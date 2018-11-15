NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Garret Sparks | Goalie | #40

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/28/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 201
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 7 (190) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Garret Sparks will start Saturday night against Philadelphia.
Sparks allowed just one goal on 39 shots in his last outing on Nov. 16 in a 2-1 OT win versus Anaheim. He has a 3-1-0 record this season with a 3.21 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Nov 24 - 11:56 AM
Source: Kristen Shilton on Twitter
More Garret Sparks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
4243310133.21138125.9060
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015TOR1797569012493.02456407.8931
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Nov 23@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Nov 21@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Nov 19CLM0000000.0000.0000
Nov 16@ ANA16310001.953938.9740
Nov 15@ SJ0000000.0000.0000
Nov 13@ LA0000000.0000.0000
Nov 10@ BOS160010055.003429.8530
Nov 9NJ0000000.0000.0000
Nov 6VGK0000000.0000.0000
Nov 3@ PIT0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Auston Matthews
3Nazem Kadri
4Par Lindholm
5Frederik Gauthier
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Zach Hyman
3Andreas Johnsson
4Josh Leivo
5Tyler Ennis
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Kasperi Kapanen
4Connor Brown
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Ron Hainsey
5Travis Dermott
6Igor Ozhiganov
7Justin Holl
8Martin Marincin
G1Frederik Andersen
2Garret Sparks
 

 