner is nothing more than a bottom pairing defenseman and he should not be owned in any formats.