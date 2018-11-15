Garret Sparks | Goalie | #40

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored the first Maple Leaf goal of the night in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night. The goal was Tavares’ 14th goal and 26th point of 2018-19. He scored at the 15:30 mark of the first period to bring his team within one goal. Although he scored, the 28-year old finished the night with a minus-two rating, somewhat staining his production for fantasy owners.

2 Auston Matthews I.L.

Coach Mike Babcock said there still isn't an exact timetable for Auston Matthews' return to the lineup. Matthews was on the ice again Thursday sporting a non-contact jersey. "Definitely want to get into at least one practice where it's kind of full go and I'm bumping into guys and making sure everything's stable," Matthews said. The problem is Toronto won't practice again until Tuesday because of a busy schedule, so he may be out for at least the team's next three games.

3 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri posted two goals with a minus-1 rating on four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings. Kadri opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 2:42 into the game to beat Peter Budaj, and the put a bow on the scoring to make it 5-1 in the second period. He has caught fire to help pick up the slack with Auston Matthews (shoulder) on the shelf, posting seven goals with nine points (including three power-play goals) over the past nine outings.

4 Par Lindholm Active

Par Lindholm recorded his first NHL point on Tuesday night. Lindholm earned an assist on a goal by defenseman Ron Hainsey during Toronto's 7-4 win against Dallas. He shifted to the wing in the contest and played alongside Nazem Kadri.

5 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier will be scratched on Wednesday. Gauthier wasn't able to claim the fourth-line center role at training camp and will be the 13th forward to start the year. The Leafs will also sit defensemen Justin Holl and Martin Marincin in the team's season opener.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored a goal in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. It was a rough overall night from the Leafs who couldn’t muster up many great chances outside the ones Mitch Marner could create. They got a power play goal from Marleau with just over three minutes left in regulation but couldn’t muster up anything late to force overtime. It’s the veteran center’s second goal of the season, bringing him to six points in 13 games. It’s not time to push the panic button in Toronto, but they have only scored 12 goals in their last six games.

2 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman scored a pair of goals to complete Toronto's come-from-behind win over Columbus on Monday night. Hyman snapped a 2-2 tie at the 15:38 mark of the third period after he deflected a point shot by Morgan Rielly. He also sealed Toronto's victory with an empty-netter with just over one minute remaining in the match. Hyman has three goals and 10 points in 21 games this season.

3 Andreas Johnsson Active

Andreas Johnsson will get back into the lineup on Monday night. Johnsson has one assist in six appearances this campaign and he has been a healthy scratch for Toronto's last two games. He is projected to play with Par Lindholm and Connor Brown.

4 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo scored his first goal of the season on Saturday night against Washington. Leivo got the game-winning goal at the 6:28 mark of the third period when he scored on a Toronto power play. He only logged 8:57 of ice time in the contest after he had a season-low 7:24 of action on Thursday against Detroit.

5 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis found the back of the net in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. It was his first goal as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and it gave his team a 2-0 lead early in the second frame. The 29-year-old has picked up two points in seven games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner chipped in two assists in Toronto's 4-2 win against Columbus on Monday night. Marner set up goals by linemates John Tavares and Zach Hyman in the contest. He sits second in the NHL with 22 helpers and leads the league with 20 primary assists. He has five more primary assists than his closest competition (Ottawa's Matt Duchene).

2 William Nylander Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander are still in contact regarding a potential contract. There's been increasing talk of Nylander being traded before we reach the Dec. 1 deadline, but there is still a chance that this will end with him signing with the Maple Leafs. It's extremely rare for the RFA process to drag on this deep into the season, but because he has to be signed by Dec. 1 or he's ineligible to play for the remainder of 2018-19, there will be some kind of conclusion in the next few weeks.

3 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs found themselves down 2-0 in the first period, but goals by Ron Hainsey and Kapanen levelled the score. Kapanen finished the game with a minus-2 rating and two shots on goal in 16:06 of ice time. He's now found the back of the net four times in his last five games. Kapanen has benefitted from the fact that William Nylander is still holding out. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and 17 points in 23 games this season. He's currently on pace to score 36 goals in 2018-19.

4 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown's teammates were happy that he scored against Vegas on Tuesday night. Brown had just one goal going into that game, and it was scored into an empty net. "I was super happy for him when he got that goal," teammate Mitch Marner said. "He has had so many chances that just have not bounced his way. That was a pretty impressive shot to get flat-footed in front of your body and get it up that quick. I think it takes a lot of pressure off his back." The 24-year-old has two goals and six points in 15 games this season.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly bagged the game-winning goal in overtime on Friday night on the road against the Anaheim Ducks. It was Rielly's second game-winning tally in overtime, his first since Oct. 7 in Chicago. He is working on a five-game point streak, posting three goals with seven points. Rielly hasn't went more than two games in a row without a point this season, picking up nine goals with 25 points and a plus-10 rating through 20 contests. He has emerged as a must-start fantasy option across the board.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner played in his 500th career game on Saturday night. Gardiner scored his first goal of the season in Toronto's 3-2 comeback win over Winnipeg. He tallied the game-tying goal at the 16:49 mark of the third period and Kasperi Kapanen scored the game winner 26 seconds later. Gardiner has seven points after 11 contests.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev picked up a pair of assists Monday in a 3-1 win over Boston in Game 6. Zaitsev has struggled in his own end throughout the year, but he posted some good numbers on Monday night. He posted a plus-2 rating, three shots, four hits and one block in 21:16 of ice time.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey picked up two assists in Toronto's 4-2 win over Columbus on Monday night. Hainsey had the secondary helper on goals by Tyler Ennis and Zach Hyman in the match. He also had two hits in 20:47 of ice time. Hainsey has 10 points in 21 contests this season.

5 Travis Dermott Active

Travis Dermott will play on Thursday night against Dallas. Dermott has missed the last three games, including two because of an illness. He will be paired with Justin Holl, who will make his season debut.

6 Igor Ozhiganov Active

Igor Ozhiganov will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. Ozhiganov will replace Martin Marincin, who will be a healthy scratch, against Los Angeles. Ozhiganov hasn't contributed a point in 13 games this season.

7 Justin Holl Active

Justin Holl will be a healthy scratch again when the Maple Leafs visit the Carolina Hurricanes. Joining Holl in the press box will be Martin Marincin. Both players are spotted into the lineup, with Marincin making more appearances.

8 Martin Marincin Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to scratch Martin Marincin on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's the fourth straight game he sits in the press box. Justin Holl will also sit.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs were able to battle back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at two, but a shorthanded goal by Cam Atkinson proved to be the game-winner for Columbus. The 29-year-old has a 12-7-0 record with a 2.24 goals-against-average and a .931 save percentage this season. After rattling off six consecutive victories, Andersen has dropped back-to-back decisions. Despite the two losses, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option in all formats.